Inside American rapper Paul Wall's net worth and how he made his fortune
Paul Wall is an American rapper and DJ best recognised for his unique grillz and contributions to the hip-hop culture. With a career spanning over two decades, he has accumulated a sizable wealth from his music, endorsements, and commercial endeavours. Paul Wall's net worth is alleged to be $2.5 million, reflecting his great career in the music industry.
Key takeaways
- Paul Wall's net worth is alleged to be around $2.5 million.
- He has made the most of his wealth from his successful profession as a rapper, actor, and businessman.
- Paul has spent much of his career with Swishahouse and has recorded multiple albums under the label.
- He is the co-owner of the Houston-based jewellery company Johnny Dang & Co., which specialises in customised grillz and high-end jewellery.
- Paul has received one Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance as a Duo or Group for his collaboration with rapper Nelly on the song Grillz.
Paul Wall's profile summary
|Full name
|Paul Michael Slayton
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 March 1981
|Age
|43 years old (as of February 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Georgetown, Texas, United States
|Current residence
|Houston, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'
|Height in centimetres
|183
|Weight in pounds
|220
|Weight in kilograms
|100
|Hair colour
|Light brown
|Eye colour
|Hazel
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Crystal Wall
|Children
|William Patrick Slayton, Noelle Slayton
|Education
|Jersey Village High School, University of Houston
|Profession
|Rapper, DJ, singer, songwriter, actor
|Genres
|Hip hop
|Years active
|1998–present
|Net worth
|$2.5 million
|@paulwallbaby
|@PaulWall
What is Paul Wall's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, and HotNewHipHop, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of $2.5 million. Here is a look at Paul Wall's career and other sources of income.
Paul Wall's music career
Paul Wall is a rapper based in Houston, Texas. He has spent most of his career with Swishahouse Records, where he has recorded multiple albums and collaborated with several notable rappers. He commenced his career playing with Houston musician Chamillionaire, with whom he recorded numerous albums, including the self-released Get Ya Mind Correct in 2002.
He contracted with Atlantic Records in 2005 and achieved success with his main label debut, The Peoples Champ, which was subsequently followed by Get Money, Stay True in 2007. He has received one Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his collaboration with rapper Nelly on the track Grillz.
Record sales and streaming revenue
Paul Wall makes also money via album sales and streaming. He has published multiple albums, including Chick Magnet (2004), The Peoples Champ (2005), Get Money, Stay True (2007) and Get Ya Mind Correct (2002).
His first album, The Peoples Champ, sold 176,000 copies in the United States and peaked at the top of the Billboard 200. The rapper's songs are available on streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and YouTube, among others.
Concert tours
Concert tours provide a substantial source of revenue for many musicians, including Paul Wall. He makes money from ticket sales for his live appearances.
Paul Wall's businesses
Paul Wall owns multiple enterprises, including a jewellery store and a food truck. Some of his ventures include;
Johnny Dang & Co.
Johnny Dang & Co. is a popular Houston, Texas jewellery business specialising in customised grills and other high-end jewellery. They are well-known for their custom-made grillz, and teeth covers that are frequently adorned with diamonds and other valuable stones. Paul has been doing business with jeweller Johnny Dang since 1998.
Paul Wall's Grill Food Truck
Paul Wall's Grill Food Truck is a complete food truck that provides gourmet cuisine. The truck has a custom-made kitchen and cover design.
Acting career
During his hiatus from rapping, the American entrepreneur participated in the film Furnace (2007) alongside Ja Rule. He starred alongside Jesse Bradford and Matt Czuchry in the 2009 movie I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell.
He appeared in the 2010 sci-fi film Xtinction: Predator X. In 2014, he was featured in Isaac Yowman's self-produced theatrical picture The Holy Spoof, which sold out all of its theatre showings before being published digitally online.
FAQs
- How did Paul Wall become famous? Paul's journey to prominence may be traced to a mix of talent, hard effort, and clever movements in the Houston hip-hop scene.
- What is Paul Wall's age? He is 43 years old as of January 2025. Paul was born on 11 March 1981.
- Is Paul Wall a dentist? He is not a dentist. Paul is a popular rapper, actor, DJ, and entrepreneur.
- Does Paul Wall own a jewellery store? Yes, he is the co-owner of the Houston-based jewellery company Johnny Dang & Co. They specialise in customised grillz and high-end jewellery.
- Where is Paul Wall's house? The rapper reportedly owns a residence in Houston, Texas. He resides with his wife Crystal and their two kids.
- Is Paul Wall still married? He is still wedded to Crystal Wall. They have been together since 2005.
- What does Paul Wall's wife do? His wife, Crystal Wall, is a content creator and dance fitness entrepreneur.
Paul Wall's net worth, which is estimated to be in the millions, reflects his diversified career in the entertainment and business industries. His great rap career, which includes several albums and hit singles, serves as a solid foundation for his fortune. Paul has established himself as a complex personality in the hip-hop industry and beyond, thanks to his music and business acumen.
