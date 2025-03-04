Nikki DeLoach’s journey from child star to Hallmark favourite

Nikki DeLoach's acting career is an inspiring tale of ongoing success and evolution. Starting as a member of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, she gracefully navigated the often turbulent phase of child stardom. Nikki has grown into an iconic figure on the Hallmark Channel, where her relatable and engaging performances resonate with all audiences.

Nikki DeLoach at the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala (L). Nikki at the 2024 CHLA Gala held at the L.A. Live Event Deck (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Alberto Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Nikki DeLoach become a well-known and recognisable face on the Hallmark Channel, having starred in several films.

She debuted her career as a child actress, notably as a member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club .

. Nikki is widely recognised for her roles as MJ in North Shore (2004–2005), Brenda in Days of Our Lives (2007–2009), and Lacey Hamilton in Awkward (2011–2016).

(2004–2005), Brenda in (2007–2009), and Lacey Hamilton in (2011–2016). Nikki is married to Ryan Goodell, and they have two children.

Nikki DeLoach's profile summary

Full name Nikki DeLoach Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1979 Age 45 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Waycross, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Husband Ryan Goodell Children William Hudson, Bennett Christopher Father David DeLoach Mother Terri DeLoach Siblings LeAnne DeLoach, Brett DeLoach Education Pierce County High School Profession Actress Years active 1993–present Net worth $1 million Instagram @nikdeloach

Nikki DeLoach's biography

Nikki DeLoach was born in Waycross, Georgia, United States, to Terri and David DeLoach. Her mum is a Pierce County School superintendent, and her dad is an owner of a wood products company. Nikki grew up alongside her two siblings: a sister, LeAnne and a brother, Brett.

They spent their childhood on a farm. As a child, she competed in pageants and won multiple state and national championships. DeLoach signed with a modelling agency at an early age and went on to work on various print advertising campaigns.

Top-5 facts about Nikki DeLoach. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Together with her mother, they spent the entire summer in New York City looking for modelling opportunities. From 1991 to 1994, Nikki was a member of Georgia 4-H's Performing Arts group, Clovers & Company.

How old is Nikki DeLoach?

She is 45 years old as of February 2025. The American actress was born on 9 September 1979. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

DeLoach became part of The All New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. When The All New Mickey Mouse Club was cancelled in 1995, she briefly returned to her local high school before heading to Los Angeles with her grandmother to start her acting career.

Her film roles included Gunfighter's Moon and The Traveller, along with appearances on television in Misery Loves Company. In 1998, she joined the Innosense, a girl group, which was managed by Lynn Harless, Justin Timberlake's mother.

The group served as an opening act for both *NSYNC and Britney Spears, with tepid success in Europe but little impact in the United States. Before disbanding in 2003, the group had a cameo appearance in the film Longshot. Nikki shifted her concentration to acting after Innosense broke up.

Nikki DeLoach attends the 2024 Dance Party to End ALZ Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association at AVALON Hollywood on 27 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Nikki DeLoach's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb page, the American actress has 75 acting credits. Some of her movies and TV credits include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 Girl at a Bar Heather 2024 Our Holiday Story Nell 2024 Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit Goldy 2024 Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans Goldy 2023 A World Record Christmas Marissa Parsons 2023 Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows Goldy 2023 Curious Caterer: Grilling Season Goldy 2022 Five More Minutes: Moments Like These Clara Bingham 2022 The Gift of Peace Traci 2022 Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate Goldy 2021 Taking the Reins Samantha Barclay 2020 Cranberry Christmas Dawn 2019 Two Turtle Doves Dr. Sharon Hayes 2019 Love to the Rescue Kate 2018 Truly, Madly, Sweetly Natalie Morgan 2017 The Perfect Catch Jessica 2016 The After War Jennifer 2015 Christmas Land Jules Cooper 2014 Criminal Minds Audrey Hansen

Nikki Deloach's hallmark movies

Nikki DeLoach is recognised for her numerous appearances in Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries productions. Here is a list of her Hallmark films.

Year Movie Role 2017 The Perfect Catch Jessica 2015 Christmas Land Jules Cooper 2016 A Dream of Christmas Penny 2018 Truly, Madly, Sweetly Natalie Morgan 2019 Love Takes Flight Dr. Lizzie Beauman 2018 Reunited at Christmas Samantha 2019 Two Turtle Doves Dr. Sharon Hayes 2020 Sweet Autumn Maggie 2020 Cranberry Christmas Dawn 2021 Five More Minutes Clara Bingham 2023 Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows Goldy 2023 Curious Caterer: Grilling Season Goldy 2022 The Gift of Peace Traci

Is Nikki DeLoach still married?

Yes. She is still married to Ryan Goodell, an American actor and legal representative. They married in September 2009 and have two sons: William Hudson Goodell (born 22 October 2013) and Bennett Christopher Goodell (born 20 September 2017).

Nikki DeLoach attends the Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event at Hudson Yards on 16 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Nikki DeLoach's son?

Bennett Christopher Goodell, Nikki DeLoach's son, was born with congenital cardiac problems. Nikki discovered that her son had several cardiac abnormalities while she was still pregnant.

Bennett endured numerous medical issues, including the necessity for open-heart surgery immediately after birth. He has had many heart surgeries and is still undergoing medical tests.

Nikki Deloach's weight loss journey

The actress weighs approximately 58 kg (128 lbs). Nikki DeLoach has discussed losing weight through healthy practices, muscular building, and self-care. She began her weight loss program with daily walks, often alongside her son. DeLoach included yoga and Pilates in her practice.

She lifts weights to gain muscle and fight osteoporosis, which runs in the family. DeLoach focuses on building healthy habits and acknowledging her accomplishments.

Nikki DeLoach attends the Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event at Hudson Yards on 16 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Nikki Deloach? She is an American actress known for her roles in various Hallmark films. How old is Nikki DeLoach from Hallmark? She is 45 years old as of February 2025. Nikki was born on 9 September 1979. Who is Nikki Deloach's sister? Her sister is LeAnne DeLoach. Does Nikki Deloach have cancer? No. Does not have cancer. Do Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach get along? Yes. They are good friends who have featured in multiple Hallmark films together. Are Nikki DeLoach and Justin Timberlake related? While they are not blood relatives, the two have a strong and long-standing bond that started on The All New Mickey Mouse Club. What is Nikki DeLoach's height? The Hallmark star is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Nikki DeLoach's career from kid star to an acclaimed Hallmark character shows a successful transition. Her early exposure to the entertainment world through The Mickey Mouse Club established the groundwork for a multifaceted career.

