Tim Walz's son's biography: The untold story of Gus Walz's life and siblings

Gus Walz, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's youngest child, has recently garnered attention not only for his family's political prominence but also for his medical condition and recent public appearances. Explore the untold story of Tim Walz's son, exploring his upbringing, personal interests, and relationships with his family.

Since Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Governor as her running mate, Tim Walz's wife and two children have been in the spotlight. Many are particularly interested in his teenage son, Gus Walz, who was diagnosed with a nonverbal learning disorder, ADHD, and anxiety.

Full name Gus Walz Gender Male Date of birth 13 October 2006 Age 17 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Mankato, Minnesota, United States of America Current residence St. Paul, Minnesota, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Timothy James Walz Mother Gwen Walz Siblings 1

Tim Walz's son's biography

Gus Walz is the son of Timothy James Walz, the 41st governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris' running mate for the 2024 election. He was born in Mankato, Minnesota, United States of America.

His father is a retired US Army non-commissioned officer and former schoolteacher who is a proud father of one son and daughter.

Gus's parents met when they were teaching at the same school in Nebraska and got married in 1994. His mother, Gwen Walz, is an American educator, public school administrator, and the 39th and current First Lady of Minnesota.

Two weeks after his 17th birthday in October 2023, Gus achieved a significant milestone: he received his driver's licence. His father recalled this special moment on Instagram and posted a photo of himself in the passenger seat while Gus drove.

What is Gus Walz's age?

Guz Walz was born on 13 October 2006. He is 17 years old as of August 2024, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Who are Gus's siblings?

Gus Walz has an older sister, Hope Walz. Her parents named her Hope to reflect their IVF journey together.

Throughout his political career, the Minnesota governor has been upfront about his and Gwen's infertility issues. In one of his speeches at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Tim described the challenge of the seven years of fertility treatments it took him and his wife to conceive Hope.

Hope was born in January 2001 and is 23 years old as of 2024. She graduated from Mankato West High School. Tim Walz's children have a close sibling relationship and are their dad's biggest supporters.

Gus Walz's disability

Growing up, Gus's parents noted that he differed from his classmates. He preferred video games and spent more time alone.

When he was a teenager, he was diagnosed with a nonverbal learning disorder, ADHD, and anxiety. In this case, non-verbal is not synonymous with non-speaking.

His parents, Tim and Gwen, explained that it took some time for the family to find out how to help him best and set him up for success, but they eventually realised his diagnoses were not a barrier to his growth and development. In an interview, the Minnesota governor and his wife noted:

It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback — it’s his secret power. Gus is brilliant, hyper-aware of details that many of us pass by, and above all else, he’s an excellent son and brother to his sibling.

Gus's interests and hobbies

The governor's son loves dogs, playing video games, and spending time alone. Before his father became governor of Minnesota, he made a casual promise that if he won the race, they could have a puppy.

The following year, he won the election—and Gus reminded him of their agreement. He jokingly stated that Gus never mentioned the dog after their first discussion, but it was the first thing he said when he learnt of his father's win.

It came on TV that they called the race, and Gus immediately screamed, 'Oh, now I get a puppy!'

Tim Walz's family adopted the Labrador mix in September 2019, which Gus named Scout.

FAQs

Who is Tim Walz's son? His son is Gus Walz. Who is Tim's daughter? His daughter is Hope Walz. How old is Tim Walz's son? His son is 17 years old as of August 2024. He was born on 13 October 2006. Where did Gus attend high school? He attends Amundsen High School in Minnesota, United States, and will soon start his senior year. What medical disorder does Gus have? When he was a teenager, he was diagnosed with a nonverbal learning disorder, anxiety, and ADHD. When did Tim Walz become Minnesota's governor? The politician has been Minnesota's governor since 2019. What is Tim Walz's age? He is 60 years old as of 2024. The governor was born on 6 April 1964 in West Point, Nebraska, United States of America. Who is Gus Walz's mother? His mother is Gwen Walz, an American educator, public school administrator and the 39th and current First Lady of Minnesota.

Tim Walz's son, Gus Walz, has recently hit the headlines due to his heartfelt reactions and great support for his father during major events. Gus was diagnosed with a nonverbal learning disorder, anxiety, and ADHD when he was a teenager. Nevertheless, he has hit significant milestones in life, and his family are proud of him.

