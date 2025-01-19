Meet Joaquin Phoenix's children and his family life with Rooney Mara
Joaquin Phoenix, an American actor renowned for his dark, eccentric, and unconventional roles, leads a relatively private life. He and his wife, Rooney Mara, have opted to keep their children away from the spotlight. This deliberate move has generated curiosity about their children, with many wishing to learn more about them. Who are Joaquin Phoenix's children?
Joaquin Phoenix is a film producer, director, and actor from the United States. In July 2019, he proposed to Rooney Mara, an American actress and producer, for marriage. They have two children together. Find out more about Joaquin Phoenix's children.
Joaquin Phoenix's profile summary
|Full name
|Joaquin Rafael Phoenix
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|28 October 1974
|Age
|50 years old (as of January 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|San Francisco, San Juan, Puerto Rico
|Current residence
|Hollywood Hills, California, United States
|Nationality
|American, Puerto Rican
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in pounds
|180
|Weight in kilograms
|82
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Relationship status
|Engaged
|Partner
|Rooney Mara
|Children
|2
|Father
|John Lee Bottom
|Mother
|Arlyn Phoenix
|Siblings
|River Phoenix, Rain Phoenix, Summer Phoenix, Jodean Bottom, Liberty Phoenix
|Profession
|Film producer, director, actor
|Years active
|1982–present
|Net worth
|$80 million
Joaquin Phoenix's children
How many children does Rooney Mara have? The renowned actress and her partner, Joaquin Phoenix, have two children. Joaquin and Rooney had their first kid, River Phoenix, in August 2020 and the second in June 2024. Here are more details on Joaquin Phoenix's children.
River Phoenix
Whose son is named River? He is the son of actors Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. River was born in August 2020. Victor Kossakovsky, a Russian director who previously collaborated with Joaquin on the documentary Gunda (2020), delivered the pregnancy news during the Zurich Film Festival. He said in September 2020:
He just got a baby, by the way. A beautiful son called River.
Rooney Mara's son's name is in honour of Phoenix's late brother, River Jude Phoenix, who died on 31 October 1993. River Jude was a renowned American film and television actor.
Second child
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's second child was born in June 2024. The couple has not revealed the baby's name. According to Sky News, Rooney Mara's baby no. 2 pregnancy news was announced at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of La Cocina.
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix's relationship
Joaquin first met Rooney Mara, his co-star in Her (2013), in 2012. The two stayed friends before beginning a romantic relationship four years later, in 2016, while filming Mary Magdalene. Mara and Joaquin privately got engaged in July 2019.
The celebrity family lives in Hollywood Hills. In September 2024, Joaquin Phoenix formally married Mara on the Talk Easy podcast.
FAQs
- What are Joaquin Phoenix's children's names? He has two children: River Phoenix and another whose specifics have not yet been disclosed.
- Who is Joaquin Phoenix's partner? His partner is Rooney Mara, a renowned American actress.
- Is Joaquin Phoenix vegan? Yes, Joaquin Phoenix follows a vegan diet. He's been vegan since the age of three.
- What is Joaquin Phoenix's son's age? He is four years old as of January 2025. River was born in August 2020.
- How long have Rooney and Joaquin been together? They have been together for over 8 years. Rooney and Joaquin started dating in 2016.
- What is the age gap between Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara? They are 11 years apart. Joaquin is 50 as of January 2025, while Mara is 39 as of January 2025.
- How rich is Joaquin Phoenix? He has an alleged net worth of $80 million.
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are well-known American celebrities. They are famed for being private and quiet, especially in their family life. Rooney and Joaquin Phoenix's children are River, born in 2020, and a second child whose identification has yet to be announced.
