Zach Wilson's mom: Meet Lisa Wilson, the woman behind the NFL star

Zach Wilson is a professional football quarterback from the United States who plays for the Denver Broncos in the National Football League. Zach Wilson's mom, Lisa Wilson, has become a subject of public interest, with many people seeking to learn more about her life. What is her story?

Zach Wilson's mom in a flower garden (L). Lisa stands next to a cowboy boot statue in Nashville (R). Photo: @wilsonohana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zach Wilson's mom, Lisa Wilson, is a fitness instructor, chef, personal trainer, businesswoman, and social media influencer from the United States. She showcases her wellness recipes, workout regimes, and retreats on Instagram, where she has a large following.

Zach Wilson's mom's profile summary

Full name Lisa Neeleman Wilson Gender Female Date of birth 8 August 1973 Age 51 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blue Eye colour Blonde Marital status Married Husband Michael Wilson Children Whitney, Sophie, Zach, Micah, Josh, Isaac Father Gary Neeleman Mother Rose Wilson Siblings John, David, Stephen, Mark, Julie, Pamela Neeleman Education Hillcrest High School, The University of Utah Profession Fitness instructor, chef, personal trainer, businesswoman, social media influencer Website Swear Studio Net worth $1 million Instagram @lifeaccording2lisa

Zach Wilson's mother (Lisa Wilson)'s bio

Lisa Wilson is an American fitness instructor, chef, personal trainer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. Her parents are Gary Neeleman and Rose Wilson.

Lisa grew up alongside her six siblings: John, David, Stephen, Mark, Julie, and Pamela Neeleman. She finished her secondary education at Hillcrest High School in 1990 and attended the University of Utah afterwards.

Lisa Wilson's age

How old is Zach Wilson's mom? She is 51 years old as of 2024. Neeleman was born on 8 August 1973. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Top-5 facts about Zach Wilson's mom. Photo: @lifeaccording2lisa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career

Zach Wilson's mother is a social media influencer focusing on cuisine and wellness. She loves cooking and regularly encourages healthy eating while offering her fans recipe ideas. Lisa is a business owner who operates a clothing line on the Amazon Store.

She runs an online flagship shop, Live Life Legit, selling various products. Neeleman also sells clothing with a butterfly effect on Swear Studio.

She has a substantial social media presence, sharing insights into her family life, culinary experiments, and workout routines. Through her brand, Live Life Legit, she promotes a balanced and nutritious way of life.

Zachary Kapono's mother describes herself as a "fitness fanatic" and teaches dancing at several fitness centres in Utah, notably Treehouse Fitness and Studio IVL. She wrote on Instagram,

Dance is a place I can forget everything, get lost in the music and take in the positive energy of the beautiful people around me.

Zach Wilson's mom's dancing clip appeared on TikTok. It featured Abbey Gile and family friend Samantha Tuia dancing to Meghan Trainor's track Title. They were all dressed in the Jets jersey.

Zach Wilson's mom's net worth

According to Kemi Filani News, the American fitness instructor has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She earns income through her fitness instructing, business, and social media influencing career.

Lisa Wilson's husband and children

Lisa Neeleman is married to Michael Wilson, a businessman. The two married on 8 March 1997 and have been together for over 25 years.

Lisa and Michael have six children: two daughters, Sophie and Whitney, and four sons, Micah, Zach, Isaac, and Josh. Her sons Zach and Isaac are professional football football players.

What happened with Zach Wilson's mom?

Lisa Neeleman got involved in a social media feud after she posted a joke about having an "affair" with her spouse. On Instagram, the American businesswoman published a video of herself and her spouse, Michael, joking that they were having a romantic relationship at the gym.

I’m having an affair with the hot guy from the gym, adding a winking face emoji, who also happens to be my husband.

Following a reaction from a fan, the mother of six shared a photo from her and her husband Michael's wedding to elaborate on her initial playful post. She wrote:

If you’re new here…. THIS is the hot guy at the gym.. he’s ALSO the father of my 6 children, who I’ve been married to for 27 years next Friday.

FAQs

Who is Zach Wilson's mother, Lisa Wilson?? She is an American fitness instructor, chef, personal trainer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur widely recognised as Zach Wilson's mom. How old is Zach Wilson's mom? She is 51 years old as of 2024. She was born on 8 August 1973. Who is Lisa Wilson's father? Her dad is Gary Neeleman. Who is Lisa Wilson's husband? She is married to Michael Wilson, an American businessperson. Is Lisa Wilson an actress? No. She is an entrepreneur and fitness instructor. How many kids does Lisa Wilson have? She has six children: two daughters, Sophie and Whitney, and four sons, Micah, Zach, Isaac, and Josh. How tall is Zach Wilson's mother? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Zach Wilson's mom, Lisa Wilson, is a fitness instructor, chef, personal trainer, businesswoman, and social media influencer from the United States. She rose to prominence and garnered a considerable following after attending many of Zach Wilson's games.

Yen.com.gh recently published Gina Capitani's biography. Due to her celebrity position, Gina Capitani, Theo Von's mother, has sparked widespread interest. Her son has always spoken about his mother's influence on his comic career and eventual success.

Gina has four children: two daughters and two sons. Her firstborn son, Zefferino 'Zeff' von Kurnatowski, is an accomplished real estate agent. Read the article to learn more about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh