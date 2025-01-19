Meet Joaquin Phoenix's children and his family life with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix, an American actor renowned for his dark, eccentric, and unconventional roles, leads a relatively private life. He and his wife, Rooney Mara, have opted to keep their children away from the spotlight. This deliberate move has generated curiosity about their children, with many wishing to learn more about them. Who are Joaquin Phoenix's children?

Joaquin Phoenix attends the "Joker: Folie à Deux" photocall (L). Rooney Mara at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (R). Photo: Gareth Cattermole, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix is a film producer, director, and actor from the United States. In July 2019, he proposed to Rooney Mara, an American actress and producer, for marriage. They have two children together. Find out more about Joaquin Phoenix's children.

Joaquin Phoenix's profile summary

Full name Joaquin Rafael Phoenix Gender Male Date of birth 28 October 1974 Age 50 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth San Francisco, San Juan, Puerto Rico Current residence Hollywood Hills, California, United States Nationality American, Puerto Rican Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Relationship status Engaged Partner Rooney Mara Children 2 Father John Lee Bottom Mother Arlyn Phoenix Siblings River Phoenix, Rain Phoenix, Summer Phoenix, Jodean Bottom, Liberty Phoenix Profession Film producer, director, actor Years active 1982–present Net worth $80 million

Joaquin Phoenix's children

How many children does Rooney Mara have? The renowned actress and her partner, Joaquin Phoenix, have two children. Joaquin and Rooney had their first kid, River Phoenix, in August 2020 and the second in June 2024. Here are more details on Joaquin Phoenix's children.

River Phoenix

Whose son is named River? He is the son of actors Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. River was born in August 2020. Victor Kossakovsky, a Russian director who previously collaborated with Joaquin on the documentary Gunda (2020), delivered the pregnancy news during the Zurich Film Festival. He said in September 2020:

He just got a baby, by the way. A beautiful son called River.

Rooney Mara's son's name is in honour of Phoenix's late brother, River Jude Phoenix, who died on 31 October 1993. River Jude was a renowned American film and television actor.

Second child

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's second child was born in June 2024. The couple has not revealed the baby's name. According to Sky News, Rooney Mara's baby no. 2 pregnancy news was announced at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of La Cocina.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix's relationship

Actor Joaquin Phoenix (L) and actress Rooney Mara (R) pose during the 'Her' Photocall at the 8th Rome Film Festival on 10 November 2013 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Guido MARZILLA

Source: Getty Images

Joaquin first met Rooney Mara, his co-star in Her (2013), in 2012. The two stayed friends before beginning a romantic relationship four years later, in 2016, while filming Mary Magdalene. Mara and Joaquin privately got engaged in July 2019.

The celebrity family lives in Hollywood Hills. In September 2024, Joaquin Phoenix formally married Mara on the Talk Easy podcast.

FAQs

What are Joaquin Phoenix's children's names? He has two children: River Phoenix and another whose specifics have not yet been disclosed. Who is Joaquin Phoenix's partner? His partner is Rooney Mara, a renowned American actress. Is Joaquin Phoenix vegan? Yes, Joaquin Phoenix follows a vegan diet. He's been vegan since the age of three. What is Joaquin Phoenix's son's age? He is four years old as of January 2025. River was born in August 2020. How long have Rooney and Joaquin been together? They have been together for over 8 years. Rooney and Joaquin started dating in 2016. What is the age gap between Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara? They are 11 years apart. Joaquin is 50 as of January 2025, while Mara is 39 as of January 2025. How rich is Joaquin Phoenix? He has an alleged net worth of $80 million.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are well-known American celebrities. They are famed for being private and quiet, especially in their family life. Rooney and Joaquin Phoenix's children are River, born in 2020, and a second child whose identification has yet to be announced.

