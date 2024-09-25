Zach Wilson's mom: Meet Lisa Wilson, the woman behind the NFL star
Zach Wilson is a professional football quarterback from the United States who plays for the Denver Broncos in the National Football League. Zach Wilson's mom, Lisa Wilson, has become a subject of public interest, with many people seeking to learn more about her life. What is her story?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Zach Wilson's mom, Lisa Wilson, is a fitness instructor, chef, personal trainer, businesswoman, and social media influencer from the United States. She showcases her wellness recipes, workout regimes, and retreats on Instagram, where she has a large following.
Zach Wilson's mom's profile summary
|Full name
|Lisa Neeleman Wilson
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|8 August 1973
|Age
|51 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
|Current residence
|Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'6"
|Height in centimetres
|167
|Weight in pounds
|127
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Hair colour
|Blue
|Eye colour
|Blonde
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Michael Wilson
|Children
|Whitney, Sophie, Zach, Micah, Josh, Isaac
|Father
|Gary Neeleman
|Mother
|Rose Wilson
|Siblings
|John, David, Stephen, Mark, Julie, Pamela Neeleman
|Education
|Hillcrest High School, The University of Utah
|Profession
|Fitness instructor, chef, personal trainer, businesswoman, social media influencer
|Website
|Swear Studio
|Net worth
|$1 million
|@lifeaccording2lisa
Zach Wilson's mother (Lisa Wilson)'s bio
Lisa Wilson is an American fitness instructor, chef, personal trainer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. Her parents are Gary Neeleman and Rose Wilson.
Lisa grew up alongside her six siblings: John, David, Stephen, Mark, Julie, and Pamela Neeleman. She finished her secondary education at Hillcrest High School in 1990 and attended the University of Utah afterwards.
Lisa Wilson's age
How old is Zach Wilson's mom? She is 51 years old as of 2024. Neeleman was born on 8 August 1973. Her zodiac sign is Leo.
Career
Zach Wilson's mother is a social media influencer focusing on cuisine and wellness. She loves cooking and regularly encourages healthy eating while offering her fans recipe ideas. Lisa is a business owner who operates a clothing line on the Amazon Store.
She runs an online flagship shop, Live Life Legit, selling various products. Neeleman also sells clothing with a butterfly effect on Swear Studio.
She has a substantial social media presence, sharing insights into her family life, culinary experiments, and workout routines. Through her brand, Live Life Legit, she promotes a balanced and nutritious way of life.
Zachary Kapono's mother describes herself as a "fitness fanatic" and teaches dancing at several fitness centres in Utah, notably Treehouse Fitness and Studio IVL. She wrote on Instagram,
Dance is a place I can forget everything, get lost in the music and take in the positive energy of the beautiful people around me.
Zach Wilson's mom's dancing clip appeared on TikTok. It featured Abbey Gile and family friend Samantha Tuia dancing to Meghan Trainor's track Title. They were all dressed in the Jets jersey.
Zach Wilson's mom's net worth
According to Kemi Filani News, the American fitness instructor has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She earns income through her fitness instructing, business, and social media influencing career.
Lisa Wilson's husband and children
Lisa Neeleman is married to Michael Wilson, a businessman. The two married on 8 March 1997 and have been together for over 25 years.
Lisa and Michael have six children: two daughters, Sophie and Whitney, and four sons, Micah, Zach, Isaac, and Josh. Her sons Zach and Isaac are professional football football players.
What happened with Zach Wilson's mom?
Lisa Neeleman got involved in a social media feud after she posted a joke about having an "affair" with her spouse. On Instagram, the American businesswoman published a video of herself and her spouse, Michael, joking that they were having a romantic relationship at the gym.
I’m having an affair with the hot guy from the gym, adding a winking face emoji, who also happens to be my husband.
Following a reaction from a fan, the mother of six shared a photo from her and her husband Michael's wedding to elaborate on her initial playful post. She wrote:
If you’re new here…. THIS is the hot guy at the gym.. he’s ALSO the father of my 6 children, who I’ve been married to for 27 years next Friday.
FAQs
- Who is Zach Wilson's mother, Lisa Wilson?? She is an American fitness instructor, chef, personal trainer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur widely recognised as Zach Wilson's mom.
- How old is Zach Wilson's mom? She is 51 years old as of 2024. She was born on 8 August 1973.
- Who is Lisa Wilson's father? Her dad is Gary Neeleman.
- Who is Lisa Wilson's husband? She is married to Michael Wilson, an American businessperson.
- Is Lisa Wilson an actress? No. She is an entrepreneur and fitness instructor.
- How many kids does Lisa Wilson have? She has six children: two daughters, Sophie and Whitney, and four sons, Micah, Zach, Isaac, and Josh.
- How tall is Zach Wilson's mother? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.
Zach Wilson's mom, Lisa Wilson, is a fitness instructor, chef, personal trainer, businesswoman, and social media influencer from the United States. She rose to prominence and garnered a considerable following after attending many of Zach Wilson's games.
Yen.com.gh recently published Gina Capitani's biography. Due to her celebrity position, Gina Capitani, Theo Von's mother, has sparked widespread interest. Her son has always spoken about his mother's influence on his comic career and eventual success.
Gina has four children: two daughters and two sons. Her firstborn son, Zefferino 'Zeff' von Kurnatowski, is an accomplished real estate agent. Read the article to learn more about her.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com