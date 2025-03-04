Nikki DeLoach’s journey from child star to Hallmark favourite
Nikki DeLoach's acting career is an inspiring tale of ongoing success and evolution. Starting as a member of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, she gracefully navigated the often turbulent phase of child stardom. Nikki has grown into an iconic figure on the Hallmark Channel, where her relatable and engaging performances resonate with all audiences.
Key takeaways
- Nikki DeLoach become a well-known and recognisable face on the Hallmark Channel, having starred in several films.
- She debuted her career as a child actress, notably as a member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club.
- Nikki is widely recognised for her roles as MJ in North Shore (2004–2005), Brenda in Days of Our Lives (2007–2009), and Lacey Hamilton in Awkward (2011–2016).
- Nikki is married to Ryan Goodell, and they have two children.
Nikki DeLoach's profile summary
|Full name
|Nikki DeLoach
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|9 September 1979
|Age
|45 years old (as of February 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Waycross, Georgia, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'5"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Hazel
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Ryan Goodell
|Children
|William Hudson, Bennett Christopher
|Father
|David DeLoach
|Mother
|Terri DeLoach
|Siblings
|LeAnne DeLoach, Brett DeLoach
|Education
|Pierce County High School
|Profession
|Actress
|Years active
|1993–present
|Net worth
|$1 million
|@nikdeloach
Nikki DeLoach's biography
Nikki DeLoach was born in Waycross, Georgia, United States, to Terri and David DeLoach. Her mum is a Pierce County School superintendent, and her dad is an owner of a wood products company. Nikki grew up alongside her two siblings: a sister, LeAnne and a brother, Brett.
They spent their childhood on a farm. As a child, she competed in pageants and won multiple state and national championships. DeLoach signed with a modelling agency at an early age and went on to work on various print advertising campaigns.
Together with her mother, they spent the entire summer in New York City looking for modelling opportunities. From 1991 to 1994, Nikki was a member of Georgia 4-H's Performing Arts group, Clovers & Company.
How old is Nikki DeLoach?
She is 45 years old as of February 2025. The American actress was born on 9 September 1979. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
Career
DeLoach became part of The All New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. When The All New Mickey Mouse Club was cancelled in 1995, she briefly returned to her local high school before heading to Los Angeles with her grandmother to start her acting career.
Her film roles included Gunfighter's Moon and The Traveller, along with appearances on television in Misery Loves Company. In 1998, she joined the Innosense, a girl group, which was managed by Lynn Harless, Justin Timberlake's mother.
The group served as an opening act for both *NSYNC and Britney Spears, with tepid success in Europe but little impact in the United States. Before disbanding in 2003, the group had a cameo appearance in the film Longshot. Nikki shifted her concentration to acting after Innosense broke up.
Nikki DeLoach's movies and TV shows
According to her IMDb page, the American actress has 75 acting credits. Some of her movies and TV credits include:
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2025
|Girl at a Bar
|Heather
|2024
|Our Holiday Story
|Nell
|2024
|Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit
|Goldy
|2024
|Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans
|Goldy
|2023
|A World Record Christmas
|Marissa Parsons
|2023
|Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows
|Goldy
|2023
|Curious Caterer: Grilling Season
|Goldy
|2022
|Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
|Clara Bingham
|2022
|The Gift of Peace
|Traci
|2022
|Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate
|Goldy
|2021
|Taking the Reins
|Samantha Barclay
|2020
|Cranberry Christmas
|Dawn
|2019
|Two Turtle Doves
|Dr. Sharon Hayes
|2019
|Love to the Rescue
|Kate
|2018
|Truly, Madly, Sweetly
|Natalie Morgan
|2017
|The Perfect Catch
|Jessica
|2016
|The After War
|Jennifer
|2015
|Christmas Land
|Jules Cooper
|2014
|Criminal Minds
|Audrey Hansen
Nikki Deloach's hallmark movies
Nikki DeLoach is recognised for her numerous appearances in Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries productions. Here is a list of her Hallmark films.
|Year
|Movie
|Role
|2017
|The Perfect Catch
|Jessica
|2015
|Christmas Land
|Jules Cooper
|2016
|A Dream of Christmas
|Penny
|2018
|Truly, Madly, Sweetly
|Natalie Morgan
|2019
|Love Takes Flight
|Dr. Lizzie Beauman
|2018
|Reunited at Christmas
|Samantha
|2019
|Two Turtle Doves
|Dr. Sharon Hayes
|2020
|Sweet Autumn
|Maggie
|2020
|Cranberry Christmas
|Dawn
|2021
|Five More Minutes
|Clara Bingham
|2023
|Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows
|Goldy
|2023
|Curious Caterer: Grilling Season
|Goldy
|2022
|The Gift of Peace
|Traci
Is Nikki DeLoach still married?
Yes. She is still married to Ryan Goodell, an American actor and legal representative. They married in September 2009 and have two sons: William Hudson Goodell (born 22 October 2013) and Bennett Christopher Goodell (born 20 September 2017).
What happened to Nikki DeLoach's son?
Bennett Christopher Goodell, Nikki DeLoach's son, was born with congenital cardiac problems. Nikki discovered that her son had several cardiac abnormalities while she was still pregnant.
Bennett endured numerous medical issues, including the necessity for open-heart surgery immediately after birth. He has had many heart surgeries and is still undergoing medical tests.
Nikki Deloach's weight loss journey
The actress weighs approximately 58 kg (128 lbs). Nikki DeLoach has discussed losing weight through healthy practices, muscular building, and self-care. She began her weight loss program with daily walks, often alongside her son. DeLoach included yoga and Pilates in her practice.
She lifts weights to gain muscle and fight osteoporosis, which runs in the family. DeLoach focuses on building healthy habits and acknowledging her accomplishments.
FAQs
- Who is Nikki Deloach? She is an American actress known for her roles in various Hallmark films.
- How old is Nikki DeLoach from Hallmark? She is 45 years old as of February 2025. Nikki was born on 9 September 1979.
- Who is Nikki Deloach's sister? Her sister is LeAnne DeLoach.
- Does Nikki Deloach have cancer? No. Does not have cancer.
- Do Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach get along? Yes. They are good friends who have featured in multiple Hallmark films together.
- Are Nikki DeLoach and Justin Timberlake related? While they are not blood relatives, the two have a strong and long-standing bond that started on The All New Mickey Mouse Club.
- What is Nikki DeLoach's height? The Hallmark star is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.
Nikki DeLoach's career from kid star to an acclaimed Hallmark character shows a successful transition. Her early exposure to the entertainment world through The Mickey Mouse Club established the groundwork for a multifaceted career.
