Meet Anne Steves, Rick Steves’ ex-wife and her role in his success

Celebrity relationships always enjoy massive adoration and attention from fans, and Anne and Rick Steves' relationship is no different. The former couple were married for over two decades before going their separate ways in 2010. More than a decade later, fans are curious to uncover Rick's ex-wife Anne Steves' whereabouts.

After finalising their divorce, Rick Steves' wife, Anne Steves, withdrew from the public eye and pursued a more private life away from the public eye. On the other hand, Rick has found love again and has been in a relationship with Shelley Bryan Wee since 2019.

Full name Anne Steves Gender Female Date of birth 4 April 1960 Age 64 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Snohomish, Washington, United States Current residence Snohomish, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Rick Steves Children 2 Profession Nurse Net worth $500,000—$10 million

The American celebrity wife was born on 4 April 1960 in Snohomish, Washington, United States, and is 64 years old as of 2025. Her birth sign is Aries. Anne is a well-known nurse and social activist.

As of January 2025, the former celebrity wife is 64 years old. She was born on 4 April 1960 in Snohomish, Washington, United States.

Anne and Rick Steves' wedding

After dating for about two years, they tied the knot in 1984. They were married for approximately 26 years before going their separate ways.

The ex-couple married in a private ceremony at St. Thomas of Villanova, Pennsylvania and their wedding reception was held at Saint David's Golf Club.

Are Rick and Anne Steves still married?

Rick and Anne Steves are no longer married. They filed for divorce in 2009 at Snohomish Superior Court, and their divorce was finalised on 5 March 2010.

Why did Anne and Rick Steves divorce?

Although the former couple never revealed the reason behind their divorce, it is reported that Anne and Rick Steves' divorce was partly due to the demands of Rick's career, which reportedly took a toll on their relationship.

Additionally, there were rumours that Rick's relationship with his travel partner, Trish Feaster, may have contributed to their marriage's break-up. However, this remains unsubstantiated.

Did Anne and Rick Steves have any children?

Anne Steves and Rick Steves have two children: Andy and Jackie Steves. Andy followed in his father's footsteps by establishing his Weekend Student Adventures Europe travel company and writing his book, Andy Steves' Europe: City-Hopping on a Budget. Jackie is also involved in the travel industry and has appeared on her father's shows.

What happened to Anne Steves?

After her divorce from Rick, the former celebrity wife withdrew from the public eye. She embarked on a more private life, probably working as a nurse and social activist away from the limelight.

Is Anne Steves' ex-husband Rick Steves married?

Rick is not married. However, he has found love again after his divorce from Anne and is dating Shelley Bryan Wee, a bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. They have been together since 2019. In an interview with the Seattle Times, Rick spoke fondly of his new love, saying,:

Actually, for me, I kind of feel like I'm cheating a little bit because I've got a wonderful coronavirus partner, and I'm learning how to cook. She's got dogs. I never thought I'd have dogs in my life, and I've been loving having dogs.

Who is Anne Steves? She is a popular nurse and social activist best known as Rick Steves' ex-wife. Who is Rick Steves? He is an influential American travel writer, television personality, and activist known for his extensive work promoting European travel. Is Rick Steves gay? The popular American travel writer is not gay. He is currently dating Shelley Bryan Wee. When did Anne and Rick Steves divorce? They divorced on 5 March 2010. They had been married for 26 years. Who are Anne and Rick Steves' children? They share two children: a son named Andy and a daughter named Jackie. What is Anne Steves' height? The American social activist is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

After a 26-year marriage with popular travel author, Rick Steves' ex-wife, Anne Steves, has embraced a quieter life post-divorce. She focuses on her nursing endeavours and social activism. Despite their split, both have prioritised their children and personal growth.

