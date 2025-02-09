Inside American rapper Paul Wall's net worth and how he made his fortune

Paul Wall is an American rapper and DJ best recognised for his unique grillz and contributions to the hip-hop culture. With a career spanning over two decades, he has accumulated a sizable wealth from his music, endorsements, and commercial endeavours. Paul Wall's net worth is alleged to be $2.5 million, reflecting his great career in the music industry.

Paul Wall attends the Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy's 25th Anniversary Gala (L). Paul Wall performs onstage at Summerfest 2024 (R). Photo: Rick Kern, Joshua Applegate (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Paul Wall's net worth is alleged to be around $2.5 million.

$2.5 million. He has made the most of his wealth from his successful profession as a rapper, actor, and businessman .

. Paul has spent much of his career with Swishahouse and has recorded multiple albums under the label.

He is the co-owner of the Houston-based jewellery company Johnny Dang & Co. , which specialises in customised grillz and high-end jewellery.

of the Houston-based jewellery company , which specialises in customised grillz and high-end jewellery. Paul has received one Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance as a Duo or Group for his collaboration with rapper Nelly on the song Grillz.

Paul Wall's profile summary

Full name Paul Michael Slayton Gender Male Date of birth 11 March 1981 Age 43 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Georgetown, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Wife Crystal Wall Children William Patrick Slayton, Noelle Slayton Education Jersey Village High School, University of Houston Profession Rapper, DJ, singer, songwriter, actor Genres Hip hop Years active 1998–present Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @paulwallbaby Facebook @PaulWall

What is Paul Wall's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, and HotNewHipHop, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of $2.5 million. Here is a look at Paul Wall's career and other sources of income.

Paul Wall's music career

Paul Wall is a rapper based in Houston, Texas. He has spent most of his career with Swishahouse Records, where he has recorded multiple albums and collaborated with several notable rappers. He commenced his career playing with Houston musician Chamillionaire, with whom he recorded numerous albums, including the self-released Get Ya Mind Correct in 2002.

He contracted with Atlantic Records in 2005 and achieved success with his main label debut, The Peoples Champ, which was subsequently followed by Get Money, Stay True in 2007. He has received one Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his collaboration with rapper Nelly on the track Grillz.

Top-5 facts about Paul Wall. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Record sales and streaming revenue

Paul Wall makes also money via album sales and streaming. He has published multiple albums, including Chick Magnet (2004), The Peoples Champ (2005), Get Money, Stay True (2007) and Get Ya Mind Correct (2002).

His first album, The Peoples Champ, sold 176,000 copies in the United States and peaked at the top of the Billboard 200. The rapper's songs are available on streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and YouTube, among others.

Concert tours

Concert tours provide a substantial source of revenue for many musicians, including Paul Wall. He makes money from ticket sales for his live appearances.

Paul Wall's businesses

Paul Wall owns multiple enterprises, including a jewellery store and a food truck. Some of his ventures include;

Johnny Dang & Co.

Johnny Dang & Co. is a popular Houston, Texas jewellery business specialising in customised grills and other high-end jewellery. They are well-known for their custom-made grillz, and teeth covers that are frequently adorned with diamonds and other valuable stones. Paul has been doing business with jeweller Johnny Dang since 1998.

Paul Wall's Grill Food Truck

Paul Wall's Grill Food Truck is a complete food truck that provides gourmet cuisine. The truck has a custom-made kitchen and cover design.

Acting career

During his hiatus from rapping, the American entrepreneur participated in the film Furnace (2007) alongside Ja Rule. He starred alongside Jesse Bradford and Matt Czuchry in the 2009 movie I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell.

He appeared in the 2010 sci-fi film Xtinction: Predator X. In 2014, he was featured in Isaac Yowman's self-produced theatrical picture The Holy Spoof, which sold out all of its theatre showings before being published digitally online.

Paul Wall visits SiriusXM Studios on 11 December 2024 in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

How did Paul Wall become famous? Paul's journey to prominence may be traced to a mix of talent, hard effort, and clever movements in the Houston hip-hop scene. What is Paul Wall's age? He is 43 years old as of January 2025. Paul was born on 11 March 1981. Is Paul Wall a dentist? He is not a dentist. Paul is a popular rapper, actor, DJ, and entrepreneur. Does Paul Wall own a jewellery store? Yes, he is the co-owner of the Houston-based jewellery company Johnny Dang & Co. They specialise in customised grillz and high-end jewellery. Where is Paul Wall's house? The rapper reportedly owns a residence in Houston, Texas. He resides with his wife Crystal and their two kids. Is Paul Wall still married? He is still wedded to Crystal Wall. They have been together since 2005. What does Paul Wall's wife do? His wife, Crystal Wall, is a content creator and dance fitness entrepreneur.

Paul Wall's net worth, which is estimated to be in the millions, reflects his diversified career in the entertainment and business industries. His great rap career, which includes several albums and hit singles, serves as a solid foundation for his fortune. Paul has established himself as a complex personality in the hip-hop industry and beyond, thanks to his music and business acumen.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Chief Keef's net worth and music journey. Chief Keef is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and record producer. He rose to stardom in 2012 with the publication of his first album, Finally Rich.

Chief Keef's net worth has skyrocketed since establishing himself as a rapper, singer, songwriter, businessperson, and record producer. He published several successful songs, including Hate Bein' Sober, Believe, and Tony Montana Flow. Read the article to learn more about his net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh