Deion Sanders's love life has recently garnered significant attention. The former NFL star is rumoured to be dating actress and model Karrueche Tran following his split from Tracey Edmonds. Previously, Sanders was linked to fitness model Qiana Aviles, though they never confirmed dating.

Deion Sanders's profile summary

Full name Deion Luwynn Sanders Sr. Nickname Prime Time, Coach Prime Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1967 Age 57 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Fort Myers, Florida, USA Current residence Longmont, Colorado, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Connie Sanders Father Mims Sanders Siblings One Marital status Divorced Ex-wives Carolyn Chambers (1989–1998), Pilar Biggers-Sanders (1999–2015) Children Five School North Fort Myers University Florida State University Profession Head coach, retired NFL player Net worth $45 million–$70 million Instagram @deionsanders X (Twitter) @DeionSanders

Who is Deion Sanders's girlfriend?

Deion Sanders is reportedly single (as of this writing). However, he has been linked to American actress Karrueche Tran after being spotted holding hands during a date in Los Angeles.

According to , the two were seen engaging in some PDA (public display of affection), sparking rumours of a possible romance. However, neither Sanders nor Tran has officially confirmed their relationship.

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran are rumoured to have met through mutual connections. Tran had previously worked on projects produced by Sanders's ex-girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds. It is believed that they may have crossed paths during one of these projects.

What does Karrueche Tran do?

Karrueche Tran is an American actress and socialite, best known for her roles in the BET show 106 & Park, the TNT series Claws and The Bay (web series). She gained public recognition for her relationship with R&B singer Chris Brown. Tran has also worked as a model and has a significant social media presence.

Deion Sanders's marriages and dating history

Sanders was first married to Carolyn Chambers in 1989, and they had two children, Deiondra and Deion Jr. The couple divorced in 1998.

Sanders then married Pilar Biggers in 1999, and they had three children together: Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi. Their marriage ended in a highly publicised divorce in 2013.

After divorcing Pilar, Sanders began a long-term relationship with television producer and businesswoman Tracey Edmonds. They were together for 12 years and even got engaged in 2019. They announced their split in December 2023.

Why did Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders break up?

Sanders and his ex-girlfriend Tracey Edmonds broke up because Edmonds decided to prioritise herself and her family. According to People, Tracey posted on Instagram that she ended the engagement, contrary to what many believed.

I've chosen to prioritise myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.

Edmonds felt it was necessary to clarify this due to false narratives spread in the media. Sanders and Edmonds announced their split in December 2023, describing the breakup as a mutual decision made with love and respect for each other.

Deion Sanders and Qiana Aviles' dating rumours

Following his split from Tracey Edmonds, Deion Sanders was first linked to Qiana Aviles. Rumours began circulating after Aviles was seen attending a Colorado Buffaloes game in Boulder, where Sanders is the head coach. However, the pair never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Who is Qiana Aviles, and how did they meet?

Qiana Aviles is a Latina fitness model and entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York. She is 30 years old (as of March 2025), having been born on 5 November 1994. Qiana is of Puerto Rican descent and has a significant social media following.

Though there is no official confirmation of how Qiana and Sanders met, reports suggest they met through mutual connections in the sports and entertainment industry.

FAQs

Who is Deion Sanders's girlfriend now? Deion Sanders is rumoured to be dating actress and model Karrueche Tran. However, he has not officially confirmed his relationship status. Is Deion Sanders's girlfriend Qiana Aviles? No, Deion Sanders has never publicly confirmed dating Qiana Aviles. They reportedly dated in 2024. Is Deion Sanders' girlfriend Tracey Edmonds? No, Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds ended their engagement in December 2023. Is Coach Prime still engaged? No, Deion Sanders is no longer engaged. He and Tracey Edmonds called off their engagement in December 2023. Are Rocsi Diaz and Deion Sanders in a relationship? No, Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz are not in a romantic relationship. They have denied the rumours and clarified that they are just co-hosts and friends. What happened between Deion Sanders and his wife? Deion Sanders and his second ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, had a tumultuous relationship that included allegations of domestic violence. How many kids does Deion Sanders have? Deion Sanders has five children: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi.

Deion Sanders's alleged girlfriend has got people talking after they were spotted holding hands during a date in Los Angeles. The rumoured new love interest is Karrueche Tran, a model and actress best known for hosting the BET show 106 & Park. Previously, Sanders had been linked to Latina fitness model Qiana Aviles.

