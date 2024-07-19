TooTurntTony's net worth: Career, income, assets explored
Anthony Dawson, popularly known as Too Turnt Tony or Duck Daddy, is a multi-talented American social media influencer, model, and content creator. He is well-known for lip-syncing videos, comedic skits, pranks, and his physical appearance. Explore TooTurntTony's net worth, career milestones, income sources, and assets.
Having amassed millions of followers on different social media platforms, TooTurntTony was listed on Forbes as one of the top earners on TikTok. As his content goes viral, most fans are curious about his financial success. Delve into TooTurntTony's net worth and how he built his content niche.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Anthony Michael Dawson
|Popular as
|TooTurntTony
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|1 February 1995
|Age
|29 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Commerce, Michigan, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Western Michigan University
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Height in centimetres
|191
|Height in feet and inches
|6'3"
|Weight in kilograms
|81
|Weight in pounds
|180
|Father
|John Smith
|Mother
|Lisa Bommarito Dawson
|Siblings
|2
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Net worth
|$1.5 million
|Profession
|Social media influencer, content creator, model
|YouTube
|@TooTurntTony
|@Tooturnttony
|TikTok
|@tooturnttony
|@tooturnttony
|X (Twitter)
|@tooturnttony
What is TooTurntTony's net worth?
According to SarkariExam.com and KahawaTungu.com, TooTurntTony has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. He earns money from his social media presence as a content creator, brand collaborations, modelling, paid subscriptions, and merchandise.
Career
Anthony Michael was passionate about making videos and films from age four. After graduating from high school, he began bodybuilding and was soon hired as a model.
He modelled for a few years before quitting after landing a prestigious position with a film production firm. He frequently made videos with his college friends, so they persuaded him to use the now-defunct Vine app. Unfortunately, his job did not afford him enough time to create videos.
Due to COVID-19, he had to stay in quarantine and work from home until late 2019. As a result, he had plenty of time to make TikTok videos and began making them in early 2020. He used to create videos about a 25-year-old boy who drives his mother crazy.
The TikToker did not plan any of the videos, which were spontaneous or based on real-life incidents. He claims he never plots any of the videos, but it is a core principle that he captures as it happens.
Anthony quit his job after finding success on social media and is now solely focused on making films and working as a rancher on his ranch.
He kept ducks for several years before he started posting on TikTok because he was allergic to other pets. His first TikTok video, which has over 1 million views, is a comedic skit he recorded with his duck. The TikTok sensation began working with the WME talent agency in December 2020.
TooTurntTony's sources of income
As a top content creator, Anthony earns various incomes from his social media presence. So, how much does TooTurntTony make?
Brand collaborations and advertising
Regarding brand collaborations, Tony has interacted with several top brands throughout his social media career, including BlueChew, NOCA, Celsius, Bumble, and Steel Reserve. He also earns money by advertising and creating brand awareness through social media posts.
Merchandise
The model has launched products, which he sells through his website. Tooturnttony merchandise includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, sunglasses, beer bongs, caps, and rings. The price of these items ranges from $20 to $100.
Modelling and OnlyFans
The content creator's participation in various photoshoots and representation of numerous brands contributes significantly to his income.
Anthony also earns money from his paid subscribers on the OnlyFans website. Depending on how many pay for his premium content, which ranges from $12 to $150, he may earn up to six figures each year from these members.
TooTurntTony gifted his sister $20,000 to pay off a portion of her student loan debt, which was only a small portion of money from the OnlyFans site.
Too Turnt Tea
Who made Too Turnt Tea? In March 2023, Anthony collaborated with Boston-based NOCA Beverages to produce TooTurnt Tea, a boozy iced tea. The hard seltzer is 5% alcohol, contains 100 calories, and is sold in the United States for $16 to $19 per 12-pack, depending on the store.
FAQs
- Who is TooTurntTony? He is a famous model, social media influencer, and content creator.
- How old is TooTurntTony? The social media personality is 29 years old as of 2024. He was born on 1 February 1995, and his star sign is Aquarius.
- Where is TooTurntTony from? He was born and raised in Commerce, Michigan, United States.
- What is TooTurntTony's net worth in 2024? He is alleged to have a net worth of $1.5 million.
- How much does TooTurntTony make a year? His estimated annual earnings from his diverse income streams are approximately $250,000.
- How tall is TooTurntTony? The male model is 6 feet and 3 inches tall (191 centimetres).
TooTurntTony's net worth reflects his talent, authenticity, and consistency as a social media influencer, model, and content creator. He started making videos at the age of 4 and is now one of the most successful content creators and top earners globally.
