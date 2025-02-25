Global site navigation

Who is Fletcher Cox's wife? All about his relationship with Kaycee Marchetti
by  Chris Ndetei 5 min read

Fletcher Cox, a former NFL defensive tackle best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, has attracted attention both on and off the field. Many fans are curious about Fletcher Cox's wife, but he is not married. However, his relationship with Kaycee Marchetti has sparked interest due to their strong bond and public appearances together.

Fletcher Cox with his girlfriend Kaycee Marchetti at different occasions.
Fletcher Cox poses with his girlfriend Kaycee Marchetti during his birthday (L) and her birthday (R). Photo: @fcoxx_91 on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Fletcher Cox has been in a long-term relationship with Kaycee Marchetti since 2017.
  • Kaycee Marchetti is a social media influencer known for her fashion, lifestyle content, and support for Cox.
  • They met in 2012 at Xfinity Live in South Philadelphia but began dating in 2017, becoming Instagram official in 2019.
  • Cox has no wife or children.

Fletcher Cox's profile summary

Full nameFletcher Cox
GenderMale
Date of birth13 December 1990
Age34 years old (as of February 2025)
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthYazoo City, Mississippi, USA
Current residencePhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'4"
Height in centimetres193
Weight in pounds310
Weight in kilograms141
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherMelissa Cox Bright
Siblings3
Relationship statusDating
GirlfriendKaycee Marchetti
SchoolYazoo City High School
UniversityMississippi State University
ProfessionFormer professional football player
Net worth$30 million–$40 million
Instagram@fcoxx_91

Who is Fletcher Cox's wife?

Fletcher Cox is not married and has never been married before. The former NFL star is in a long-standing relationship, which might have led a section of his fans to presume he is married.

Who does Fletcher Cox date?

Fletcher Cox and Kaycee Marchetti at the Lincoln Financial Field (L) and the Turks and Caicos Islands (R)
Fletcher Cox and Kaycee Marchetti pose at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (L) and the Turks and Caicos Islands (R). Photo: @kayceemarchetti on Instagram (modified by author)
The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle is dating Kaycee Marchetti. According to Philadelphia Eagles, Kaycee and Fletcher first met in 2012 at the Xfinity Live, a dining and entertainment complex in South Philadelphia. They reportedly began dating five years later in, 2017 and became Instagram official in December 2019.

Their first public photo together was on Cox's Instagram on 23 December 2019, which he captioned:

ALL IN!!!!!! @kayceemarchetti

One day later, on 24 December, Kaycee Marchetti posted a photo of her kissing Fletcher with the caption:

Always a win when I'm with you.

Kaycee has described her man as her best friend on Instagram. She has also stated that he is a good guy and a big teddy bear in the aforementioned Philadelphia Eagles exclusive interview published in 2024.

He is never not happy. He is like the big kid at home, he brings so much life to me, the house, and our five dogs. He is a big teddy bear. It's funny, people will look at him and be scared, but you can just see that smile and know he is such a good guy.

What does Kaycee Marchetti do?

Kaycee Marchetti is a social media influencer. She gained popularity through her active Instagram presence. Kaycee often posts about her experiences, fashion, and branded content, engaging with her followers and building a strong online presence.

Fletcher Cox's girlfriend Kaycee Marchetti at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium.
Kaycee Marchetti poses in different outfits at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: @kayceemarchetti on Instagram (modified by author)
In February 2023, Fletcher Cox's girlfriend received the title 'hottest NFL WAG (Wives and Girlfriends)' from Lens Magazine. According to The Sun, Marchetti acknowledged the award by telling her followers the recognition was an honour.

[This award is] Such an honour. But the real honour is to be surrounded by the beautiful group of [Eagles] ladies on and off the field.

Did Fletcher Cox have an affair?

There is no evidence that Fletcher Cox has had an affair. He has been in a relationship with Kaycee Marchetti since 2017. However, the same year, Cox was sued by Joshua Jeffords, who accused him of allegedly having an affair with his wife and ruining his marriage.

According to TMZ, Jeffords alleged that Fletcher had an affair with Catherine Jeffords in April 2017. He added that Cox continued with the relationship via text message. Joshua sued Cox under the "alienation of affection" North Carolina state law and sought over $25,000 in damages.

FAQs

  1. Is Kaycee Marchetti Fletcher Cox's wife's name? No, Kaycee Marchetti is Fletcher Cox's girlfriend, not his wife.
  2. Is Catherine Jeffords Fletcher Cox's wife? No, Catherine Jeffords is not Fletcher Cox's wife. She was involved in a lawsuit with him.
  3. Who is Fletcher Cox's spouse? Fletcher Cox is currently not married. His girlfriend is Kaycee Marchetti, an American internet personality.
  4. Who is Fletcher Cox's ex-wife? Fletcher Cox does not have an ex-wife. He has never been married.
  5. Does Fletcher Cox have a wife and kids? As of this writing, Cox is not married and has no kids.
  6. What happened during the Fletcher Cox wife lawsuit? Fletcher Cox was sued by Joshua Jeffords, who claimed that Cox had an affair with his wife, Catherine Jeffords, and caused the end of their marriage. The lawsuit was for alienation of affection and sought monetary damages.
  7. Where does Fletcher Cox live now? Fletcher reportedly resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He also spends time on his Shady Trell Ranch in Texas.
  8. How old is Kaycee Marchetti? Kaycee is 31 years old (as of February 2025). She was born on 14 June 1993 to Harold Marchetti and Coleen Summerville.
  9. Where is Kaycee Marchetti from? She hails from Sicklerville, New Jersey, where she attended Timber Creek High School.
  10. How much money did Fletcher Cox make? Fletcher Cox reportedly earned $125,890,246 in his NFL career. This includes signing bonuses, salary, and other bonuses.

Although Fletcher Cox is not married, his relationship with Kaycee Marchetti has drawn interest from fans. Many have speculated about his love life, often searching for details about his wife. However, he and Marchetti, a social media personality known for her influence on Instagram, have been together since 2017.

