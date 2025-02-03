Canadian rapper Tom Macdonald's net worth and music career explained

Tom Macdonald is a Canadian rapper famous for his right-wing songs and devoted following. His devoted fan following has contributed greatly to his financial prosperity, propelling record sales, ticket purchases, and merchandise sales, which in turn contribute to his net worth. While precise figures vary, Tom Macdonald's net worth is alleged to be between $800,000 and $3 million.

Tom Macdonald poses for a photo against a grey background (L). Tom gestures upwards next to a signpost (R). Photo: @hangovergang on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Tom MacDonald is a Canadian rapper and composer with a successful career in independent music.

with a successful career in independent music. He has an alleged net worth of between $800,000 and $3 million as of 2025.

as of 2025. MacDonald has so far published 12 studio albums and 14 mixtapes.

He is recognised for his right-wing lyrics.

Tom has a sizable and devoted following on social media.

Tom Macdonald's profile summary

Full name Thomas MacDonald Gender Male Date of birth 21 September 1988 Age 36 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth British Columbia, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’2” Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Partner Nova Rockafeller Profession Rapper, songwriter, social media personality Genres Hip-hop, political hip hop Years active 2018–present Net worth $800,000–$3 million Facebook X (Twitter) @IAMTOMMACDONALD

What is Tom Macdonald's net worth?

According to HotNewHipHop and The Next Hint, the Canadian rapper has an alleged net worth of between $800,000 and $3 million.

According to Wealth Tax, he makes $1.6 million annually from music royalties and concerts. Below is a summary of his revenue streams:

Music career

Tom Macdonald began rapping at the age of 18 and rose to prominence with the release of the track Dear Rappers in February 2018. His debut on the Billboard Hot 100 came in 2021 with the song Fake Woke.

Tom's 2024 song, Facts (with Ben Shapiro), debuted at sixteenth place on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached number 42 on the Canadian Hot 100.

Top 5 facts about Tom MacDonald. Photo: @hangovergang on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Music sales

The acclaimed rapper makes money from the sale of his albums, singles, and digital downloads on sites such as Spotify, Audiomack, Apple Music, Deezer, and YouTube.

Live performances

Macdonald does a lot of touring, and playing at festivals and venues. He makes money from the ticket and merchandise sales at these events.

Merchandise sale

Tom Macdonald also makes money from merchandise sales. He has an official retail store where he sells a wide range of items including clothing such as t-shirts and hoodies, accessories, and other customised items. These sales add to his total income and net worth.

MacDonald's YouTube channel revenue

Tom Macdonald's YouTube channel makes a significant amount of money from several sources, including YouTube Premium, which allows users to watch his videos without advertisements and donates a portion of the subscription fees to the creators, channel memberships, which allow users to join the channel by paying a monthly fee, and Adsense.

How much does Tom MacDonald make per 1000 views?

In general, YouTube creators can earn between $0.10 and $12 per thousand views. Tom MacDonald's YouTube revenue per 1000 views may vary depending on several factors, including viewership locale, content type, advertising, and viewer involvement. His actual CPM may be greater or lower based on these factors.

FAQs

Who is Tom MacDonald? He is a Canadian rapper famous for his right-wing songs and devoted following. What is Tom MacDonald's real name? His birth name is Thomas MacDonald. How old is Tom MacDonald? He is 36 years old as of January 2025. Tom was born on 21 September 1988. How much did Tom MacDonald buy from Eminem? He paid $100,000 for an Eminem-produced instrumental dubbed "Stan's Revenge". He utilised this instrumental in making the song Dear Slim. How much does Tom MacDonald make per year? He allegedly makes $1.6 million annually from music royalties and concerts How many #1s does Tom MacDonald have? Tom has no number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100. His single Fake Woke debuted at no. 96 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and Facts at number 16. What is the monthly income of Tom MacDonald? The Canadian celebrity has an alleged monthly income of $26, 100. What kind of music does Tom MacDonald make? He primarily makes hip-hop music.

Tom MacDonald’s net worth reflects his success as an independent artist. The Canadian rapper earns through multiple streams, including album sales, merchandise, live performances, and YouTube. His autonomous approach helps him retain artistic control over his music.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Betty Lynn's net worth. Betty Lynn was a famous American actress most known for her portrayal of Thelma Lou, Deputy Barney Fife's lover, on the TV series The Andy Griffith Show.

Betty Lynn began her career as Thelma Lou on The Andy Griffith Show in 1961. Despite only appearing in 26 episodes over five years (1961–1966), she remained an internet favourite because of her screen rapport with Don Knotts' character, Barney Fife. Read the article to find out more about her net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh