Meet Hannah Dasher: Everything we know about the American singer

Hannah Dasher is an up-and-coming country singer and content creator. She began gaining significant attention in 2019 with the release of her debut singles, The Tree and Stoned Age. Her fame has generated interest in her life, and many are curious about her life story. So, what is Hannah Dasher's life story?

Hannah Dasher attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee (L) and the CMA Fest at Ole Red (R). Photo: Chris Polk, Brett Carlsen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Dasher is best known for her music career and the humourous and engaging TikTok series Stand By Your Pan. Her fame has grown exponentially, increasing her fanbase online as she combines her culinary skills and musical talent.

Hannah Dasher's profile summary

Full name Hannah Dasher Nickname Anna, Hannah Da­mn Dasher Gender Female Date of birth 17 March 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Savannah, Georgia, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Angela Dasher Father Bill Dasher Siblings One Relationship status Single University University of Georgia Profession Singer, content creator Net worth $300,000–$4 million Instagram @hannahdasher Facebook TikTok @hannahdamndasher

Hannah Dasher's biography

The star was born to Bill and Angela Dasher in Savannah, Georgia, USA. What is Hannah Dasher's age? The country singer is 36 (as of 2024), and her zodiac sign is Pisces. Hannah has a twin sister, Britanny. However, they are not identical twins.

Dasher attributes her creativity to her parents, especially her mother, a schoolteacher who encouraged her to go outdoors. She revealed during an interview with The Boot:

My parents forced me to go outside and play in the yard, so we had to create and do stuff. I wasn't a deprived child by any means, but we never got into video games.

Hannah Dasher's career

Top-5 facts about Hannah Dasher. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Hannah Dasher is a talented country music artist and internet personality. After earning a journalism degree and a music business certificate from the University of Georgia, she began her career working at a Bass Pro Shop in Savannah. However, Hannah later got fired for writing songs on the job.

Singing and songwriting

After losing her job, the singer moved to Nashville, where she scoured event listings in the music scene and went to shows. She managed to land a spot in ASCAP, where she co-wrote Brad Paisley's song Go To Bed Early. This opportunity led to her signing a publishing deal and, eventually, a recording contract with Sony Nashville.

In 2021, she released her first EP, The Half Record, followed by her album, The Other Damṅ Half, in 2023. According to Genius, below are some of Hannah Dasher's songs:

The Tree (2019)

(2019) Stoned Age (2019)

(2019) You're Gonna Love Me (2021)

(2021) Left Right (2021)

(2021) Girls Call the Shots (2021)

(2021) 1990's Heartbreak (2022)

(2022) That Thing You Like (2023)

(2023) Cryin' All the Way to the Bank (2023)

(2023) Good Ole Boy (2023)

Content creation

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the star started a TikTok series, Stand By Your Pan, sharing humorous cooking videos and recipes. Her series gained popularity, resulting in her amassing a vast following online. As of this writing, the TikTok star has over 1.6 million followers on TikTok.

Hannah Dasher's net worth

According to National Today and Stark Times, Hannah has an alleged net worth of between $300,000 and $4 million. She makes her money from her music career through record sales and tours. The singer also generates cash from her TikTok account from gifts and monetisation.

Who is Hannah Dasher's husband?

Is Hannah Dasher married? As of this writing, there have been no reports of the country musician having tied the knot. In addition, the singer keeps her love life private; thus, any details about her relationship status remain unknown to the public.

Is Hannah Dasher's hair real?

It's not her natural hair; she wears a wig. During a Q&A on TikTok, the singer revealed that her extensive and voluminous hair is a wig after a fan asked, "Is that really a wig?"

Of course, it's a wig. I don't have time to do my real hair. Plus, this holds up better in the humidity.

FAQs

Who is Hannah Dasher? She is an American singer and internet personality known for her music and humorous TikTok series Stand By Your Pan. What is Hannah Dasher's real name? Her real name is Hannah Dasher. How old is Hannah Dasher? The singer is 38 years old (as of 2024). She was born on 17 March 1986. Where is Hannah Dasher from? The star is from Savannah, Georgia, USA. What is Hannah Dasher's net worth? Her net worth is allegedly between $300,000 and $4 million. Is Hannah Dasher married? The country musician is not married now. Does Hannah Dasher wear a wig? She revealed it on TikTok, saying it holds up better in the humidity and saves time.

Hannah Dasher's journey in music and content creation showcases her talent and dedication. With a growing fanbase and numerous projects underway, she is making a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Her unique blend of music and humour continues to resonate with audiences.

Yen.com.gh published about Cynthia Erivo's husband. Cynthia Erivo is a renowned singer, songwriter and actress from England who rose to fame in the Broadway revival of The Colour Purple.

Cynthia Erivo's fame has generated interest in her personal life, and fans are curious to know more about her relationship status. Is the entertainer married? And if so, who is Cynthia Erivo's husband? Find out.

Source: YEN.com.gh