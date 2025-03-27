YouTuber Jeffree Star's net worth and the money behind her beauty empire

Jeffree Star is an American singer-songwriter, makeup artist, and media personality. His rise from MySpace celebrity to beauty magnate has boosted her net wealth. Jeffree Star's net worth is alleged to be approximately $200 million, owing mostly to the success of his cosmetics business and significant internet presence.

Jeffree Star is seen wearing a brown fur coat outside the Louis Vuitton (L). Star is seen arriving for a performance (R). Photo: Raimonda Kulikauskiene, Marcel Thomas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jeffree Star is an American singer-songwriter, makeup artist, and media personality best known as the founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics .

founder and owner of . His YouTube channel has been essential in establishing his brand and increasing sales for his cosmetics business.

Jeffree Star's net worth is reportedly $200 million, mainly from Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Jeffree Star’s profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 15 November 1985 Age 39 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles County, California, United States Current residence Casper, Wyoming, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Homosexual Height in feet 6′1″ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 156 Weight in kilograms 71 Hair colour Dark brown (mostly dyed blonde and pink) Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Father Jeffrey L. Steininger Mother Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger Education Pacifica High School Profession Internet personality, makeup artist, singer, songwriter Years active 2003–present Genres Electropop, synth-pop, electronic rock, crunkcore Net worth $200 million Instagram @jeffreestar X (Twitter) @JeffreeStar YouTube jeffreestar Website jeffreestar.com

What is Jeffree Star's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Jeffree has an alleged net worth of $200 million. Here is a breakdown of his income streams:

The success of Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Jeffree Star established Jeffree Star Cosmetics, a web-based makeup brand, in 2014. It debuted with three liquid lipstick colours. The company's yearly sales were originally believed to be $100 million.

Every product is vegan and cruelty-free. Jeffree and his business partner, Jeff Cohen, co-own the company. According to NeoReach, the brand's annual revenue for 2022 was estimated to be $45 million. Zawya estimated the brand's income for 2023 at $31.7 million.

Top-5 facts about Jeffree Star. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jeffree Star’s YouTube earnings and influence

Jeffree started advertising his brand through YouTube videos, which led to the development of his channel, which has 15.7 million subscribers and over 2.6 billion views at the time of writing.

The channel mostly focuses on makeup-related content, such as tutorials, product reviews, and collaborations. He also publishes details about his lifestyle, such as vlogs, property tours, and updates on his business ventures.

According to Forbes, from June 2019 to June 2020, Star earned $15 million on YouTube. During this time, he was ranked as one of YouTube's top earners, at number ten.

Exploring the music scene

Jeffree commenced his professional journey on MySpace, where he acquired popularity for his music and fashion design work. He recorded music in the late 2000s, notably the album Beauty Killer in 2009, which reached number seven on the US Billboard Top Electronic Albums chart.

The singer has collaborated with many other top musicians and groups, including Deuce, Blood on the Dance Floor, Larry Tee, and Millionaires. He makes money from music through streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack.

Jeffree Star performs his first-ever UK show at Academy on 13 November 2007 in Manchester, England. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Source: Getty Images

A look inside Jeffree Star’s real estate empire

Jeffree Star had a 6,785-square-foot, pink-themed property in Calabasas that he described as his Barbie dream house. He sold the home for $3.4 million in 2020, having earlier listed it for $3.6 million.

Wyoming Ranch (Star Yak Ranch)

The internet personality bought a 70-acre ranch in Casper, Wyoming, where he currently resides and operates a yak farm.

Hidden Hills mansion

Jeffree Star's Mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles. Photo: @homefinest

Source: Instagram

Star spent $14.58 million in December 2019 on a freshly constructed residence in Hidden Hills, California. The home, which sits on just under three acres, features eight bedrooms and thirteen bathrooms in 25,000 square feet of living area.

In June 2021, he put the house for sale for $19.5 million, about $5 million more than he spent a year and a half earlier. He sold the Hidden Hills property in 2022 for $16.7 million.

Jeffree Star’s luxury car collection

Jeffree Star's Rolls Royce Dawn (L) and Pink Rolls Royce (R). Photo: @selectionauto.news on Facebook, @westcoastcustoms on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jeffree is well-known for his pink automobile collection, which includes a customised pink Aston Martin Vantage and a pink McLaren 765LT. He has three Rolls-Royces: a yellow Dawn, a Cullinan, and a 1965 Silver Cloud. Jeffree also owns a McLaren and recently acquired a Hummer EV.

FAQs

Who is Jeffree Star? He is an American singer-songwriter, makeup artist, and media personality widely recognised for his Jeffree Star Cosmetics company. How old is Jeffree Star? He is 39 years old as of March 2025. Jeffree was born on 15 November 1985. Is Jeffree Star a billionaire? No. He has an alleged net worth of $200 million. What is Jeffree Star Cosmetics' net worth? The company's net worth has not been made available to the public. However, as of 2025, it allegedly generates $11 million in annual revenue. How much did Jeffree Star make from YouTube? According to Forbes, he made $15 million on YouTube from June 2019 to June 2020. How many Birkin bags does Jeffree Star have? The actual quantity is not publicly published. However, he has a vast and significant collection of Birkin handbags. What is Jeffree Star's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Jeffree Star's net worth and financial success demonstrate the strength of online entrepreneurship and the profitability of the cosmetics industry. His wealth is primarily fuelled by the success of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, demonstrating how a strong personal brand, combined with the use of platforms such as YouTube, can establish a considerable economic empire.

Yen.com.gh published an article about Bill Gates's girlfriend, Paula Hurd's net worth. Paula Hurd is an entrepreneur, volunteer, and philanthropist. She has supported various charitable endeavours with a focus on health, education, and the arts.

Paula Hurd's career has been both diversified and successful. According to her LinkedIn page, she spent 17 years in sales and management with NCR Corporation (1984–2001). See the article for more information about Paula Hurd's net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh