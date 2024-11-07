Matthew Stafford is a professional football quarterback from the United States. He plays for the Los Angeles Rams in the National Football League. Matthew married Kelly Stafford in 2015, and many want to learn more about her. Who is Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, and what is her story?

Kelly Stafford is a British-American podcaster and registered nurse. She rose to prominence as Matthew Stafford's wife. Kelly and Matthew met at the University of Georgia and have four daughters.

Profile summary

Full name Kelly Hall Stafford Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Feltham, Middlesex, United Kingdom Current residence Hidden Hills, California, United States Nationality British-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Matthew Stafford Children Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter, Tyler Father Jay Hall Mother Leslie Hall Siblings Chad Hall, Jennifer Hall Education University of Georgia Profession Podcaster, registered nurse Instagram @kbstafford89

Matthew Stafford's wife's biography

Kelly Stafford was born to Jay and Leslie Hall in Feltham, Middlesex, United Kingdom. Her dad, Jay, is an established businessman and a popular figure in his neighbourhood, and her mom is a homemaker.

Kelly grew up alongside her siblings, Chad and Jennifer Hall. Her brother, Chad, is a former NFL player and the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver coach. She attended the University of Georgia and was on the cheerleading team.

Stafford has dual citizenship, American-British nationality, and she is of white ethnicity. She was raised in a devout Christian household.

Matthew Stafford's wife's age

How old is Kelly Stafford? Kelly is 35 years old as of 2024. She was born on 29 May 1989. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Kelly is an American podcaster and registered nurse. She pursued a nursing degree at the University of Georgia and obtained her registered nursing license in 2014. Kelly announced on Instagram that she had passed her exam.

She debuted her podcast, The Morning After, in September 2021. For the first two years, she worked alone until she added a co-host, Hank Winchester. Hank is an award-winning journalist in Detroit and Kelly's close family friend.

Matthew Stafford's wife's illness

Did Matt Stafford's wife have cancer? Kelly announced on Instagram in April 2019 that she had been diagnosed with a benign brain tumour known as an acoustic neuroma and was to undergo surgery.

I had a tumour sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma.. All I heard was a brain tumour & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery.

Later that month, Hall revealed on Instagram that she had undergone a 12-hour operation to eliminate the brain tumour and was recovering. The procedure was supposed to last six hours, but the doctor discovered an "abnormal" vein in her head, so it took longer than anticipated.

How did Kelly Stafford and Matthew Stafford meet?

Matthew and Kelly have known each other since college. They both attended the University of Georgia, where Matthew was the first true freshman quarterback to debut for the Bulldogs since 1998. They married in 2015 after having been together for several years.

Kelly Stafford's daughters

Matthew and Kelly have four daughters: Tyler, Hunter, and twins Sawyer and Chandler. They welcomed their first twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, on 31 March 2017.

Hunter Stafford, Matthew Stafford's third daughter, was born in August 2018. Tyler, the fourth daughter, was born in June 2020.

Matthew Stafford's wife's height

How tall is Kelly Stafford? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 127 pounds or 58 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Kelly Stafford? She is a British-American podcaster and registered nurse widely recognised as Matthew Stafford's wife. Who is married to Matthew Stafford? He is married to Kelly Stafford. What is Matthew Stafford's wife's age? Kelly is 35 years old as of 2024. She was born on 29 May 1989. Where is Kelly Stafford from? She hails from Feltham, Middlesex, United Kingdom. How many kids does Kelly Stafford have? She has four daughters. How many twins does Matthew Stafford have? He has a pair of twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler. They were born on 31 March 2017. Why did Kelly Stafford have brain surgery? She had surgery in 2019 to remove a brain tumour. Who is Kelly Stafford's partner on her podcast? She co-hosts with Hank Winchester, an American journalist.

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, is a British-American podcaster and registered nurse. She co-hosts The Morning After podcast with Hank Winchester. Kelly and Matthew Stafford married in 2015 and have four children together.

