How much is Matt Kaplan's net worth, and how did he build his fortune?

Matt Kaplan has established himself as a powerhouse in film production with notable works such as To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Perfect Date. His growing fame has increased interest in his personal life, particularly his financial status. What is Matt Kaplan's net worth? Learn more about his fortune.

Matt Kaplan at Love at First Sight DTLA Screening in Los Angeles (L) and the "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" Premiere (R). Photo: Jon Kopaloff, JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Matt Kaplan has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. His film production career has seen him work with reputable companies, which led to the establishment of his production company in 2017. Matt Kaplan's net worth reflects his success in film production and entrepreneurship.

Matt Kaplan's profile summary

Full name Matthew Kaplan Nickname Matt Gender Male Date of birth 14 April 1984 Age 40 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Alex Cooper University Columbia University Profession Film producer, businessman Net worth $50 million

What is Matt Kaplan's net worth?

According to ImpactWealth and Legendary Net Worth, Matt Kaplan has an alleged net worth of $50 million. He has amassed his wealth from his film production and entrepreneurship career through his production company, Ace Entertainment.

Matt Kaplan's career

Top-5 facts about Matt Kaplan. Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Matthew is best known for his profession as a film producer, where he has focused on young adult films. He is also an entrepreneur with his production company, Ace Entertainment, and co-founder of the media company Trending. Below is a summary of Matt Kaplan's professional journey.

Film production

Matt Kaplan began his career in the entertainment industry with internships at Miramax Films and Lionsgate. After graduating from Columbia University, he worked as an intern for CBS under CEO Les Moonves and later became the company's Director of Digital Development.

He then became Senior Development and Production Vice President of Lionsgate Films. While there, he oversaw projects like They Came Together, starring Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd. His career continued to ascend when Jeffrey Katzenberg tapped him to head the film division of Awesomeness Films in 2015.

Matt Kaplan's movies

The famous producer has worked on numerous films that have resonated with young adult audiences. Here are Matt Kaplan's movies produced:

The Lazarus Effect (2015)

(2015) Before I Fall (2017)

(2017) To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

(2018) The Perfect Date (2019)

(2019) To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020)

(2020) To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021)

(2021) Body Cam (2020)

(2020) Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (2022)

(2022) Love at First Sight (2022)

(2022) Love in Taipei (2023)

Matt Kaplan's TV shows

In addition to his success in film, Matt Kaplan has made a mark in television as an executive producer. Here are some of his notable works:

Ascension (2014)

(2014) They Came Together (2014)

(2014) My Dead Ex (2018)

(2018) Don't Let Go (2019)

(2019) Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019–2021)

(2019–2021) XO, Kitty (2023–2025)

Entrepreneurship

Alexandra Cooper and Matt Kaplan attend the Love at First Sight NY fan screening at the Paris Theatre in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Kaplan founded Chapter One Films in 2013, signing a first-look deal with Blumhouse Productions. He produced movies like The Darkness and The Lazarus Effect. In 2017, he founded Ace Entertainment, a production company that produces feature films, TV series, and digital content for young adult audiences.

Who is the CEO of Ace Entertainment? Matt Kaplan is the founder and CEO of Ace Entertainment. Through his production company, he focuses on youth-oriented content.

In 2023, Matt and his wife, Alexandra Cooper, launched their media company, Trending. The company aims to engage Gen Z audiences with diverse content across film, TV, audio, and live events. According to Variety, Trending is the parent company of Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and Ace Entertainment.

On the venture, Kaplan said:

ACE Entertainment’s success has everything to do with connecting to the audience, which is also one of Alex’s [his wife] specialties. And the more we thought about it, the more it made sense to bring together ACE’s production and financing expertise with Alex’s ability to engage this influential community to curate new experiences.

FAQs

How much is Matt Kaplan worth? The American film producer allegedly has a net worth of $50 million in 2025. How old is Matt Kaplan? Matt is 40 years old (as of January 2025). He was born on 14 April 1984 in California, USA. What did Matt Kaplan study? He studied Film Studies and History at Columbia University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. Who has Matt Kaplan dated? During college, Matt Kaplan dated several people, including actress Ashley Olsen. He was married to actress Claire Holt from 2016 to 2017. Who is Matt Kaplan's ex-wife? Matt Kaplan's ex-wife is Australian-American actress Claire Holt. What happened between Claire Holt and Matt Kaplan? The former couple divorced in 2017, with reports suggesting their relationship ended due to irreconcilable differences. How did Alex Cooper meet Matt Kaplan? The couple first met on a business call over Zoom in 2020 and decided to go on a date afterwards. Cooper initially kept her relationship hidden. Who are Matt Kaplan's kids? There are no reports of Matt Kaplan having kids. Who are Matt Kaplan's siblings? Matt prefers to keep his life private; thus, details about his siblings are unavailable.

Matt Kaplan's net worth has increased thanks to his success as a film producer and entrepreneur. Through his production company, Ace Entertainment, Kaplan has produced numerous hit films and TV shows. He also partnered with his wife to create a media company, Trending, targeting the Gen Z audience.

