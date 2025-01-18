Know who Johnny Mathis' wife is and a look at his dating history

Johnny Mathis is an American pop singer with a career spanning over six decades. He is one of the best-selling artists of the 20th century and is best known for classic hits like Chances Are and Misty. While his professional life is widely acclaimed, fans have long been curious about his love life. So, who is Johnny Mathis' wife?

Johnny Mathis has been in the music industry since 1956, selling over 350 million records worldwide. The singer has hit the headlines several times, not just for his professional accomplishments but also for his romantic relationships. Who is Mathis' wife, and what does his dating history look like?

Johnny Mathis' profile summary

Full name John Royce Mathis Stage name Johnny Mathis Gender Male Date of birth 30 September 1935 Age 89 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Gilmer, Texas, United States Current residence Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education George Washington High School, San Francisco State College Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Father Clem Mathis Smith Mother Mildred Boyd Mathis Siblings 6 Sexual orientation Gay Marital status Unmarried Children None Occupation Singer Net worth $400 million

Who is Johnny Mathis?

Johnny Mathis, born John Royce Mathis, is a famous American singer. He was born on 30 September 1935 in Gilmer, Texas, United States of America. The pop singer is 89 years old as of 2025.

Johnny began his music career at age 19. Several of his albums have achieved gold or platinum status, and 73 have reached the Billboard charts. The American singer was honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003, and three of his recordings were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Who is Johnny Mathis' wife?

Johnny Mathis is not married and has never been married before. In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, he stated:

I've never been married, and I have no regrets about not starting my own family. I come from a large one, so there are so many people around all the time. I've been very happy, but I've never gotten married. That's about the size of it. I would have been a good father because I've been a father to my brothers' and sisters' children.

Johnny Mathis wedding rumours

The American pop artist has never married. However, he was once a guest of honour at a high-profile wedding in Thunder Valley, California, in June 2024, and the public assumed it was his wedding.

Johnny Mathis' dating history

Despite keeping his relationships discreet, the artist has been romantically linked to a few men and women in the past. Here are some of the individuals he is rumoured to have dated:

Estelle Bennett

In the 1970s, Johnny Mathis was romantically linked to the late American singer Estelle Bennett, but the two never confirmed the relationship.

Bennett was a member of the Ronettes girl group, along with her sister Ronnie and cousin Nedra Talley. She had a daughter named Toyin Hunter with her husband, Joe, who also served as the road manager for her girl band. Estelle died of colon cancer on 11 February 2009 at the age of 67.

George Avakian

It was also reported that the late George Avakian was Johnny Mathis' boyfriend. Avakian was an American record producer, artist manager, writer, and educator who discovered Mathis and helped launch his career at Columbia Records.

Mitch Miller

The pop singer is also said to have had a brief romantic involvement with Mitch Miller. Miller was an American choral conductor, record business executive, record producer, and professional oboist who was among the most influential people in American popular music during the 1950s and early 1960s.

Johnny Mathis has also been romantically linked with several other celebrities, such as Deniece Williams, American vocalist Regina Belle, and singer Patti Austin. However, he and the people he was linked with neither disputed nor confirmed the rumours.

FAQs

Who is Johnny Mathis? He is an American pop singer. How old is Johnny Mathis? The musician is 89 years old as of 2025. He was born on 30 September 1935 in Gilmer, Texas, United States of America. Does Johnny Mathis have any kids? The American pop singer does not have any kids. He has stated that he is content with being an uncle to his nephews and nieces. Who are Johnny Mathis' wife and children? The American artist has never married and has no children. What is Johnny Mathis' ethnicity? He is African-American, with Brazilian-Spanish origins on his dad's side and Native American ancestry on his mother's side. What did Johnny Mathis pass away from? The celebrated artist is still alive. However, when the American gospel singer/songwriter John Mathis passed away in 2011, most people thought it was him due to the similarities in their names. Where is Johnny Mathis now? The American singer still performs to his fans. He has concerts scheduled across the United Kingdom and the United States till October 2025.

No one has ever claimed the title of Johnny Mathis' wife. The acclaimed pop singer has never married and has no kids. However, as highlighted in this piece, he has been romantically linked to both men and women in the entertainment industry.

