Meet Lester Holt's parents and look at the anchor's family background

Lester Holt is a renowned American journalist and news anchor known for his work with NBC News. He has gained widespread recognition for hosting NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC. Fans are often curious about his family background, particularly his parents. Learn all about Lester Holt's parents and their heritage.

Many diehard fans may not know much about Lester Holt's upbringing, including the details of the people who raised him or his family background. Lester Holt's parents gave him a rich cultural heritage and a strong foundation, which is evident in his journalism approach.

Lester Holt's parents' profile summary

Full names June (née DeRozario) Lester Don Holt Sr. Gender Female Male Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed African-American Sexuality Straight Straight Marital status Married Married Children Four Four Profession Regional planner Air Force technician

Who are Lester Holt's parents?

Lester Holt's parents are June DeRozario and Lester Don Holt Sr. The American journalist has revealed the impact their upbringing had on him and his three siblings. He told Guide Post that their parents encouraged and expected them to succeed.

I was one of four kids, and the unspoken message was, 'You've got to make something of yourself.' We weren't just encouraged to achieve; we were expected to.

Lester also revealed how religiously faithful his parents were. He added:

Church on Sundays? There is no arguing about that. My parents were faithful, attending church twice on Sundays and Bible study on Wednesdays. That was the model I had.

Here is more information about Lester Holt's parents and family background.

June Holt (née DeRozario)

Lester Holt's mother, June Barton DeRozario, was born to Canute DeRozario and May in Harlem, New York. Her father, Canute, hailed from Spanish Town, Jamaica, and was of Anglo-Indian descent, being one of 14 children born to an Indian father from Calcutta and an English-born White Jamaican mother.

June's mother, May, was an Afro-Jamaican from Manchester Parish, Jamaica, raised in Harlem, New York. According to American Star Buzz, June was born on 22 June 1936 and died on 2 June 2022, aged 86.

Before marrying Lester's father, June had a previous marriage and had a son named Mike "Swani" Swanigan, who is eight years older than Lester Holt Jr.

Lester Don Holt Sr.

Lester Holt Jr.'s dad, Lester Don Holt Sr., was a dedicated sergeant in the Air Force for over twenty years. He was stationed in Da Nang during the Vietnam War. Holt Jr. disclosed his father's career during his Guide Post interview:

My dad was in the Air Force for twenty-some years. He retired near Sacramento, where he immediately went back to school, got his degree, and returned to the workforce.

Lester Holt Jr. also revealed the impact of his father's military career on the family. He told the Daily News in 2010 while reporting in Afghanistan:

Anybody in the military or a military family is sensitive to the separation. Everyone knows military wives have the most challenging jobs. I was born into one. When I remember those days, I didn't appreciate it then.

Holt Sr. was of African-American ethnicity from Michigan and had roots in Tennessee, USA.

What are Lester Holt's parents' nationalities?

Lester Holt's parents are Americans. Lester Don Holt Sr. was born in Michigan, United States, and June DeRozario, though of Jamaican heritage, was born and raised in Harlem, New York, USA.

FAQs

Lester Holt's parents are June DeRozario and Lester Don Holt Sr. His mother, June, is of Jamaican descent and has Indian, English, and Portuguese ancestry. His father, Lester Sr., is African American. Lester Holt Sr. served as an Air Force technician, while June was a government employee.

