SZA, the talented R&B artist, has been extremely private about her past relationships. However, in 2023, she disclosed that she had been engaged to a fashion designer for five years. While she did not reveal his name, fans have speculated that the person in question was Scott Sasso, an American fashion designer and the founder of 10.Deep.

Scott Sasso is in a denim jacket and black t-shirt, smiling (L) and wearing a black cap (R). Photo: @bennygold, @kswiss_spain on Instagram (modified by author)

Scott Sasso's profile summary

Full name Scott Sasso Gender Male Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Vassar College Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Christine Turner Occupation Fashion designer, entrepreneur

Inside SZA and Scott Sasso’s alleged romance

In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, SZA revealed her long-term relationship with an unnamed fashion designer, whom she met shortly after high school. She has never revealed his name, but he is believed to be Scott Sasso (as he is a fashion designer).

SZA and her ex-fiancé were together for almost 11 years and engaged for five years before splitting up in 2019.

SZA is in white (L) attire, and Scott Sasso is in blue and white (R) attire. Photo: @sza, @skotso on Instagram (modified by author)

The American singer described their relationship as co-dependent, pointing out that her spouse was eight years her senior and financially supported her during their time together.

In an interview with Apple Music, SZA stated that her ex-fiancé was the one who pushed her to take her music profession seriously. She started marking music to prove a point to him, as he was paying for everything.

When I started making music, it was for my ex-fiancé because he was paying for everything, like my food and my clothes where I lived. He was like 8 years my senior, so I was so co-dependent, and he was so talented, a fashion designer, and so brilliant.

Their breakup profoundly impacted SZA, influencing several tracks from her 2022 album SOS. Notably, the song Nobody Gets Me explores the complexity of their relationship, with SZA expressing feelings of regret and isolation.

Are Christine Turner and Scott Sasso married?

Contrary to rumours linking Scott Sasso to SZA, the fashion designer has been married to Christine Turner since 9 October 2010. As of 2025, the couple has been together for over 14 years.

Christine Turner is a director and producer who is known for various projects, including The Barber of Little Rock (2023), Lynching Postcards: Token of A Great Day (2021), and Homegoings (2013).

What does Scott Sasso do?

Sasso began his career as a graffiti artist and writer, which inspired him to explore his creativity in fashion. In 1995, while he was still a student at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, he founded 10.Deep, a seminal streetwear brand that influenced urban fashion culture.

Initially, Sasso hand-printed T-shirts as a creative outlet, combining his graffiti background with fashion. A watershed moment for the brand came in 1996 with the release of the Urban Survival Games T-shirt series, featuring graphics like a stick figure jumping over a turnstile.

This collection resonated with audiences and helped transition the brand from a personal project into a profitable business. By the end of 1996, the brand had gained worldwide traction, receiving its first purchase from Japan.

Over the years, 10.Deep expanded its offerings beyond T-shirts to include a full range of accessories, apparel, and skate decks. The brand has been worn by notable hip-hop and skateboarding personalities, such as A$AP Rocky and Jamal Smith.

Why did Scott Sasso leave 10.Deep?

In December 2023, Scott announced on X (Twitter) that he had severed ties with 10.Deep. He implied that he lost control of the brand to investors and questioned the company's future direction.

Today my ties to 10.Deep were severed once and for all. Big bank, takes little bank. But with what goal? I'm not sure of the answer to that question is. I think of what I've seen with the other brands that share the a similar history.

Some of 10.Deep merchandise, including a green t-shirt (L) and white sweatpants (R). Photo: @10deep on Instagram (modified by author)

Sasso did not name the investor involved, but his statements point to a broader pattern of independent streetwear brands losing their original vision after external investments.

Following his departure, 10.Deep's official Instagram account remains inactive, and the brand's official website became non-operational.

FAQs

Is SZA's ex-fiancé Scott Sasso? Although SZA has never disclosed her ex-fiancé's name, most people speculate that she was referring to Scott Sasso. What is Scott Sasso known for? He is an American fashion designer, entrepreneur, and the founder of 10.Deep. Where is SZA's ex-fiancé from? He was born in New Jersey, United States of America. Is Scott Sasso married? He has been married to Christine Turner, an American director and producer, since October 2010. For how long did SZA and her ex-fiancé date? The two dated for about 11 years and were engaged for five of those years. When did SZA and her ex-fiancé split? They split up around 2019. Which song did SZA dedicate to her ex-fiancé? SZA revealed that the song Nobody Gets Me is about her ex-fiancé.

Scott Sasso is a fashion designer, entrepreneur, and the founder of 10.Deep, a popular streetwear brand known for its striking graphics. Most people speculate that he is SZA's ex-fiancé, although he has been married to Christine Turner since 2010.

