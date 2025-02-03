Meet Michael Corleone Blanco's wife, Marie Ramirez De Arellano

Michael Corleone Blanco's wife, Marie Ramirez De Arellano is a Cuban-American entrepreneur and reality TV personality best known for her role on the hit reality show Cartel Crew. Discover who she is, her relationship with Michael Corleone Blanco, and how they've made a life together after his infamous family history.

Key takeaways:

Michael Corleone Blanco's wife, Marie Ramirez De Arellano was born in Cuba and raised in Miami, Florida, USA.

Marie Arellano rose to fame for being featured on Cartel Crew for three seasons.

for three seasons. Her parents cut her off for being in a relationship with the son of a renowned drug dealer.

Marie is a beauty business owner .

. She has been married to Michael Blanco since 2021 and they have one daughter.

Marie Ramirez De Arellano's profile summary

Full name Marie Ramirez de Arellano Gender Female Date of birth 15 February 1987 Age 38 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Cuba Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Cuban-American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Michael Corleone Blanco Children 1 Profession Entrepreneur, reality television personality Instagram @lil_ms.monroe

Bio of Michael Corleone Blanco's wife (Marie Ramirez De Arellano)

Marie Ramirez De Arellano is a businesswoman and reality television personality. She was born on 15 February 1987 in Cuba and is 38 years old as of 2025.

Marie is a Cuban-American citizen of Hispanic descent. Her grandparents were Cuban exiles living in the United States. Her grandpa was the first Cuban immigrant to open a natural sponge mill on the Miami River.

When Marie was still young, her parents relocated to Miami, Florida, United States where she spent her childhood.

Her upbringing was characterised by a strict and private family setting, with her father's past involvement in cartel activities kept discreet. As a result, details about her parents and siblings are not in the public domain.

Career

Marie Ramirez De Arellano was motivated by her parents' entrepreneurial spirit. She spent her middle school years working for her parents' courier company, performing administrative tasks, and preparing for future job options.

After a brief stint as a flight attendant, the TV personality enrolled at a private institution in Miami, where she completed her associate's degree in paralegal studies while working as a legal assistant.

Michael Corleone Blanco's wife now owns a makeup line, Mia Monroe, where customers can buy every beauty product, including glittering lip gloss, mascara, blush, eyeliners, eye shadows, and nail polish. Her signature lip colour is a bold red, which can be purchased at her beauty store.

In 2019, Marie Ramirez De Arellano and her then-boyfriend Michael Blanco joined the cast of Cartel Crew, a reality television show that delved into the lives of eight sons and daughters of drug cartel members.

The show, which premiered on VH1 on 2 January 2019 and ended after three seasons in 2021, is set in Miami and follows the cast as they try to transform their lives and steer away from drug life.

At first, Marie was hesitant to join the cast because her father was generally quiet about his business cartel affairs and never wanted her family to be involved in that life. When Marie eventually joined the cast, she said:

I’ve always been very private with my life because that’s how I was taught. So, when this presented itself, yea, I had some thoughts but then it was like why not? Let me be a part of this and let me expose my life as to how I grew up because there are people like me out there.

Marie and Michael's relationship

Marie's relationship with Michael Corleone Blanco has been a major focus in her public life. The beauty entrepreneur admitted that her relationship with Michael was greatly opposed by her family. In a clip from Cartel Crew, she says:

Being with Michael hasn’t been easy. Ever since I told my father who I was with, my family completely cut me off. They don’t understand why I would be with Griselda Blanco’s son, and now this little family that Michael and I have built is all I have left.

Michael and Marie tied the knot in 2021 and share a daughter, Faith.

What does Marie Arellano's husband do?

Michael Blanco is the only surviving son of the infamous Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug lord. He is an author, creator, speaker, entrepreneur, and television personality. Michael is the author of My Mother, the Godmother.

The book delves into the world of drug business, corruption, and violence, and the consequences of these forces on innocent people. It also chronicles Michael's effort to overcome his family's dark reputation.

Michael and his long-time friend, Michael "Majix" Yuen, are the owners of Pure Blanco, a billionaire cartel luxury lifestyle brand that specialises in fashion, film, music, and more.

FAQs

Who is Michael Corleone Blanco's wife, Marie Ramirez De Arellano? She is a Cuban-American entrepreneur and reality TV personality. How old is Marie Ramirez De Arellano? The TV star is 38 years old as of 2025. She was born on 15 February 1987 in Cuba. What business does Michael Corleone Blanco's wife own? Marie is the owner of Mia Monroe, a makeup line. Is Michael Blanco the son of Griselda Blanco? Yes, Michael is the youngest and only surviving son of the late Griselda Blanco. When was Michael Blanco born? Michael was born on 5 August 1978 in Medellín, Columbia and is 46 years old as of 2025. What reality show was Michael Blanco on? Michael and Marie were featured on VH1's Cartel Crew for three seasons. What does Michael Corleone Blanco do for a living? He is an author, creator, speaker, entrepreneur, and television personality. What is the name of Michael Corleone Blanco's daughter? He has a daughter named Faith. Michael and Marie prefer to keep their child out of the limelight.

Michael Corleone Blanco's wife, Marie Ramirez De Arellano, is a Cuban-American reality TV star and entrepreneur. She rose to prominence through her appearance on the reality television show Cartel Crew, which aired on VH1 from 2019 to 2021. She has been married to Micheal Blanco since 2021, and they share a daughter, Faith.

