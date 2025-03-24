TikTok comedian Danae Hays' net worth and how she turned laughter into wealth

Danae Hays is a social media influencer, YouTuber, standup comedian and former softball shortstop. She is widely known for posting captivating comedic sketches and insightful couple's videos on various social media platforms. Danae Hays' net worth is alleged to be $4 million, primarily from influencing and entertainment.

Danae Hays performs at The Brown Theatre in Louisville, Kentucky (L). She CMA Fest 2024 at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee (R). Photo: Stephen J. Cohen, Erika Goldring (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Danae Hays' net worth is alleged to be $4 million.

Danae played for the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide as a softball shortstop from 2012 to 2015.

She is a 5-Star Diamond coach with team Beachbody.

The former softball shortstop uses her Instagram popularity to promote brands like Buc-ee's and Husky bags.

Buc-ee's and Husky bags. Hays made her Grand Ole Opry debut on 4 March 2025.

Danae Hays' profile summary

Full name Danae Hays Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Morris, Alabama, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Homosexual Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilogram 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Ken Mother Denise Hays Siblings 1 Marital status Separated Ex-partner Mandie Kaii Education Mortimer Jordan High School, University of Alabama Profession Social media star, YouTuber, standup comedian, former softball shortstop Net worth $4 million Instagram @danae.hays TikTok @danaehays Facebook @danaehayscomedy YouTube Danae Hays

What is Danae Hays' net worth?

According to Editorialge, Danae Hays' net worth is alleged to be $4 million. She earns income through her career as a social media influencer, YouTuber, and standup comedian. Some portion of Hays' wealth also stems from her career as a former collegiate softball player.

What do Danae Hays do for a living?

Five facts about Danae Hays. Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Morris native has thrived as a social media influencer for about five years, showcasing versatility and dedication. Her career highlights her expertise across various ventures.

From the field to fame: Danae Hays' softball career

Danae Hays is a former softball player who played for the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide as a shortstop between 2012 and 2015. In March 2015, during a game against Ole Miss, Danae scored twice and drove in two runs. One month later, she earned hits in each game during the Tennessee series, scoring a run in the finale.

Dominating social media

The former American athlete is also a social media personality who became famous for uploading couples and comedy-related content on TikTok. Her first video on TikTok was posted in 2020. Currently, the account has amassed over 3.1 million followers.

Danae Hays, the softball player, is active on Facebook, with over 852 thousand followers at the time of writing. Danae's social media influence is also evident on Instagram, where she has over 807 thousand followers. She promotes various brands on the platform, such as Buc-ee's and Husky.

Danae, the social media influencer, created her self-titled YouTube channel on 11 June 2023 and has over 15 thousand subscribers as of this writing. The channel has a few vlogs and lifestyle content.

Danae Hays' rise in stand-up comedy

The American social media influencer is also a stand-up comedian. Hays' first standup show was in early 2024 at the Comedy Zone in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. She gained fame during the Opry NextStage Live event in December 2024, after she was invited to make her Grand Ole Opry debut, a dream she later fulfilled on 4 March 2025.

Danae's comedy shows feature, music parodies, character work and stand-up Southern storytelling. One of her most notable characters is Sharon Jean, a bold and traditional country persona she brings to life on stage.

Danae Hays' Beachbody coaching career

In addition to her stand-up comedy career, Hays is a renowned Beachbody coach. The Morris native entered the coaching industry in early 2018 and is currently a 5-Star Diamond coach with Beachbody BODi (Beachbody On Demand Interactive)

During an interview with Connect With Your Cold Market in August 2020, Hays described how she acquired success in her coaching career by creating an inviting process that helped nurture relationships. She also talked about how her Beachbody career has positively impacted her life. Danae said:

Beachbody has changed my life in the fact that it has given me the opportunity to fully and one hundred per cent be Danae for the first time in my life and help other people find their truth.

In May 2021, Danae shared a photo on her Instagram account celebrating the top leaders on her team. She captioned the photo:

3.5 years ago I decided to do something a little unconventional than the normal “job” and it has given me more joy than I can put into words! Here we are years later after starting my coaching journey and now I’m celebrating the top leaders on our team.

FAQs

Who is Danae Hays? She is a prominent social media personality, YouTuber, standup comedian and former collegiate softball player. How old is Danae Hays? The standup comedian is 32 years old as of 2025. She was born on 14 February 1993. What is Danae Hays' ethnicity? She belongs to a white ethnic background. Does Danae Hays have a sibling? Yes, Danae has an elder sister called, Danielle. Did Danae Hays and his wife split up? Yes, Hays and her wife, Mandie Kaii split in August 2024. The duo tied the knot in April 2021. What's going on with Danae Hays? The standup comedian split from her wife, an online fashion influencer, Mandie Kaii. The former couples announced their break-up in August 2024 Who are Danae Hays' children? The American YouTuber does not have children. How much money is Danae Hayes worth? The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $4 million.

Danae Hays' net worth is in the millions, proving her dedication to her art and hard work. She is an accomplished stand-up comedian, social media personality, YouTuber and former collegiate softball player. Danae gained initial fame for uploading comedic sketches and insightful couples’ videos on her TikTok page.

