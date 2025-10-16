Inside Charlie Sheen's kids lives from public feuds to co-parenting battles

Charlie Sheen's kids have often drawn attention for their close bond with the Hollywood star. The American actor shares five children, Sami, Lola Rose, Cassandra Jade Estevez, Max, and Bob Sheen, with different women. There is roughly a 24-year age gap between the eldest and youngest.

Charlie Sheen (L). Charlie and his kids, Lola and Sam, and ex-wife Brooke Mueller are in Malibu, California (R). Photo: Charles Sykes, Donato Sardella (modified by author)

All about Charlie Sheen's kids

The American actor has five kids with different women. Here are more details about Charlie Sheen's children, from the oldest to the youngest.

Cassandra Estevez

Martin Sheen and his granddaughter, Cassandra Estevez, arrive at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards in California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Full name : Cassandra Jade Estevez

: Cassandra Jade Estevez Date of birth : 12 December 1984

: 12 December 1984 Age : 40 years old (as of October 2025)

: 40 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Mother: Paula Profit

Cassandra is Sheen's first child. She was born on 12 December 1984 to Charlie and his high school girlfriend Paula Profit. In September 2010, Estevez married her childhood sweetheart, Casey Huffman. The couple had their first child, Luna Huffman, in July 2013. Sheen announced the birth of his granddaughter on his X (Twitter). He wrote,

Hey Cassandra and Casey, Congrats! Thank u! Hey Luna, welcome to my planet!

Cassandra has a good rapport with her dad. She was deeply affected in 2015 when Charlie revealed to her that he was HIV-positive.

Sami Sheen

Sami Sheen is seen in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: MEGA

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sam J. Estevez,

: Sam J. Estevez, Date of birth : 9 March 2004

: 9 March 2004 Age : 21 years old (as of 2025)

: 21 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Mother: Denise Richards

Sami is Sheen's first daughter with his ex-wife, Denise Richards, an American actress known for starring in TV shows such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sami dropped out of high school at the age of 16, claiming she was trapped in an abusive environment that forced her to despise herself.

After turning 18, she began posting content on OnlyFans. According to People, Sami, through Instagram Stories, told followers that she opened the platform to focus on body positivity.

Only thing that matters is making sure you're comfortable with what your posting & remembering that all bodies are beautiful.

While Sami's mother, Richards, has been supportive of her OnlyFans career, her father is unhappy about it. In June 2022, Sheen told E! News that he does not support his daughter's decision to join the platform.

But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.

Besides her OnlyFans career, she is also an actress. According to her IMDb page, she has been featured in several TV shows, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Two and a Half Men, and Denise Richards: It's Complicated.

Lola Sheen

Lola Sheen poses as she promotes her new show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, at Planet Hollywood Times Square in NYC. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lola Rose Sheen

: Lola Rose Sheen Date of birth : 1 June 2005

: 1 June 2005 Age : 20 years old (as of 2025)

: 20 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Mother: Denise Richards

Sheen's second child with Richards, Lola Rose Sheen, was born on 1 June 2005, just a few months after Richards filed for divorce from Sheen. She is a restaurant hostess and devout Christian.

In January 2025, Lola shared her testimony on her Instagram page, explaining how her faith in Jesus saved her from the pit of darkness.

I began to trust Jesus with my life when He chose me when no one else did, and loved me when I didn’t feel worthy of love. He gave me a light when I couldn’t find my own, and rescued me from the darkness.

Bob Sheen

Bob Sheen, Brooke Mueller, and Max Sheen attend the 18th Annual "Dream Halloween Los Angeles" at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bob Sheen

: Bob Sheen Date of birth : 14 March 2009

: 14 March 2009 Age : 16 years old (as of 2025)

: 16 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Mother: Brooke Mueller

Bob and his twin brother Max were born to Brooke Mueller and Charlie on 14 March 2009, less than a year after their parents married in Beverly Hills. He and his twin brother were born seven weeks premature, each weighing just over 4 pounds.

Max Sheen

Brooke Mueller and her two sons, Bob (L) and Max (R), pose for a photo during her birthday celebration. Photo: @people

Source: Instagram

Full name : Max Sheen

: Max Sheen Date of birth : 14 March 2009

: 14 March 2009 Age : 16 years old (as of 2025)

: 16 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Mother: Brooke Mueller

Charlie's second twin, Max, remained hospitalised after birth due to difficulty gaining weight and was discharged in April 2009. He, alongside his brother Bob, was removed from Mueller's custody when he was 4 years old due to his mother's alleged erratic behaviour. Bob and Max Sheen were temporarily placed in Richards' custody, as Charlie was unable to care for them.

Who has custody of Charlie Sheen's twins now?

Charlie Sheen's sons today are in the custody of both their parents, but their primary residence is with Sheen. Bob and Max have mostly been raised by their dad. During an interview with People in December 2023, Charlie spoke about his experience with single parenthood,

I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now.

In January 2024, Sheen was granted an emergency order to get sole custody of Max and Bob if Charlie Sheen's kids' mother failed a drug test.

FAQs

Who is Charlie Sheen's dad? His dad is Martin Sheen, an American actor. How many biological kids does Charlie Sheen have? He has five biological kids: Cassandra Estevez, Sami, Lola, Bob, and Max Sheen. Is Charlie Sheen's daughter on OnlyFans? Her daughter, Sami Sheen, joined OnlyFans after turning 18. Does Charlie Sheen still get money from Two and a Half Men? According to Parade, she no longer gets money from the TV show because she sold his participation rights for $27 million. How many times was Charlie Sheen married? He has been married and divorced three times. His ex-wives include Donna Peele, Denise Richards, and Brooke Mueller. Who is Charlie Sheen's wife? The actor is currently single.

Charlie Sheen is a proud father of five kids. Charlie Sheen's kids are Lola Rose, Sami, Cassandra Jade Estevez, Max, and Bob Sheen. His dedication to his family is evident through his public recognitions and support for his children's endeavours.

