The best 20 movies and TV shows to stream in May 2025

The best movies and TV shows to stream in May 2025 offer a mix of drama, comedy, and action. Highlights include The Four Seasons, starring Tina Fey and Steve Carell, Poker Face Season 2 with Natasha Lyonne, and Fear Street: Prom Queen, a new horror entry.

Murderbot Season 1 (L), Summer of 69 (C), and The Four Seasons (R) are some of the best shows to stream in May. Photo: @TVPlusUpdates, @multiversobra, @FilmUpdates on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

May 2025's top streaming picks include The Four Seasons (Netflix), Poker Face Season 2 (Peacock), and Fear Street: Prom Queen (Netflix).

(Netflix), (Peacock), and (Netflix). Netflix leads the content wave with several big releases, including Blood of Zeus Season 3 , Forever (a Judy Blume adaptation), Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 , and Big Mouth Season 8 .

, (a Judy Blume adaptation), , and . Fan-favourite returns like Poker Face Season 2 (Peacock) and Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (Hulu) are highly anticipated.

Best movies and TV shows to stream in May 2025

This article is based on official streaming announcements, industry trends, and in-depth research into shows and movies currently making a buzz on social media, forums, and entertainment news platforms. We focused on popular titles across Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and cinemas. Availability and schedules may change, so confirm details with your preferred streaming service.

Movie/TV show Where to stream and date The Four Seasons miniseries Netflix from 1 May Blood of Zeus Season 3 Netflix from 8 May Forever Season 1 Netflix from 8 May Poker Face Season 2 Peacock from 8 May Nonnas Netflix from 9 May Summer of '69 Hulu from 9 May Duster Season 1 Max from 15 May Overcompensating Season 1 Amazon Prime Video from 15 May The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Hulu from 15 May Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 Netflix from 15 May Murderbot Season 1 Apple TV+ from 16 May Motorheads Season 1 Amazon Prime Video from 20 May Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Hulu from 21 May Sirens Season 1 Netflix from 22 May Clarkson's Farm Season 4 Amazon Prime Video from 23 May Big Mouth Season 8 Netflix from 23 May Fountain of Youth Apple TV+ from 23 May Fear Street: Prom Queen Netflix from 23 May And Just Like That... Season 3 Max from 29 May The Better Sister Season 1 Prime Video from 29 May

1. The Four Seasons miniseries (Netflix on 1)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Romance, comedy

Romance, comedy Major actors: Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney

Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney Creators: Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield

The Four Seasons TV series is new on Netflix in May 2025. Created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, the Netflix comedy-drama miniseries follows three suburban couples who vacation together each season. When one couple splits, tensions rise as the husband brings a much younger partner on subsequent trips.

2. Blood of Zeus Season 3 (Netflix on 8)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Animation, action, adventure, fantasy

Animation, action, adventure, fantasy Key voice actors: Derek Phillips, Elias Toufexis, Jessica Henwick

Derek Phillips, Elias Toufexis, Jessica Henwick Creators: Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides

Blood of Zeus Season 3, premiering on Netflix on the 8th, is the final chapter of the mythological saga. As the gods of Olympus face their greatest threat, Heron and Seraphim must unite against Cronus, Typhon, and the rampaging Titans.

The producer, Powerhouse Animation Studios, incorporates a Western anime-inspired animation style known as Americanime.

3. Forever Season 1 (Netflix on 8)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Romance, drama

Romance, drama Major actors: Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Xosha Roquemore

Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Xosha Roquemore Creator: Mara Brock Akil

Forever Season 1 is a drama based on Judy Blume's 1975 novel of the same name. It follows two Black teenagers, Katherine and Michael, as they navigate love, identity, and emotional challenges. Created by Mara Brock Akil, Forever explores the complexities of young romance and self-discovery.

4. Poker Face Season 2 (Peacock on 8)

Number of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, crime, drama, mystery

Comedy, crime, drama, mystery Major actors: Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Simon Helberg

Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Simon Helberg Creators: Rian Johnson

Poker Face Season 2 follows Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) as she continues her crime-solving road trip. This season introduces new guest stars, including Cynthia Erivo and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), with Charlie navigating fresh mysteries in unique locations like funeral homes and alligator farms.

5. Nonnas (Netflix on 9)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Major actors: Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire

Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire Director: Stephen Chbosky

Nonnas is among the top streaming premieres in May 2025. This heartwarming Netflix comedy-drama stars Vince Vaughn as Joe, a man who honours his late mother by opening an Italian restaurant staffed by grandmothers.

Inspired by real events, the film explores family, tradition, and food's healing power as Joe and his team of "nonnas" create a welcoming space for their community.

6. Summer of '69 (Hulu on 9)

Genre: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Major actors: Natalie Morales, Charlie Day, Jillian Bell

Natalie Morales, Charlie Day, Jillian Bell Director: Jillian Bell

Summer of '69 is among the best Hulu originals in May 2025. The comedy-drama film, directed by Jillian Bell, premieres on Hulu on the 9th. The story follows Abby, a teenager who enlists an exotic dancer's help to impress her crush, only to discover the value of self-acceptance and friendship. The film stars Natalie Morales, Charlie Day, and Sam Morelos.

7. Duster Season 1 (Max on 15)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Crime, drama, thriller

Crime, drama, thriller Major actors: Josh Holloway, Camille Guaty, Sydney Elisabeth

Josh Holloway, Camille Guaty, Sydney Elisabeth Creators: J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan

Duster Season 1 is a crime thriller created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Set in the 1970s Southwest, it follows Nina (Rachel Hilson), the FBI's first Black woman agent, as she teams up with a getaway driver (Josh Holloway) to take down a rising crime syndicate.

8. Overcompensating Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video on 15)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Major actors: Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone

Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone Creator: Benito Skinner

Overcompensating Season 1, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on the 15th, is a comedy-drama created by Benito Skinner. The series follows Benny, a closeted former football player, who befriends a college outsider to fit in. Featuring a cast that includes Wally Baram and Adam DiMarco, the show explores identity, friendship, and self-acceptance.

9. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 (Hulu on 15)

Number of episodes: 20

20 Genre: Reality-TV

Reality-TV Major actors: Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Mathews, Jennifer Affleck

Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Mathews, Jennifer Affleck Production company: Jeff Jenkins Productions

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2, premiering on Hulu on the 15th, dives deeper into the drama surrounding the Mormon #MomTok influencer community. This season, tensions rise as Miranda McWhorter returns, threatening to unravel friendships and expose new secrets.

10. Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 (Netflix on 15)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Animation, short, action, adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, horror, mystery, Sci-fi, thriller

Animation, short, action, adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, horror, mystery, Sci-fi, thriller Key voice actors: Fred Tatasciore, Scott Whyte, Nolan North

Fred Tatasciore, Scott Whyte, Nolan North Creator: Tim Miller

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 premieres on Netflix on the 15th, bringing ten new animated shorts that blend sci-fi, horror, and dark comedy. This season features episodes directed by Tim Miller and David Fincher, with stories ranging from gladiator dinosaurs to a cat plotting world domination.

11. Murderbot Season 1 (Apple TV+ on 16)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genre: Action, comedy, drama, Sci-fi, thriller

Action, comedy, drama, Sci-fi, thriller Major actors: Alexander Skarsgård, Jennifer Sendaula, Maroc Rey

Alexander Skarsgård, Jennifer Sendaula, Maroc Rey Creators: Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz

Murderbot Season 1 is among the top Apple TV+ new releases in May 2025. Premiering on Apple TV+, the film is a sci-fi action comedy based on The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells.

The series follows a security android struggling with emotions and free will while completing dangerous missions. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, the show blends intense action with dark humour.

12. Motorheads Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video on 20)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genre: Drama

Drama Major actors: Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Melissa Collazo

Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Melissa Collazo Creator: John A. Norris

Motorheads Season 1 is a drama about first love, heartbreak, and the thrill of street racing. Set in a struggling Rust Belt town, the series follows a group of outsiders who bond over their passion for cars while navigating high school dynamics and personal challenges.

13. Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (Hulu on 21)

Number of episodes: 16

16 Genre: Drama, mystery, thriller

Drama, mystery, thriller Major actors: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon

Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon Creators: John-Henry Butterworth, David E. Kelley

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 moves the story to the Austrian Alps, where Masha (Nicole Kidman) welcomes a new group of guests to a wellness retreat. As tensions rise, secrets unravel, and Masha's unconventional healing methods push everyone to their limits.

14. Sirens Season 1 (Netflix on 22)

Number of episodes: 5

5 Genre: Black comedy

Black comedy Major actors: Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock

Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock Creator: Molly Smith Metzler

Sirens is an upcoming dark comedy limited series created by Molly Smith Metzler, based on her 2011 play Elemeno Pea. It follows Devon (Meghann Fahy) as she questions her sister Simone's (Milly Alcock) intense bond with the mysterious Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore).

With a star-studded cast including Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton, Sirens promises a sharp, stylish, and emotionally charged narrative.

15. Clarkson's Farm Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video on 23)

Number of episodes: TBA (expected 8)

TBA (expected 8) Genre: Comedy, documentary, reality-TV

Comedy, documentary, reality-TV Major actors: Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland

Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland Director: Gavin Whitehead

Clarkson's Farm Season 4 premieres on the 23rd, with episodes released in three parts. This season follows Jeremy Clarkson as he takes on new challenges, including managing Diddly Squat Farm solo and attempting to open his pub, The Farmer's Dog.

16. Big Mouth Season 8 (Netflix on 23)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Animation, comedy, romance

Animation, comedy, romance Key voice actors: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein Creators: Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll

Big Mouth Season 8, the final chapter of Netflix's long-running animated comedy, premieres on the 23rd. This season sees the Bridgeton teens navigating high school, tackling everything from driving and relationships to cancel culture and their ever-changing bodies.

With returning stars like Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, and Maya Rudolph, plus guest appearances from Kristen Wiig, Keke Palmer, and Steve Buscemi, the show promises a hilarious yet heartfelt send-off.

17. Fountain of Youth (Apple TV+ on 23)

Genre: Adventure, fantasy, mystery

Adventure, fantasy, mystery Major actors: Eiza González, Natalie Portman, Stanley Tucci

Eiza González, Natalie Portman, Stanley Tucci Director: Guy Ritchie

Fountain of Youth is an action-adventure film premiering exclusively on Apple TV+. Directed by Guy Ritchie, it stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as estranged siblings who reunite for a global heist to locate the legendary Fountain of Youth.

Their journey takes them through ancient ruins, cryptic puzzles, and high-stakes encounters, blending mythology with thrilling escapades. The film features a stellar cast, including Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, and Stanley Tucci.

18. Fear Street: Prom Queen (Netflix on 23)

Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller

Horror, mystery, thriller Major actors: Ariana Greenblatt, Ella Rubin, Katherine Waterston

Ariana Greenblatt, Ella Rubin, Katherine Waterston Director: Matt Palmer

Fear Street: Prom Queen is the latest instalment in Netflix's slasher franchise, directed by Matt Palmer. It follows R.L. Stine's 1992 novel The Prom Queen. The story unfolds in 1988 at Shadyside High, where prom season sparks fierce competition among "It Girls."

As they vie for the crown, contestants mysteriously vanish, turning the night into a deadly ordeal. Starring India Fowler, Suzanna Son, and Fina Strazza, this horror flick promises blood, suspense, and classic '80s slasher vibes.

19. And Just Like That... Season 3 (Max on 29)

Number of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, drama, romance

Comedy, drama, romance Major actors: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Creators: Michael Patrick King, Darren Star

And Just Like That... Season 3 premieres on 29 March on Max. This season features Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) settling into a new apartment, exploring fiction writing, and navigating her complicated relationship with Aidan (John Corbett).

With new cast members like Patti LuPone and Kristen Schaal joining the mix, the show promises fresh dynamics and plenty of classic New York moments.

20. The Better Sister Season 1 (Prime Video on 29)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Drama, mystery, thriller

Drama, mystery, thriller Major actors: Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Corey Stoll

Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Corey Stoll Creators: Olivia Milch, Regina Corrado

The Better Sister Season 1 follows Alafair Burke's novel of the same name. This eight-episode thriller follows Chloe (Jessica Biel), a successful media executive, and her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks), who struggles to stay clean. When somebody kills Chloe's husband, Adam (Corey Stoll), the investigation forces the sisters to confront long-buried family secrets.

New movies in cinemas in May 2025

May 2025 is packed with blockbuster premieres, bringing action, adventure, and suspense to the big screen. These are the trending movies in May 2025:

1. Final Destination Bloodlines (Cinemas on 16)

Genre: Horror

Horror Major actors: April Telek, Tony Todd, Brec Bassinger

April Telek, Tony Todd, Brec Bassinger Directors: Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth instalment in the horror franchise, hitting theatres on the 16th. Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, the film follows Stefanie, a college student plagued by violent nightmares that foretell her family's demise. As she races to break the cycle, Death returns with gruesome new ways to claim its victims.

2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (US cinemas on 23)

Genre: Action, adventure, thriller

Action, adventure, thriller Major actors: Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the explosive conclusion to Ethan Hunt's journey. Picking up where Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) left off, IMF agent Ethan Hunt continues his mission to stop Gabriel from obtaining the AI program "the Entity".

The film features a star-studded cast featuring Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg.

3. Lilo & Stitch (Cinemas on 23)

Genre: Action, adventure, comedy, drama, family, fantasy, sci-fi

Action, adventure, comedy, drama, family, fantasy, sci-fi Major actors: Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Tia Carrere

Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Tia Carrere Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch premieres in theatres on 23 May 2025. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the film reimagines the beloved 2002 animated classic, following Lilo (Maia Kealoha), a lonely Hawaiian girl, as she befriends Stitch, a mischievous alien engineered for destruction.

What's coming to streaming in May 2025?

Netflix debuts The Four Seasons, a heartfelt dramedy starring Tina Fey and Steve Carell. Peacock welcomes Poker Face Season 2, with Natasha Lyonne returning for more crime-solving adventures.

HBO Max sees the streaming release of The Brutalist, an acclaimed Oscar-winning film, and Apple TV+ introduces Long Way Home, a gripping docuseries with Ewan McGregor. Fans of mystery and suspense can look forward to Another Simple Favour on Prime Video, a sequel featuring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

What's on Netflix in May 2025?

The new movies to stream on Netflix in May 2025 include Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Biggest Fan, and Lost in Starlight, alongside hit TV shows like The Four Seasons, Forever, Love, and Death & Robots: Volume 4, Sirens.

What's new on Hulu in May 2025?

Hulu in May 2025 features Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (21st) and the FX comedy Adults (29th). Movie highlights include The Last Showgirl and The Seed of the Sacred Fig, an Academy Award-nominated political thriller. Classic franchises like Rogue One and Mission: Impossible films join on the 1st.

Above are some of the best new movies and TV shows to stream in May 2025. From long-awaited sequels to gripping original series, these releases bring excitement and emotion. Whether you're looking for intense drama, sharp comedy, or compelling mysteries, May's streaming lineup has something for everyone.

