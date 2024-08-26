Meet Jude Bellingham's girlfriend: Everything we know about Laura Celia

Jude Bellingham is a renowned English professional footballer. He currently plays as a midfielder for Real Madrid and the England national team. Due to his public status, fans are curious about his personal life, especially his girlfriend's identity. So, who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend?

Jude Bellingham is dating Laura Celia, a popular Dutch model and entrepreneur. She has modelled for and collaborated with major brands like PrettyLittleThing and Victoria's Secret. Many want to know more about Jude Bellingham's girlfriend, including how the lovebirds met.

Laura Celia's profile summary

Full name Laura Celia Valk Gender Female Date of birth 16 September 1998 Age 25 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Amsterdam, Netherlands Current residence Amsterdam, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jude Bellingham Education Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences Profession Model, entrepreneur Net worth $500,000 Instagram @lauraceliav

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend (Laura Celia)?

Laura Celia Valk is a renowned Dutch model and entrepreneur born in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She graduated from the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences with a degree in Creative Business.

Career

According to her LinkedIn profile, Laura began her career as an influencer in 2018. Celia moved to Above and Beyond to work as a model before becoming a presenter at RTL. She eventually became a marketing manager at Subdued.

The Four Models, a Manchester-based modelling agency, represents the famous model. She has modelled and collaborated with brands like PrettyLittleThing, Lipsy, Victoria's Secret, and White Fox Boutique.

Laura is also popular on social media platforms like Instagram, boasting over 540 thousand followers at the time of writing. She mainly uploads photos and videos of her travels and brand partnerships.

In 2024, the Dutch model made the FHM500 list of the most attractive women in the Netherlands for a fifth time. She ranked 216th, down from 2023 when she came in at 145. In 2022, she was the 171st most beautiful woman in her country, 102nd in 2021, and 84th in 2020.

She also co-founded Bobby Rose Media Consulting Agency, a content and consultancy agency focusing on growing companies.

What is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend's age?

As of August 2024, Laura Celia's age is 25. She was born on 16 September 1998 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

When did Jude Bellingham and Laura Celia begin dating?

Who is Jude Bellingham dating? Jude reportedly began dating Laura Celia in April 2024. Laura is reported to have shared her attraction to Bellingham with the staff of PrettyLittleThings (PTL). According to the company's executive who leaked the information to The Sun, the Dutch model is completely smitten by the British star. He said:

Laura was quite loose in telling all the make-up artists about seeing him during her latest photoshoot. Practically everyone on set knew about it by the end of the day.

The source also revealed that:

She's been staying at his place in Madrid over the past few weekends and is completely smitten.

FAQs

Who is Jude Bellingham? He is a popular English professional footballer who plays midfielder for the British national team and Real Madrid. Who is Laura Celia? She is a popular Dutch model and entrepreneur. What is Laura Celia's age? As of 2024, Laura is 25 years old. She was born on 16 September 1998. Does Jude Bellingham have a girlfriend? He is dating Laura Celia Valk. Who is Jude Bellingham's wife? The English footballer is not married yet. Is Jude Bellingham from Nigeria? No, he is not from Nigeria. However, Jude is of mixed ethnicity with Jamaican heritage.

Jude Bellingham's girlfriend, Laura Celia, is a popular model and entrepreneur from Amsterdam, Netherlands. The two reportedly began dating in April 2024.

