Nikki DeLoach’s journey from child star to Hallmark favourite
by  Tatiana Thiga 6 min read

Nikki DeLoach's acting career is an inspiring tale of ongoing success and evolution. Starting as a member of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, she gracefully navigated the often turbulent phase of child stardom. Nikki has grown into an iconic figure on the Hallmark Channel, where her relatable and engaging performances resonate with all audiences.

Nikki DeLoach at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala (L). Nikki at the 2024 CHLA Gala (R)
Nikki DeLoach at the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala (L). Nikki at the 2024 CHLA Gala held at the L.A. Live Event Deck (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Alberto Rodriguez (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Nikki DeLoach become a well-known and recognisable face on the Hallmark Channel, having starred in several films.
  • She debuted her career as a child actress, notably as a member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club.
  • Nikki is widely recognised for her roles as MJ in North Shore (2004–2005), Brenda in Days of Our Lives (2007–2009), and Lacey Hamilton in Awkward (2011–2016).
  • Nikki is married to Ryan Goodell, and they have two children.

Nikki DeLoach's profile summary

Full nameNikki DeLoach
GenderFemale
Date of birth9 September 1979
Age45 years old (as of February 2025)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthWaycross, Georgia, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'5"
Height in centimetres165
Weight in pounds128
Weight in kilograms58
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourHazel
Marital statusMarried
HusbandRyan Goodell
ChildrenWilliam Hudson, Bennett Christopher
Father David DeLoach
MotherTerri DeLoach
SiblingsLeAnne DeLoach, Brett DeLoach
EducationPierce County High School
ProfessionActress
Years active1993–present
Net worth$1 million
Instagram@nikdeloach

Nikki DeLoach's biography

Nikki DeLoach was born in Waycross, Georgia, United States, to Terri and David DeLoach. Her mum is a Pierce County School superintendent, and her dad is an owner of a wood products company. Nikki grew up alongside her two siblings: a sister, LeAnne and a brother, Brett.

They spent their childhood on a farm. As a child, she competed in pageants and won multiple state and national championships. DeLoach signed with a modelling agency at an early age and went on to work on various print advertising campaigns.

Facts about Nikki DeLoach
Top-5 facts about Nikki DeLoach.
Source: UGC

Together with her mother, they spent the entire summer in New York City looking for modelling opportunities. From 1991 to 1994, Nikki was a member of Georgia 4-H's Performing Arts group, Clovers & Company.

How old is Nikki DeLoach?

She is 45 years old as of February 2025. The American actress was born on 9 September 1979. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

DeLoach became part of The All New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. When The All New Mickey Mouse Club was cancelled in 1995, she briefly returned to her local high school before heading to Los Angeles with her grandmother to start her acting career.

Her film roles included Gunfighter's Moon and The Traveller, along with appearances on television in Misery Loves Company. In 1998, she joined the Innosense, a girl group, which was managed by Lynn Harless, Justin Timberlake's mother.

The group served as an opening act for both *NSYNC and Britney Spears, with tepid success in Europe but little impact in the United States. Before disbanding in 2003, the group had a cameo appearance in the film Longshot. Nikki shifted her concentration to acting after Innosense broke up.

Nikki DeLoach attends the 2024 Dance Party to End ALZ Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association
Nikki DeLoach attends the 2024 Dance Party to End ALZ Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association at AVALON Hollywood on 27 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg
Source: Getty Images

Nikki DeLoach's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb page, the American actress has 75 acting credits. Some of her movies and TV credits include:

YearMovie/TV showRole
2025Girl at a BarHeather
2024Our Holiday StoryNell
2024Curious Caterer: Forbidden FruitGoldy
2024Curious Caterer: Foiled PlansGoldy
2023A World Record ChristmasMarissa Parsons
2023Curious Caterer: Fatal VowsGoldy
2023Curious Caterer: Grilling SeasonGoldy
2022Five More Minutes: Moments Like TheseClara Bingham
2022The Gift of PeaceTraci
2022Curious Caterer: Dying for ChocolateGoldy
2021Taking the ReinsSamantha Barclay
2020Cranberry ChristmasDawn
2019Two Turtle DovesDr. Sharon Hayes
2019Love to the RescueKate
2018Truly, Madly, SweetlyNatalie Morgan
2017The Perfect CatchJessica
2016The After WarJennifer
2015Christmas LandJules Cooper
2014Criminal MindsAudrey Hansen

Nikki Deloach's hallmark movies

Nikki DeLoach is recognised for her numerous appearances in Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries productions. Here is a list of her Hallmark films.

YearMovieRole
2017The Perfect CatchJessica
2015Christmas LandJules Cooper
2016A Dream of ChristmasPenny
2018Truly, Madly, SweetlyNatalie Morgan
2019Love Takes FlightDr. Lizzie Beauman
2018Reunited at ChristmasSamantha
2019Two Turtle DovesDr. Sharon Hayes
2020Sweet AutumnMaggie
2020Cranberry ChristmasDawn
2021Five More MinutesClara Bingham
2023Curious Caterer: Fatal VowsGoldy
2023Curious Caterer: Grilling SeasonGoldy
2022The Gift of PeaceTraci

Is Nikki DeLoach still married?

Yes. She is still married to Ryan Goodell, an American actor and legal representative. They married in September 2009 and have two sons: William Hudson Goodell (born 22 October 2013) and Bennett Christopher Goodell (born 20 September 2017).

Nikki DeLoach attends the Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event
Nikki DeLoach attends the Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event at Hudson Yards on 16 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky
Source: Getty Images

What happened to Nikki DeLoach's son?

Bennett Christopher Goodell, Nikki DeLoach's son, was born with congenital cardiac problems. Nikki discovered that her son had several cardiac abnormalities while she was still pregnant.

Bennett endured numerous medical issues, including the necessity for open-heart surgery immediately after birth. He has had many heart surgeries and is still undergoing medical tests.

Nikki Deloach's weight loss journey

The actress weighs approximately 58 kg (128 lbs). Nikki DeLoach has discussed losing weight through healthy practices, muscular building, and self-care. She began her weight loss program with daily walks, often alongside her son. DeLoach included yoga and Pilates in her practice.

She lifts weights to gain muscle and fight osteoporosis, which runs in the family. DeLoach focuses on building healthy habits and acknowledging her accomplishments.

Nikki DeLoach attends the Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event
Nikki DeLoach attends the Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event at Hudson Yards on 16 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Who is Nikki Deloach? She is an American actress known for her roles in various Hallmark films.
  2. How old is Nikki DeLoach from Hallmark? She is 45 years old as of February 2025. Nikki was born on 9 September 1979.
  3. Who is Nikki Deloach's sister? Her sister is LeAnne DeLoach.
  4. Does Nikki Deloach have cancer? No. Does not have cancer.
  5. Do Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach get along? Yes. They are good friends who have featured in multiple Hallmark films together.
  6. Are Nikki DeLoach and Justin Timberlake related? While they are not blood relatives, the two have a strong and long-standing bond that started on The All New Mickey Mouse Club.
  7. What is Nikki DeLoach's height? The Hallmark star is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Nikki DeLoach's career from kid star to an acclaimed Hallmark character shows a successful transition. Her early exposure to the entertainment world through The Mickey Mouse Club established the groundwork for a multifaceted career.

