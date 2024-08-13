Tom Segura’s net worth: How wealthy is the American comedian?

Tom Segura is a renowned stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster from the United States. Tom and his spouse, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, co-host the podcast Your Mom's House. Given his popularity, many people want to know more about his financial situation. So, what is Tom Segura's net worth?

Tom Segura is at the Build Series in New York City (L). He is at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Mike Pont, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tom Segura's net worth reflects his flexibility and perseverance in the entertainment scene. His hilarious stand-up shows have become fan favourites, routinely producing laugh-out-loud highlights while receiving critical acclaim.

Tom Segura's profile summary

Full name Thomas Weston Segura Gender Male Date of birth 16 April 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'12" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 94 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Christina Pazsitzky Children Ellis, Julian Segura Father Thomas Nadeau Segura Mother Rosario "Charo" Lazarte Siblings Jane, Maria Education Lenoir-Rhyne University, The Groundlings, Saint Edward's School Profession Stand-up comedian, writer, actor, podcaster Years active 2001–present Genres Black comedy, observational comedy, insult comedy, sarcasm, deadpan Net worth $12 million–$15 million Instagram @seguratom X(Twitter) @tomsegura

What is Tom Segura's net worth?

According to HotNewHipHop, Celebrity Net Worth, and Money Laid, The American stand-up comedian has an alleged net worth of between $12 million and $15 million. He earns income through his comedy, writing, acting, and podcasting career.

How much does Tom Segura make per show?

The American podcaster allegedly earns $2 million annually from various comedic, acting, podcasting, and touring activities. Tom makes $30,000 from every stand-up comedy gig and $40-$200k per week from his Your Mom's House podcast.

He has also earned more than $500,000 for each Netflix special. Here is a breakdown of his sources of income.

Comedy

Tom got into stand-up comedy immediately after graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne University. In an episode of Your Mom's House, he revealed that he worked different daytime jobs for the first few years and did evening comedy.

His comic career, which includes sold-out shows, foreign tours, and comedy specials, demonstrates his enormous net worth and status in the comedy world.

Top-5 facts about Tom Segura. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Movies and TV shows

The American podcaster started acting in a 2004 short film, Super Precinct. He has been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Frank Advice (2010), Countdown (2019), and This Past Weekend (2023).

Tom Segura's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb page, the American actor has 18 acting credits. Some of them include:

This Past Weekend (2023)

(2023) The Opening Act (2020)

(2020) Instant Family (2018)

(2018) Coming to the Stage (2016)

(2016) Workaholics (2015)

(2015) 9 Inches (2013)

(2013) Frank Advice (2010)

(2010) Gary Unmarried (2009–2010)

(2009–2010) Atom TV (2009)

(2009) Super Precinct (2004)

Tom Segura's specials

According to IMDb, the American podcaster has five stand-up specials. They include:

Tom Segura: Completely Normal (2014)

(2014) Tom Segura: Mostly Stories (2016)

(2016) Tom Segura: Disgraceful (2018)

(2018) Tom Segura: Ball Hog (2020)

(2020) Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023)

Podcasting

Tom co-hosts the podcast Your Mom's House, which debuted in 2010 with his spouse, Christina Pazsitzky. He also hosts the podcast Two Bears One Cave with comedian Bert Kreischer. The program has gathered a large following and has become a substantial source of income for Thomas.

Real estate investments

Thomas and his spouse, Christina, purchased a property in Woodland Hills, California, for $1.6 million. This property has traditional decor, hardwood floors, a lagoon-style pool, and a gated enclosure. There are five bedrooms and 4,619 square feet of common area. This residence was listed for $2 million in 2020 and sold for $1.875 million.

They moved to a larger residence in the Pacific Palisades in January 2020, paying $6.65 million for it. This home boasts 5,779 square feet of living space, three complete levels, seven bedrooms, marble countertops, and a rooftop balcony with panoramic views.

There is an infinity pool and an outdoor kitchen. However, only a year later, the couple chose to relocate to Austin, Texas, from Los Angeles. They later listed their Pacific Palisades house for $6.85 million, wanting to break even before moving down south.

Authorship and merchandise

In 2022, the American actor published the humorous collection I'd Like to Play Alone, Please, emphasising that it is an anthology that expands on his funny stories rather than an autobiography. Additionally, Tom's branded clothing line and accessories have contributed to his rising net worth.

Tom Segura performs at the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival. Photo: Ron Palmer

Source: Getty Images

Tom Segura's family

Thomas Weston is married to Christina Pazsitzky. Tom Segura's wife, Christina, is a Canadian-American podcaster, stand-up comedian, writer, TV personality, and host.

They got married in 2008 and have been together ever since. Tom and Christina have two kids: Ellis and Julian.

FAQs

Who is Tom Segura? He is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster. How much is Tom Segura worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $12 million and $15 million as of 2024. What is Tom Segura's ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity. What is Tom Segura's nationality? He is an American nationality. Thomas grew up speaking Spanish and spending summers in Lima, Peru. What is Tom Segura's age? The American comedian is 45 years old as of 2024. He was born on 16 April 1979. How many specials does Tom Segura have? He has five Netflix specials. What is Christina Pazsitzky's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $14 million as of 2024. Who is Tom Segura's dad? His father was Thomas Nadeau Segura. He passed away on 29 December at age 74. Who are Tom Segura's kids? He has two children: Ellis and Julian Segura. How tall is Tom Segura? He is 5 feet 12 inches or 183 centimetres tall.

Tom Segura's net worth is in the millions, proving his dedication to his art and hard work. He is a renowned stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster. The comedian is married to Christina Pazsitzky, and they have two children, Ellis and Julian Segura.

