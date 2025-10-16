The story of Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn and his journey into music
Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn is a rising rapper, record producer, actor, and social media personality. He is widely recognised for releasing notable tracks such as Check, Red Pineapple, and Kick 3. Declyn and his mother have enjoyed a close bond since his childhood.
- Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn, began his musical career in 2016 when he released the single Wavy.
- His father is David Farrington Thornton.
- Declyn has been arrested by the police for multiple offences, including stealing a Mercedes-Benz C350.
Declyn Wallace's profile summary
Full name
Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper
Famous as
Dex Lauper
Gender
Male
Date of birth
19 November 1997
Age
27 years old (as of October 2025)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
New York City, New York, United States
Current residence
Manhattan, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5′8″
Height in centimetres
173
Weight in pounds
172
Weight in kilograms
78
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Father
David Farrington Thornton
Mother
Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper
Relationship status
Single
Profession
Rapper, record producer, actor, social media influencer
Net worth
$3 million
X (Twitter)
Who is Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn?
Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper was born on 19 November 1997 in New York, United States, to David Farrington Thornton and Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper. David is an American actor, while Cynthia is an accomplished singer, songwriter, actress, and activist from the United States.
Declyn Lauper: Making his mark in music and beyond
Following in his mother's footsteps, Declyn has a rising career in the music industry as a rapper. According to Spin, the New York City native released his debut single, Wavy in 2016. The rapper has since released a handful of hit songs, including Check, Red Pineapple, Kick 3, and Stay Dangerous.
Declyn is also a record producer. He owns and runs a record label known as Lauper Records. Besides being a record producer, Wallace is an actor. According to his IMDb profile, he has starred in G-Eazy Feat. Dex Lauper: K I D S and Bob's Burgers.
Additionally, Declyn is a social media influencer. He has amassed a huge following of over 1.8 million followers on his Instagram page. Wallace shares his music career developments, personal statements, and lifestyle content, including his daily routines on the platform.
Wallace also shares his content on his X (Twitter) page, where he has over 4 thousand followers as of this writing.
What happened to Cyndi Lauper's son?
Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn, has had a run-in with the law on numerous occasions. In July 2022, the rapper was taken into custody in New York. This was because he was reportedly found with a stolen 2014 Mercedes-Benz C350 during the memorial for a 14-year-old aspiring rapper.
The Wavy singer avoided incarceration after he entered into a plea deal over the case. However, Declyn did five days of private community service and was also ordered to avoid any legal issues for one year after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.
In February 2024, according to People, Wallace was again arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of a loaded firearm and substances in Harlem, New York, near a place where a shooting had occurred. The social media influencer was later released on bail after his father allegedly paid US$20,000 in cash for his release.
Additionally, according to AOL, as of February 2025, Declyn was fighting against a civil case of an alleged indecent assault, which was filed by his former girlfriend.
The social media influencer filed for bankruptcy in early 2025, days before his scheduled indecent assault lawsuit mediation.
FAQs
- Who is Declyn Wallace? He is a rapper, actor, record producer, and social media influencer from the United States.
- How old is Declyn Wallace? The rapper is 27 years old as of October 2025. He was born on 19 November 1997.
- Who is Cyndi Lauper? She is an established American singer, actress, and activist.
- Is Cyndi Lauper's son adopted? Declyn Wallace is not adopted; he is her biological son.
- How old was Cyndi Lauper when she had her son? The actress was 44 years old when she welcomed her son, Declyn. Cyndi was born on 22 June 1953.
- Who is Declyn Wallace's father? His father is David Farrington Thornton, an American actor.
- Are David Thornton and Cyndi Lauper still married? Thornton and Cyndi are still married. The couple tied the knot on 24 November 1991.
- Does Declyn Wallace have a girlfriend? He is seemingly single as of this writing.
- What happened to Cyndi Lauper's son? Declyn has faced legal trouble more than once. For example, he was arrested in 2022 after he was reportedly found with a stolen 2014 Mercedes-Benz.
- What is Declyn Wallace's net worth? According to Oversized Tee, Declyn's net worth is reported to be $3 million.
Declyn Wallace is best known as Cyndi Lauper's son and her husband, David Farrington Thornton. He is an up-and-coming rapper, record producer, actor, and social media star. The rapper has also had several run-ins with the law.
