20 most famous Hispanic singers creating waves in the music industry today

by  Tatiana Thiga 8 min read

Hispanic music has a long and diversified history, embracing genres and styles from around the Spanish-speaking world. Various Hispanic musicians have risen to prominence, attaining global recognition and acclaim for their outstanding talents. Discover the most famous Hispanic singers in the world now.

Gloria Estefan (L), Ricky Martin (M), and Marta Sanchez (R)
Gloria attends a party (L), Ricky is in Los Angeles (M), and Marta attends the official opening party in Spain (R). Photo: John Parra, Gilbert Flores, and Carlos Alvarez (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

We ranked the most famous Hispanic singers based on various criteria, including vocal quality and performance, global impact and recognition, and cultural influence and legacy. We used data from multiple online music-related sources. Please note that the singers are presented in no particular order.

Most famous Hispanic singers

Since the 1940s, Hispanic musicians of many genres have made an indelible impression in the entertainment industry. Their talent has captured Latin-American audiences, leading many English speakers to learn Spanish music.

SingerGrammy Awards and studio albums
Selena1 Grammy Award, 11 albums
Gloria Estefan3 Grammys, 14 albums
Julio Iglesias1 Grammy Award, 60 albums
Marc Anthony4 Grammys, 13 albums
Ricky Martin2 Grammys, 10 albums
Juanes4 Grammys, 10 albums
Jennifer Lopez0 Grammys, nine albums
Daddy Yankee0 Grammys, eight albums
Thalía0 Grammys, 21 albums
Shakira3 Grammys, 12 albums
Carlos Santana10 Grammys, seven albums
Romeo Santos0 Grammys, five albums
Enrique Iglesias1 Grammy Award, 11 albums
Marta Sánchez0 Grammys, nine albums
Pitbull1 Grammy Award, 12 albums
Luis Miguel6 Grammys, 21 albums
Willie Colón0 Grammys, 30 albums
Paulina Rubio0 Grammys, 11 albums
Olga Tañón2 Grammys, 14 albums
Natalia Lafourcade4 Grammys, 10 albums

1. Selena

Singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez poses for a portrait
Singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez poses for a portrait in June 1994 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cesare Bonazza
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Selena Quintanilla-Pérez
  • Born: 16 April 1971
  • Died: 31 March 1995
  • Genres: Tejano, Tex-Mex cumbia, Latin pop

Selena was one of the most famous Hispanic singers from Texas. She was known as the "Queen of Tejano Music," making her one of the most recognised Mexican-American performers of the late twentieth century. In 2020, Billboard magazine ranked her third among the "Greatest Latino Artists of All Time", based on both the Latin songs and Latin album charts.

2. Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw
Gloria Estefan draws Paris Saint-Germain during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on 5 December 2024 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Brennan Asplen
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Gloria María Milagrosa Estefan
  • Born: 1 September 1957
  • Genres: Latin pop, dance-pop, tropical

Gloria Estefan is a famous actress, singer, and entrepreneur of Cuban heritage. She has a Presidential Medal of Freedom and eight Grammy Awards and has been voted one of VH1 and Billboard's top 100 performers. Gloria's album sales have surpassed 100 million globally, placing her among the best-selling female vocalists ever.

3. Julio Iglesias

Julio Iglesias attends a photocall in London, England
Julio Iglesias attends a photocall where he is honoured by Sony Music as the most successful Latin artist of all time at The Dorchester on 12 May 2014 in London, England. Photo: Eamonn McCormack
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva
  • Born: 23 September 1943
  • Genres: Latin, Latin pop, dance-pop, adult contemporary

Julio Iglesias is one of the most famous Hispanic male singers. He is a retired professional football player, Spanish musician, and songwriter. Julio is regarded as the world's most lucrative Spanish singer and one of the best-selling musicians ever, having sold over 300 million recordings in 14 languages.

4. Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony attends an event at Cipriani Wall Street
Marc Anthony attends the 10th Annual Maestro Cares Foundation Changing Lives, Building Dreams Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on 5 December 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Marco Antonio Muñiz
  • Born: 16 September 1968
  • Genres: Latin, salsa, tropical, freestyle

Marc Anthony is an actor and singer from the United States of America. He is the best-selling salsa musician of all time. Marc has won eight Latin Grammy Awards, twenty-nine Lo Nuestro Awards, and four Grammy Awards. His albums have sold over 12 million records worldwide.

5. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala
Ricky Martin at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on 2 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Enrique Martin Morales
  • Born: 24 December 1971
  • Genres: Latin pop, pop, dance, reggaeton, salsa

Ricky Martin is a Puerto Rican musician, songwriter, and actor. He is well-known for his musical diversity, as his record includes various components such as dance, Latin pop, salsa, reggaeton, and other genres. Ricky's musical career began when he was twelve when he joined the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo.

6. Juanes

Juanes of poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio
Juanes of poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre. Photo: Gareth Cattermole
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez
  • Born: 9 August 1972
  • Genres: Latin rock, rock en español, Latin pop, cumbia

Juanes is a Colombian singer who previously performed with the rock band Ekhymosis before becoming solo. Since his solo debut album Fíjate Bien in 2000, Juanes has received 26 Latin Grammy Awards and sold over 15 million records globally. He is one of the most popular Latin music performers of all time.

7. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere
Jennifer Lopez at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on 9 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck
  • Born: 24 July 1969
  • Genres: R&B, pop, reggaetonm hip hop, dance

Jennifer Lopez is among the most prominent female singers in the Hispanic world. She is recognised as one of her era's most significant Latin entertainers, having broken down boundaries for Latino Americans in Hollywood and fuelled the Latin pop music movement.

8. Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee smiles during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona
Singer Daddy Yankee of Puerto Rico smiles during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium on 26 July 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Marco Steinbrenner
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez
  • Born: 3 February 1977
  • Genres: Reggaeton, hip-hop, Latin hip-hop, dancehall

Daddy Yankee is a Puerto Rican rap artist, singer-songwriter, and actor who rocketed to international fame in 2004 with his single Gasolina. He is known as the "King of Reggaeton" and is frequently mentioned as an inspiration by other Hispanic urban musicians.

9. Thalía

Thalía attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center
Thalía attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on 12 September 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dia Dipasupil
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda
  • Born: 26 August 1971
  • Genres: Latin pop

Thalía is a Mexican singer-songwriter-actress. She is known as the "Queen of Latin Pop" and is regarded as one of the most prosperous and influential Mexican musicians. She is among the most successful Latin music performers, selling about 25 million records worldwide.

10. Shakira

Shakira attends the "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" album release party
Shakira attends the "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" album release party at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood on 21 March 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Mireya Acierto
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll
  • Born: 2 February 1977
  • Genres: Latin pop, pop, dance, reggaeton, rock

Shakira is a singer and songwriter from Colombia. Born and reared in Barranquilla, she is known as the "Queen of Latin Music" and has been recognised for her musical range. Shakira began her recording career with Sony Music Colombia when she was 13.

11. Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana speaks during a listening event in Las Vegas
Carlos Santana speaks during a listening event for his upcoming album "Africa Speaks," featuring singer Buika at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort. Photo: Ethan Miller
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Carlos Humberto Santana Barragán
  • Born: 20 July 1947
  • Genres: Latin rock, blues rock, jazz fusion

Carlos Santana is a US-based guitarist best known for creating the rock band Santana. He was born and reared in Mexico, where he gained musical experience. Carlos rose to prominence in the United States in the late 1960s and early 1970s with Santana, a band that pioneered a mix of rock & roll and Latin American jazz.

12. Romeo Santos

Romeo Santos performs on stage at WiZink Center
American singer Romeo Santos performs on stage at WiZink Center on 6 July 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Mariano Regidor
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Anthony "Romeo" Santos
  • Born: 21 July 1981
  • Genres: Bachata, Latin pop

Romeo Santos is one of the most famous Hispanic singers in America. He is a record producer, singer, and songwriter. Romeo is best known for being the leader and main vocalist of the bachata group Aventura. Aventura disbanded in 2011. Since then, Santos has pursued a solo music career, with seven number-one hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Hits chart.

13. Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias performs live on stage at Espaco das Americas
Enrique Iglesias performs live on stage at Espaco das Americas on 5 April 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler
  • Born: 8 May 1975
  • Genres: Latin pop

Enrique Iglesias is a renowned Spanish singer-songwriter. He began his music career in the mid-1990s with the Mexican label Fonovisa and became the decade's top-selling Spanish-language act. By the turn of the millennium, he had successfully entered the mainstream English-language market. Enrique is Julio Iglesias third child.

14. Marta Sánchez

Marta Sanchez attends the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards
Marta Sanchez attends the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Cines Callao on 28 October 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Marta Sánchez López
  • Born: 8 May 1966
  • Genres: Pop rock, dance, pop, R&B, Latin

Marta Sánchez is a talented musician from Spain. Her albums have sold over 10 million copies. Marta started her musical journey with the band Cristal Oskuro, but she quickly became noticed by Tino Azores, a sound technician for the legendary pop/rock band Olé Olé.

15. Pitbull

Pitbull performs in concert in the Etess Arena in Atlantic City
Pitbull performs in concert in the Etess Arena for the grand opening at Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City on 30 June 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Donald Kravitz
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Armando Christian Pérez
  • Born: 15 January 1981
  • Genres: Hip hop, Latin hip hop, reggaeton, pop rap, pop

Pitbull is an actor, singer, and rapper from the United States. He launched his professional life in the early 2000s as a Latin hip-hop, reggaeton, and pop musician before signing with TVT Records to release his first studio record, M.I.A.M.I. (2004).

16. Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel performs on the first night of his four-date limited engagement at The Colosseum
Singer Luis Miguel performs on the first night of his four-date limited engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on 12 September 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri
  • Born: 19 April 1970
  • Genres: Latin pop, bolero, mariachi, ballads, regional Mexican

Luis Miguel is a Mexican singer-songwriter and producer. He has performed in various genres and styles, spanning pop songs, bolero, ballads, jazz, tangos, mariachi, and big band. Luis is also regarded as the only Latin performer of his generation who did not enter the Anglo market during the 1990s' "Latin Explosion".

17. Willie Colón

Willie Colón poses for photos on the red carpet in Mexico City
Willie Colón poses for photos on the red carpet before the XVII Lunas del Auditorio award ceremony at Auditorio Nacional on 31 October 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Carlos Tischler
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: William Anthony Colón Román
  • Born: 28 April 1950
  • Genres: Salsa, bolero

Willie Colón is a Salsa singer and social activist from the United States. He started as a trombonist but now sings, produces,  writes, and acts. Willie is regarded as a Salsa music pioneer and best-selling performer, having played an essential role in the burgeoning New York City scene linked with the iconic Fania Records.

18. Paulina Rubio

Paulina Rubio arrives at a party in West Hollywood, California
Paulina Rubio arrives at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on 12 March 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerod Harris
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Paulina Susana Rubio Dosamantes
  • Born: 17 June 1971
  • Genres: Latin, pop, rock, electronic, dance, synth-pop

Paulina Rubio is a Mexican musician, composer, and television personality. She rose to prominence as a successful pop ensemble Timbiriche member from 1982 until 1991, earning her nicknames Queen of Latin Pop and The Golden Girl. She left Timbiriche to pursue a solo career. Paulina has sold more than 15 million recordings.

19. Olga Tañón

Olga Tañon attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at Kaseya Center
Olga Tañon attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at Kaseya Center on 21 October 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Romain Maurice
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Olga Teresa Tañón Ortiz
  • Born: 13 April 1967
  • Genres: Merengue, Latin pop

Olga Tañón is a renowned Puerto Rican songwriter and vocalist. She contracted with WEA Latina record label in 1992 to release a solo album. Olga has won three Latin Grammy Awards, 29 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards, and two Grammy Awards.

20. Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade at the ASCAP Grammy Brunch in the Garden
Natalia Lafourcade at the ASCAP Grammy Brunch in the Garden held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on 2 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: María Natalia Lafourcade Silva
  • Born: 26 February 1984
  • Genres: Pop rock, Latin rock, folk, bossa nova

Natalia Lafourcade is a Mexican singer-songwriter in jazz, pop, rock, and folk. Since beginning her career in 2002, she has become one of the most famous singers in Latin America and the United States. Natalia's voice is classified as a lyric soprano.

Why is Hispanic music so popular?

Hispanic music's global success is due to its captivating rhythms, impassioned singers, and numerous genres. From the explosive beats of reggaeton to the beautiful melodies of Latin pop, these songs have a global appeal.

What do they call Hispanic music?

The most well-known genres of Latin music are reggaeton, salsa, bachata, tango, merengue, regional Mexican music, and Latin pop. American hip-hop and reggae combine to create a popular genre called reggaeton.

Who is the most famous Hispanic singer?

Selena Quintanilla (Queen of Tejano Music) is widely regarded as the most famous Hispanic singer and is known for her influence in Tejano music. Other prominent figures include Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

These are some of the most famous Hispanic singers creating waves in today's music industry. Hispanic music continues to enchant listeners worldwide with its unique sounds, passionate performances, and social significance.

