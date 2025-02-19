Jack Harlow is an established rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from the United States. Fans often wonder who Jack Harlow's girlfriend is, but he appears to be single. However, he has been linked to high-profile celebrities like Emma Chamberlain and Dua Lipa.

Harlow attends the Costume Institute Benefit in New York City (L). He is seen backstage in Milan, Italy (R). Photo: Taylor Hill, Andreas Rentz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jack keeps his love life under wraps.

His dating history is filled with speculation , with no confirmed information about his relationship status.

, with no confirmed information about his relationship status. Harlow has been previously linked to high-profile celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Rebecca Donaldson, and Dua Lipa.

Jack Harlow's profile summary

Full name Jackman Thomas Harlow Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1998 Age 26 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, United States Current residence Louisville, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3'' Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Brian Harlow Mother Maggie Payette Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Highland Middle School, Atherton High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, actor Net worth $5 million—$15 million Instagram @jackharlow TikTok @missionaryjack X (Twitter) @jackharlow Facebook @handsomeharlow YouTube Jack Harlow

Who is Jack Harlow's girlfriend?

As of this writing, Jack Harlow is presumably single. Additionally, he has kept his dating life under wraps.

Jack Harlow's dating history

Harlow's dating timeline shows he has dated a diverse group of notable individuals. However, the Hollywood actor has never been in any confirmed romantic relationship. Below are more details about his love life.

Dua Lipa (2022–2023)

Dua Lipa attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Dua Lipa is an English-Albanian singer, songwriter, and actress. She gained public recognition after she released several hit songs like New Rules, New Love, and Be the One. Dua and Jack first sparked dating rumours in May 2022 after the American rapper released a song titled Dua Lipa.

The dating speculation between the pair was further fueled in late 2022 after they were seen together at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles. In December 2022, the Whats Poppin singer allegedly flew to New York City to meet Lipa after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance. However, neither Dua nor Jack has ever confirmed or denied the relationship.

Emma Chamberlain (May 2022)

Emma Chamberlain is seen in Paris, France. Photo: MEGA

Source: Getty Images

The Louisville native's past relationship with model and YouTube star Emma Chamberlain hit the headlines in May 2022. The pair's dating speculations emerged after the duo's romantic encounter on the red carpet interview at the 2022 Met Gala went viral.

Jack later clarified his alleged love affair with Chamberlain on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, the First Class singer disclosed that she was not dating the YouTuber.

Rebecca Donaldson (early 2022)

Rebecca Donaldson is a Scottish model. The two in 2022. However, the speculated affair between Rebecca and Jack has never been confirmed.

Chloe Bailey (August 2021)

Chlöe attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Another rumoured romance on Jack Harlow's girlfriend's list was with an American singer, Chloe Elizabeth Thandie Bailey. The duo reportedly dated in August 2021. Jack and Elizabeth have never set the record straight about their alleged relationship.

Saweetie (June 2021)

Saweetie attends iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, known professionally as Saweetie, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Saweetie has built a reputation with songs like Icy Grl, My Type, and Best Friend.

Rumours about the Icy Grl singer and Jack Harlow's romance began circulating after the pair's flirtatious interaction during the 2021 BET Awards red carpet went viral.

Jack who previously featured on the remix to Saweetie's song Tap In was spotted romantically locking eyes with Saweetie during the event. Jack later clarified that his flirty exchange with the Best Friend singer was a friend vibe. He said:

You can’t say hello these days, I guess.

He added:

That’s a friend. That’s a friend vibe.

Addison Rae (April 2021)

Addison Rae attends the Capital One presentation of KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Addison Rae is an actress, social media influencer, singer, and dancer from the United States. The actress and Harlow's relationship rumours arose after the duo were allegedly seen together at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta, Georgia in April 2021.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Addison dismissed her speculated romance with Jack through an X (Twitter) post a few days later. She tweeted:

I'm single.

FAQs

Who is Jack Harlow? He is a famous American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. He is widely known for his songs such as Whats Poppin and Lovin on Me. How old is Jack Harlow? The rapper is 26 years old as of 2025. He was born on 13 March 1998 in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. Who is Jack Harlow's girlfriend? Jack is seemingly single as of this writing. Did Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa date? Jack and Dua reportedly dated in 2022. However, both sides kept it lowkey, and neither confirmed the romantic relationship. What happened between Jack Harlow and Emma Chamberlain? The duo sparked dating rumours, following their romantic encounter at the 2022 Met Gala. Does Jack Harlow have kids? The American singer does not have any kids. How tall is Jack Harlow? He is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. When did Jack Harlow come out? There is no record of Jack Harlow coming out. Gay rumours started in July 2021 after his appearance in Lil Nas X’s Industry Baby video, but he has only dated women.

Jack Harlow seemingly does not have a girlfriend at the moment. Additionally, many speculations surround Harlow's past relationships which include his rumoured romance with entertainment stars like Saweetie and Dua Lipa.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Matt McCusker's wife. McCusker is a prominent writer, comedian, and podcaster from the United States. He gained fame for co-hosting Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast.

Matt McCusker is married to an American forensic science police officer Brittany McCusker. The lovebirds struck a romantic relationship in 2018. Discover the lesser-known facts about her in the article.

Source: YEN.com.gh