William Shatner's net worth and how Captain Kirk turned fame into a fortune

William Shatner's net worth is estimated at $100 million as of 2025, a fortune earned over more than seven decades of acting, writing, directing, and producing. He rose to prominence in the 1960s for portraying Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series. The Canadian actor has also had starring roles in other hit shows, including Boston Legal and The Practice.

William Shatner is a multimillionaire .

. He started acting professionally in the 1950s , performing in various theatre productions and television shows in Canada.

, performing in various theatre productions and television shows in Canada. Shatner gained global recognition when he was cast as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series (1966 to 1969).

in (1966 to 1969). William Shatner is also a music artist , with his most popular project being the 2011 album Seeking Major Tom .

, with his most popular project being the 2011 album . The Canadian actor owns a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,016-square-foot home in Los Angeles, California, and an 18-acre ranch in Three Rivers, California.

William Shatner's profile summary

Full name William Shatner Gender Male Date of birth 22 March 1931 Age 94 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Religion Judaism Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Father Joseph Shatner Mother Anne Shatner Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Elizabeth Shatner Children 3 Occupation Actor, screenwriter, director, producer, author, singer Net worth $100 million Instagram @williamshatner

What is William Shatner's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, William Shatner's alleged net worth is $100 million as of 2025. He has accumulated wealth from his various roles in the entertainment industry as an actor, producer, screenwriter, director, singer, and author.

William Shatner's career highlights

Shatner began acting in the 1950s, performing with the Canadian National Repertory Theatre. His early television appearances on The Twilight Zone and Playhouse 90 helped him perfect his technique and establish a reputation for his intense screen presence and distinctive voice.

Shatner's breakthrough came in 1966, when he was cast as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series. Though the show initially aired for only three seasons (1966 to 1969), thanks to syndication, it became a global success.

His portrayal of the charismatic and daring starship captain garnered him a devoted fan base and solidified his place as a science fiction legend.

In 1973, the Canadian actor resumed his role as Captain Kirk in the animated Star Trek series. He went on to play Kirk in seven feature films, starting with Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) and ending with Star Trek Generations (1994), in which his on-screen character passed away.

William also directed Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) and other television episodes, which helped shape the franchise's reputation.

Beyond Star Trek, the acclaimed director expanded his creative horizons. He hosted the reality television series Rescue 911 (1989-1996), guest-starred on the detective series Columbo, and later earned two Emmy Awards for his depiction of the eccentric attorney Denny Crane on Boston Legal.

Here are more William Shatner movies and TV shows:

Miss Congeniality (2000)

(2000) 3rd Rock from the Sun

The Captains (2011)

(2011) The UnXplained

Senior Moment (2021)

Shatner’s musical side: From spoken word to rock collaborations

Besides acting, Shatner built a distinct career as a music artist. His debut album, The Transformed Man, was released in 1968 and became popular for its dramatic spoken-word renditions of popular songs and classical works. The album initially received mixed reviews, but it eventually rose to cult status.

Over the years, the Canadian singer released several more albums, frequently partnering with pop and rock musicians.

His most popular project was the 2011 album Seeking Major Tom, which included renditions of classic songs such as Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and David Bowie's Space Oddity. The record debuted on the Billboard charts, bringing Shatner's musical explorations to a new audience.

Shatner’s adventures in writing

William Shatner has published several books about his experiences before, during, and after his time in the Star Trek franchise. He has also co-written various novels set in the Star Trek world and a series of science fiction novels called the TekWar sequence, which was adapted for television.

Did William Shatner make $600 million off Priceline?

There is a persistent allegation that William Shatner made $600 million as the commercial pitchman for Priceline.com. According to the rumour, Shatner insisted on receiving shares rather than cash as compensation.

However, the renowned actor has repeatedly denied the rumours, both in interviews and on social media. During an interview with Howard Stern, he stated unequivocally that the $600 million amount was far from accurate. He went ahead to make a tweet about it on X, writing:

Someone stupid said a stupid thing about me making $600M. It ain't so. Relatives are coming out of the woodwork. Too bad it never happened.

Inside William Shatner's luxurious house in Los Angeles home

William Shatner resides in a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,016-square-foot home in Los Angeles, California. His estate, located in the Studio City area, boasts expansive outdoor spaces, lush gardens, and classic architecture that reflects old Hollywood flair. The home reportedly includes private stables, a spacious pool, and beautiful views of the surrounding hills.

As part of his 2020 divorce settlement with ex-wife Elizabeth Anderson Martin, the actor gave her their Belle Reve Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, and a Malibu home. He kept an 18-acre ranch in Three Rivers, California, which he purchased in 1979 with his ex-wife, Marcy Lafferty.

FAQs

Who is William Shatner? He is a celebrated Canadian actor, screenwriter, director, producer, author, and singer. What is William Shatner's net worth and age? The actor, who was born on 22 March 1931, has an estimated net worth of $100 million and is 94 years old as of 2025. Who is the richest Star Trek actor? William Shatner is the richest Star Trek actor with an estimated net worth of $100 million. Does William Shatner still get Royalties from Star Trek? The actor does not earn royalties from Star Trek reruns. How much does William Shatner make per episode of a television show? The Canadian actor makes approximately $150,000 per episode. How is William Shatner's health? Shatner is in good health and active for his age, though he has lifelong tinnitus from a Star Trek mishap and has battled stage 4 melanoma, which is now in remission.

William Shatner's net worth reflects his unwavering creativity, drive, and adaptability. From humble beginnings in Canadian theatre to global recognition as Captain Kirk, the iconic actor has used every opportunity as a stepping stone for personal and financial growth.

