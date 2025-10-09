Lane Kiffin's kids, Landry, Presley, and Monte, are gradually becoming as prominent in college football as their father, the Ole Miss Rebels' head coach. While Lane Kiffin has long been recognised for his great coaching career, his three children are making their own careers in the college and high school sports scene.

Landry (L) in Village Tailor, Presley (M) makes a peace sign on a beach, and Monte (R) holds a football. Photo: @landrykiffin, @presleykiffin, @rivalsdotcom on Instagram (modified by author)

Lane shares his three kids , Landry, Presley, and Monte, with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin , whom he divorced in 2016.

, Landry, Presley, and Monte, with his , whom he divorced in 2016. Landry , Kiffin's eldest daughter, is a student at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) , pursuing a degree in business administration.

, Kiffin's eldest daughter, is a student at the , pursuing a degree in business administration. His second daughter, Presley , committed to playing NCAA Division I volleyball for the University of Southern Californi a (USC) in March 2024.

, committed to for the a (USC) in March 2024. Monte Knox plays quarterback for his high school football team.

Lane Kiffin's profile summary

Full name Lane Monte Kiffin Gender Male Date of birth 9 May 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lincoln, Nebraska, United States Current residence Oxford, Mississippi, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′3″ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 201 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Layla Kiffin Children Landry, Presley, Monte Knox Father Monte George Kiffin Mother Robin Kiffin Siblings Chris Kiffin, Heidi Kiffin Education California State University, Fresno, Thomas Jefferson High School Profession Football coach, football player Position Quarterback Net worth $14 million Instagram @thereallanekiffin X (Twitter) @Lane_Kiffin

Lane Kiffin's kids: inside the coach’s family life

The American football coach is a father of three children: daughters Landry and Presley, and son Monte Knox. He and his ex-spouse, Layla Kiffin, had their three children at various periods in Kiffin's coaching career. Here is more about them.

Landry

Landry Kiffin is sitting on a plush, light-colored sofa. Photo: @landrykiffin (modified by author)

Full name: Landry Kiffin

Landry Kiffin Date of birth: 13 December 2004

13 December 2004 Age: 20 years old (as of October 2025)

20 years old (as of October 2025) Education: University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)

Landry Kiffin is Lane Kiffin's eldest daughter with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. She was born on 13 December 2004 and is 20 years old as of October 2025. Landry is an undergraduate student at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) studying business administration and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

She recently went viral in college football after revealing her romantic relationship with Whit Weeks, an American college football linebacker for the LSU Tigers.

Presley

Presley poses for a photo in her official USC volleyball uniform. Photo: @presleykiffin (modified by author)

Full name: Presley Kiffin

Presley Kiffin Date of birth: 19 October 2006

19 October 2006 Age: 18 years old (as of October 2025)

18 years old (as of October 2025) Education: University of Southern California (USC)

Presley is the second daughter of Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin. She is a collegiate athlete and was born on 19 October 2006 in Pasadena, California. She is a freshman outside hitter on the USC women's volleyball team and is majoring in communications.

Lane Kiffin's daughter committed to volleyball at USC in March 2024, the same university where her father formerly coached football. She wrote this on Instagram:

I am beyond grateful to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Southern California. A huge thank you to the USC coaching staff for this amazing opportunity. I want to thank all my coaches, family, friends, and especially @mizunolongbeach for their incredible support and guidance throughout the past couple of years. I am so excited to be a Trojan! FIGHT ON.

Presley attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks and Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. She competed for the Southern California Volleyball Club and the Mizuno Long Beach Volleyball Club.

Monte

Monte is pictured in the field wearing a football jersey and with stripe marks on his face. Photo: @knox.kiffin (modified by author)

Full name: Monte Knox Kiffin

Monte Knox Kiffin Date of birth: 13 January 2009

13 January 2009 Age: 16 years old (as of 2025)

16 years old (as of 2025) Education: Oxford High School

Monte Knox is Lane Kiffin's only son with his former spouse, Layla Kiffin. He was born on 13 January 2009 and is 16 years old as of 2025. Monte plays quarterback for his high school football team.

He relocated from California to attend Oxford High School in Oxford, Mississippi, where his father coaches the Ole Miss Rebels. As a 2028 prospect, Lane Kiffin's son has already received invitations to play for various institutions, including Sacramento State, Florida International University, and Southern Methodist University.

FAQs

What is Lane Kiffin's full name? His full name is Lane Monte Kiffin. Lane was born on 9 May 1975 in Lincoln, Nebraska, United States. How many kids does Lane Kiffin have? The American football coach has three children: two daughters, Landry and Presley, and a son, Monte Knox. How old is Lane Kiffin's oldest daughter? His oldest daughter, Landry Kiffin, is 20 years old as of October 2025. She was born on 13 December 2004. Is Lane Kiffin still married to his wife? Lane and his ex-wife, Layla, divorced in 2016. While they are officially divorced, the two reportedly reconciled and are back together. Who dated Lane Kiffin's daughter? Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, is dating Whit Weeks, who is a linebacker for the LSU Tigers football team, a rival school to Ole Miss. Does Nick Saban like Lane Kiffin? Their relationship is complex, marked by mutual respect and Saban's appreciation for Kiffin's coaching talent. What is Lane Kiffin's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lane Kiffin has an alleged net worth of $14 million.

Lane Kiffin's kids have become increasingly famous, frequently providing a unique, personal perspective on college football. While his son Knox is a high school quarterback, and his daughter Presley has committed to play volleyball at USC, his eldest daughter, Landry, has suddenly become a huge storyline by dating Whit Weeks, who plays for Ole Miss's SEC rival team.

