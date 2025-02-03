American rapper Chief Keef's net worth and music journey explained

Chief Keef is a rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer from the United States. He gained immense prominence in 2012 following the release of his debut album, Finally Rich. His notable hits include Love Sosa, Faneto, and Macaroni Time. Chief Keef's net worth is now between $1 million and $4 million.

Chief attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (L). Keef at the BET Awards 2023 in California (R). Photo: Bennett Raglin, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chief Keef was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois , United States.

, United States. Keef has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $4 million .

. Chief's passion for music since childhood has earned him recognition. He has worked with artists such as Rick Ross , 50 Cent , and Wiz Khalifa.

, , and The rapper started his musical career in the late 2000s after he released his first mixtape , UF Overload.

late 2000s after he released his , Chief's parents are Lolita Carter and Alfonso Cozart.

Chief Keef's profile summary

Full name Keith Farrelle Cozart Nickname Chief Keef Date of birth 15 August 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Washington Park, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 76 Eye colour Black Hair colour Dark brown Mother Lolita Carter Father Alfonso Cozart Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children Children 9 Education Dulles Elementary School, Dyett High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, social media star Net worth $1 million–$4 million Instagram @chieffkeeffsossa TikTok @chiefkeefofficial1 X (Twitter) @chiefkeef Facebook YouTube BigGucci Sosa

What is Chief Keef's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American record producer has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $4 million. He has amassed this wealth through his thriving career as a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and social media star.

How much was Chief Keef's first deal?

The American singer's first record deal was worth $6 million over a three-album layout. He also received another $440,000 advance to establish his record label, Glory Boyz Entertainment. Chief signed the deal in 2012 with Interscope Records.

Five facts about Chief Keef. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How much does Chief Keef make per show?

According to Celebrity Talent International, the rapper charges between $75,000 and $149,999 per show. However, the figures might increase or decrease depending on the artist's recent popularity change.

Career

Chief's popularity stems primarily from his flourishing music career. Here is an overview of his career and earnings.

Chief Keef's musical career

Chief is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is widely considered one of the early starters of the drill music genre through his raw, unfiltered energy and gritty street storytelling approach to music. He started rapping at the tender age of five, using his mother's karaoke machine and tapes to record his music.

Chief Keef's musical career eventually took off in the late 2000s after he released his debut mixtape, UF Overload. The American rapper later gained his initial fame in 2012 following the release of his breakout hit, I Don't Like. Later that year, the Chicago native further cemented his place in the rap industry with the release of his breakthrough debut studio album, Finally Rich.

The album debuted at #29 on the Billboard 200 chart, number 2 on the Billboard Rap chart and featured artists like Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, and 50 Cent. Since he made his music debut, the American entertainer has released several songs. Some of them include:

Love Sosa

Tony Montana Flow

Hate Bein' Sober

Believe

3hunna

Drifting Away

Neph Nem

Banded Up

No Tomorrow

All the Parties

Social media influencing

In addition to his music career, Keef is an established internet personality. His Instagram page has approximately 10 million followers. The entertainer particularly posts his lifestyle pictures. Keef also uses the platform to promote his music and endorse various products such as True Religion and Bad Weather.

He is also on Facebook and X (Twitter) with approximately 2.5 million and 1.2 million followers, respectively. Chief also has more than 573 thousand followers on TikTok.

Lastly, the Chicago native also shares his content on his YouTube channel. Chief's channel contains his studio albums. The channel has accumulated over 2.5 million subscribers as of writing.

Recording artist Chief Keef backstage at Irving Plaza in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Entrepreneurship

Chief is also an entrepreneur. The American rapper is the founder and designer of a streetwear brand called Bad Weather.

FAQs

Who is Chief Keef? He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and record producer. His hit tracks include Tony Montana Flow, Hate Bein' Sober, and Believe. What is Chief Keef's real name? The American rapper was born Keith Farrelle Cozart. Where does Chief Keef come from? He hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States. How old is Chief Keef? Chief is 29 years old as of 2025. He was born on 15 August 1995. Who are Chief Keef's parents? His parents are Lolita Carter and Alfonso Cozart. Who is Chief Keef dating? Keef is seemingly single as of this writing. Does Chief Keef have children? He shares nine children with nine different women. What business does Chief Keef own? He owns the record label, Glo Gang. How much is Chief Keef worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $4 million. Is Chief Keef a CEO? He is the CEO of Glory Boyz Entertainment, currently known as Glo Gang. The record label has signed artists like Ballout, Tadoe, JusGlo, and Lil Flash.

Chief Keef's net worth has tremendously grown since making a career breakthrough as a rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and record producer. He has released several hit songs, like Tony Montana Flow, Hate Bein' Sober, and Believe. He currently lives in Washington Park, Los Angeles, United States.

