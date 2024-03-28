20 different types of skirts you should add to your closet

Skirts have been a fashion staple for generations, evolving to accommodate variations in length, roundness, and style. Skirts are beautiful because of their adaptability; they may enhance waistlines, change hemlines, and can vary from figure-hugging to large, appealing to various body shapes. Discover the different types of skirts to add to your wardrobe.

Ladies wearing a pleated skirt (L), denim skirt, and handkerchief skirt (R). Photo: @themelodiestewart, @adasollystyling, @glowiemodestwears on Instagram (modified by author)

Skirts are among the most fashionable clothing options. They have long been popular among fashionable women due to their distinctive styles, trendy cuts, and patterns. Since skirts have been worn for centuries, several types of skirts have evolved due to changes in size and fullness.

Different types of skirts

With numerous styles, lengths, and materials, the options for designing unique skirts are unlimited. Whether you're a fashion fanatic or simply trying to enhance your wardrobe, here are the different skirt styles to consider.

1. Pencil skirt

A pencil skirt is characterised by its straight, tight, and snugly fitting design. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Pencil skirts are one of the most popular types of skirts for ladies. They are characterised by their straight, tight, and snugly fitting designs. Their hem typically falls slightly below the knee, with a cut in the back for added movement. The skirt's name comes from its long, narrow shape, similar to a pencil.

2. Pleated skirt

A pleated skirt contains thin gathers across the entire length of the skirt to promote flexibility and comfort. Photo: @curlgirlofficial

Source: Instagram

A pleated skirt, additionally referred to as an accordion skirt, contains thin gathers across the entire length of the skirt to promote flexibility and comfort. Pleated skirts may slim and flatter all body shapes when styled correctly.

3. Asymmetrical skirt

Asymmetrical skirts have irregular or asymmetrical hems. Photo: @livingmodestly

Source: Instagram

The asymmetrical skirts have irregular or uneven hems and are available in various shapes. It is often cut obliquely across the torso, with a higher hem on the opposite side than the other.

4. Circle skirt

A circular skirt is a style of skirt made from a circle. Photo: @tuppencehapenny

Source: Instagram

A circular skirt is a style of skirt made from a circle. The hem and waist of the cutout design are both curved. The outline of this skirt creates the illusion of a narrower waistband.

5. A-line skirt

An A-line skirt resembles the bottom of the letter A because it widens as it grows longer. Photo: @lunaticamilano

Source: Instagram

An A-line skirt resembles the bottom of the letter A because it widens as it grows longer. These skirts rarely have slits since their fullness makes them comfortable to walk in. Most variations feature a curved waistline or darts close to the waistband to ensure a good fit.

6. Cowl skirt

Cowl skirts have additional fullness in the hips gathered on the skirt's sides underneath the hip on one or both sides. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Cowl skirts have additional fullness in the hips gathered on the skirt's sides underneath the hip on one or both sides. Most cowl skirts' gathers are designed to resemble the bottoms of circles on the skirt's sides. Most stop at or just above the knee.

7. Skater skirt

Skater skirts are short, adorable, and stylish. Photo: @natalia.lyma

Source: Instagram

Skater skirts are short, adorable, and stylish. They're a playful combination of A-line and circle skirts but with a shorter length. Skater skirts are comfortable and casual due to the lightweight materials utilised in their construction.

8. Sarong skirt

A sarong skirt is a basic wrap-around skirt with a tie on one side. Photo: @pintuckstyle

Source: Instagram

A sarong skirt is a basic wrap-around skirt with a tie on one side. This style is trendy when used as a swimming pool cover-up. Sarongs come in various lengths, colours, and designs and are usually constructed of light materials. They look great on all body types because the cloth flows naturally with the curves and can be tightened to show off any shape.

9. Handkerchief skirt

Handkerchief skirts have uneven hems. Photo: @jiru_clothings

Source: Instagram

Handkerchief skirts have uneven bottom lines and are comprised of fabric strips of various lengths sewed together to form a hem with numerous corners hanging down as points. The lower side mimics a handkerchief clutched in the centre with the corners drooping down.

10. Denim skirt

Denim skirts come in several shapes and lengths to suit various individuals and situations. Photo: @la_vie_est_belle70

Source: Instagram

Denim skirts come in several shapes and lengths to suit various individuals and situations. Some are made to seem precisely like jeans, with belt loops, front-fly, and rear pockets. Others are similar to regular skirts, with front buttons, elastic waists, and back or side closures.

11. Tutu skirt

Tutu skirts are tulle skirts with an elastic waistband and several layers of tutu fabric. Their silhouette accentuates your hips while slimming your waist. Ballet dancers typically donned tutu skirts, but designers have stretched and modernised the silhouette to make them appropriate for other situations.

12. Wrap skirt

Wrap skirts fold around the body, overlapping, and are secured with ties or buttons. Photo: @jordynrennie

Source: Instagram

Wrap skirts fold around the body, overlapping, and are secured with ties or buttons. Wrap skirts accentuate the waist while concealing the tummy. They are one of the best types of skirts for body types.

13. Bubble skirt

The bubble skirt fits at the waist, widens towards the hips, and then fits again at the bottom to create a bubble shape. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

This type of skirt fits at the waist, widens towards the hips, and then fits again at the bottom to create a bubble shape that makes your hips look more prominent and fuller. These skirt shapes are popular among young ladies.

14. Tiered skirt

A tiered skirt comprises fabric rings sewn together, often spreading towards the bottom. Photo: @tylorjeanco

Source: Instagram

A tiered skirt consists of fabric rings sewn together, often spreading towards the bottom to make your waist look narrower and your hips appear less prominent. Tiered skirts come in a variety of lengths, including knee-length and floor-length.

15. Maxi skirt

Maxi skirts are either ankle-length or floor-length. Photo: @fabianacristinx

Source: Instagram

Maxi skirts are one of the best types of long skirts. They are either ankle-length or floor-length. The maxi skirt should terminate at the ankle or slightly below. Therefore, choosing the right dress will be determined by a person's height and dimensions. A maxi skirt may be loose, airy, or tight and comes in various colours, designs, and fabrics.

16. Mini skirt

Mini skirts typically fall to the mid-thigh. Photo: @therealprincessofpersia

Source: Instagram

Mini skirts usually fall to the mid-thigh. Shorter women prefer them because they make their legs look longer. There are many types of miniskirts. They range from snug and tight to big, flaring skirts.

17. Mermaid skirt

A mermaid skirt has a tight waist and hips that flare out just above the hem, akin to a fishtail. Photo: @karsakwholesale

Source: Instagram

This skirt has a tight waist, and hips flare above the hem, akin to a fishtail. It highlights your hips and creates an hourglass look. Mermaid skirts are perfect for a sophisticated appearance and are prevalent in semi-formal or cocktail attire. These skirts are typically worn during weddings, with the rear creating an extension that can be short or long.

18. Tulip skirt

Tulip skirts have a belt-like waistline and a tapering hemline. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

The skirt is designed like an upside-down tulip flower. Tulip skirts have a belt-like waistline and a tapering hemline, giving the wearer a distinctive appearance. They are noted for their versatility since they may be worn formally and casually. Tulip skirts are one of the most unique types of skirt names.

19. Gored skirt

Gored skirts are made from triangular strips of cloth called gores. Photo: @sewgorgeous03

Source: Instagram

These skirts are built from triangular strips of cloth called gores. The skirt's gores are thinner at the top and broader at the bottom. When these pieces are sewn together, the skirt takes on an A-line shape that suits most bodies.

20. Broomstick skirt

Broomstick skirts are designed for effortless motion and casual wear with modest pleats. Photo: @new_new_vintage

Source: Instagram

This skirt, popular in the 1970s and 1980s, features a tiny waist and a flared design reminiscent of a traditional broom. Broomstick skirts are designed for effortless motion and casual wear, with modest pleats, a stretchy waistband, and thin, breathable materials.

How many types of skirts are there?

There are over 20 different types of skirts. The most common types include pencil, miniskirt, maxi-skirt, bubble, and A-line skirts.

What are the different types of skirt slits?

Slits in skirts are incorporated for both fashion and usefulness; they provide ease of walking and sitting while also adding an eye-catching and daring style to the skirt. There are several different sorts of slits that can be added to skirts based on where they are positioned and how they are sewn.

Back slit

Front slit

Side slit

Twill tape slit

Thigh-high slit

Multiple slits

Diagonal slit

Double slit

Waist slit

Ruched slit

Flouncing slit

Asymmetrical slit

Lace-up slit

What type of skirt is best for the body?

Different skirts complement different body types. Consider your body shape and select a skirt style that will flatter you, for instance, a pencil or A-line skirt.

Above are the different types of skirts you should add to your wardrobe. Skirts are essential for every wardrobe since they are adaptable and can be tailored to fit any occasion. Numerous variations are available, including the timeless beauty of an A-line skirt and the lively appeal of a skater skirt.

