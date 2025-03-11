Does Eva Marcille have a twin sister? Here's everything you need to know

Contrary to speculations, Eva Marcille, an American actress, fashion model, and TV personality who won America's Next Top Model Cycle 3 in 2004, does not have a twin sister, but she has three brothers.

Eva Marcille at the Trailblazing Women event in Atlanta, Georgia (L) and the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada (R). Photo: Derek White, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Eva Marcille was born on 30 October 1984 in Los Angeles, California, and is 40 years old (as of March 2025) .

in Los Angeles, California, and is . Eva has three siblings: Andre, Evan Jr., and Malcolm Pigford.

three siblings: Andre, Evan Jr., and Malcolm Pigford. Her father, Evan Pigford, served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, while her mother, Michelle Pigford, worked as a registered nurse.

She was previously married to Michael Sterling , with whom she shares two sons, Michael Jr. and Maverick Sterling.

, with whom she shares two sons, Michael Jr. and Maverick Sterling. She also has a daughter, Marley Rae Sterling, from a previous relationship.

Eva Marcille's profile summary

Full name Eva Marcille Pigford Gender Female Date of birth 30 October 1984 Age 40 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 169 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Black Eye colour Green Mother Michelle Pigford Father Evan Pigford Siblings Three Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Michael Sterling Children Three School Raymond Avenue Elementary School, Marina Del Rey Middle School, Washington Preparatory High School University Clark Atlanta University Profession Actress, model, television personality Net worth $4 million Instagram @evamarcille Facebook @EvaMarcilleOfficial

Does Eva Marcille have a twin sister?

Despite popular belief, Eva Marcille does not have a twin sister. She has never confirmed having a twin, and no credible sources have provided proof. However, the Hollywood actress has three siblings—Andre, Evan Jr., and Malcolm Pigford.

Top-5 facts about Eva Marcille. Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did the twin sister rumours start?

It is unclear how the rumour about Eva Marcille having a twin sister began. One factor that might have contributed is her dropping her surname in favour of her middle name in 2006. Eva dropped her surname "Pigford," which she was known for in modelling, and began using her middle name "Marcille" to pursue an acting career.

Fans might have seen her on TV but with a different name and thought she was her twin. But despite the persistent rumours, Eva Marcille has never publicly addressed the speculation.

Are Eva Marcille and Terrence Howard related?

Eva Marcille attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles (L). Terrence Howard attends Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" premiere (R). Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Actors Eva Marcille and Terrence Howard are not related. Fans believe the duo have similar face shapes, including green eyes. In addition, Eva's brother Evan Pigford Jr. looks like Terrence Howard's doppelgänger.

Eva Marcille's family background

Eva Marcille Pigford comes from a supportive and close-knit family. She was born on 30 October 1984 in Los Angeles, California. Eva Marcille's parents are Evan Pigford and Michelle Pigford. Her father served in the U.S. Army for 22 years before retiring in 1995. He has Puerto Rican roots.

Eva's mother, Michelle Pigford, worked as a registered nurse and is of African-American heritage.

Eva Marcille has three siblings: Andre, Evan Anthony Pigford Jr., and Malcolm Pigford. Evan Jr, the eldest, works as a barrister (according to his Instagram). Malcolm is a musician known by the stage name "DJPC," while Andre is the youngest. He works as a chef specializing in Southern cuisine.

Does Eva Marcille have children?

The iconic black female celebrity has three children: Marley Rae Sterling, Michael Todd Sterling Jr., and Maverick Sterling. Marley, born in 2014, is Eva's daughter from a previous relationship with Kevin McCall. In August 2019, she legally changed her last name from McCall to Sterling.

Michael Jr. (Mikey) and Maverick were born in 2018 and 2019, respectively. They are Eva's children with her ex-husband, Michael Sterling.

Eva often shares how much her children inspire her and the joy they bring to her life. For example, during a 2022 The Carlos Watson Show interview, Marcille revealed her motivation came from her kids.

They can affect change in this world, good, bad and indifferent, and it's all about what I do. Making money isn't the goal; being famous isn't the goal. Being great is the goal, in everything I do.

She continued:

From the food I make to the time I spend with my kids, the lessons that I teach them, it's about making them better. And there's something in that that fulfils me.

Eva Marcille's modelling career

Eva Marcille attends the 2023 Crown Awards at The Westin New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Josh Brasted (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Eva's modelling career took off in 2004 when she won the third cycle of America's Next Top Model. This victory earned her a CoverGirl cosmetics contract, an Elle magazine feature, and a modelling contract with Ford Models.

In 2006, she left Benny Medina and Tyra Banks (her managers) and officially dropped her last name, "Pigford," to go by Eva Marcille to pursue an acting career. As of this writing, LA Models, Ford Models, and Uber-Warning Models have signed her.

Eva Marcille's acting and TV career

According to IMDb, Eva Marcille has three productions and 39 acting credits (as of this writing). Some of her notable roles include:

All the Queen's Men (2021–2025)

(2021–2025) Buried Alive and Survived (2024)

(2024) Sistas (2022–2023)

(2022–2023) A Christmas Fumble (2022)

(2022) House of Payne (2007–2012)

(2007–2012) The Young and the Restless (2008–2009)

(2008–2009) Kevin Hill (2005)

FAQs

Who is Eva Marcille? Eva Marcille is an American actress, fashion model, and television personality. Does Eva have a twin? No, Eva Marcille does not have a twin sister. Does Eva Marcille have siblings? Yes, Eva Marcille has three siblings, all brothers. Who are Eva Marcille's brothers? Eva Marcille's brothers are Evan Pigford Jr., Malcolm Pigford, and Andre Pigford. Is Eva Marcille adopted? Eva Marcille is not adopted. However, her ex-husband, Michael Sterling, adopted her daughter Marley from a previous relationship. Is Eva Marcille mixed? Eva Marcille identifies as African-American. However, her father has Puerto Rican roots. What nationality is Eva Marcille? Marcille is American. She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Eva Marcille, an American actress, fashion model, and TV personality, does not have a twin sister. However, she has three brothers: Andre, Evan Jr., and Malcolm Pigford. She has carved out a successful career in entertainment, winning the third cycle of America's Next Top Model and appearing in various television shows and movies.

