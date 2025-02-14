Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix's boyfriend, Daniel Wai

Ariana Madix is an American TV personality, actress, model, bartender, and dancer. Her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, is a fitness coach who won Madix's heart after she split with long-term lover Tom Sandoval. The couple met at a common friend's wedding and subsequently became inseparable. Discover more about Ariana Madix's boyfriend, Daniel Wai.

Daniel Wai's profile summary

Full name Daniel Wai Gender Male Date of birth 4 May 1983 Age 41 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ariana Madix Profession Fitness coach, personal trainer, bartender Net worth $500,000 Instagram @thestrongwai

Ariana Madix's boyfriend's biography

Ariana Madix's boyfriend, Daniel Wai, was born on 4 May 1983 in New York City, United States. He is 41 years old as of February 2025. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Educational background

Daniel Wai studied computer science in college, with a secondary degree in business and a minor in mathematics. He then studied and passed the National Academy of Sports Medicine's (NASM) Certified Personal Trainer exam.

Daniel has also earned the NASM Corrective Exercise Specialist accreditation and is pursuing the National Strength and Conditioning Association's (NSCA) Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists (CSCS) certification.

Daniel Wai's career

Daniel Wai is a fitness coach, personal trainer, and bartender. After graduating from college, Wai was a consultant for Fortune 500 companies. He travelled across the country to meet with customers while working with the organisation.

Fitness training

In addition to becoming a consultant, the American trainer worked as a trainer part-time. He eventually resigned from his consultancy position to devote himself full-time to fitness training.

After completing the National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer exam, he founded Daniel Wai Fitness. According to his story on the website:

I have been a trainer for the past decade and it has been one of the most fulfilling and humbling experiences. However, my interest in physical health and conditioning has been with me since I was 13 years old. As a typical teenage,r I was insecure with my size and strength and decided to incorporate exercise and physical fitness into my life and it has been a large part of my life ever since.

Bartending career

Daniel Wai works as a barman and a joint-owner of Little More in New York City, where he bartends on Fridays and works two shifts on Saturdays. The American fitness coach discusses his bartending employment on Vanderpump Rules season 11, episode 14.

What is Daniel Wai's net worth?

The American bartender has an alleged net worth of $500,000. He earns income through his career as a fitness coach, personal trainer, and bartender.

How did Ariana and Daniel meet?

The couple met at a mutual friend's wedding in Mexico and had a long-distance relationship. Ariana lives in Los Angeles, and Daniel in New York City. They had their initial public appearance together at Coachella in April 2023.

Are Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai together?

Yes. The two have been romantically involved since March 2023. As of this writing, Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai's relationship has lasted for over a year. They've posted pictures of their relationship on social media.

Daniel Wai's height

How tall is Daniel Wai? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres and weighs approximately 167 pounds or 76 kilograms.

Ariana Madix's boyfriend, Daniel Wai, is an American fitness coach, personal trainer, and bartender. He rose to popularity through his romantic connection with Ariana Madix. The pair met at a common friend's wedding in Mexico and have been dating since March 2023.

