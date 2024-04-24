Top 30 different types of pants: Pant styles for both male and female

What is the most interchangeable item in your wardrobe? You might be surprised to learn that it is the trouser. They come in various styles, materials, and sizes. But with many designs and variations, how many different types of pants exist?

The different types of pants cater for everyone and every occasion. Photo: @_macbrand_, @thriftmerch.id, @upend.vintage on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pants or trousers are some of the most exchangeable wardrobe items. Currently, many types of pants exist, with designs for every occasion. Its variety has made it a favourite for consumers who have countless designs to choose from.

Different types of pants

How many types of pants are there? There are over thirty types of trousers for men and women. From casual wear designs to formal attire, there is a trouser style for everyone and every occasion. The only difference is the material, fit, colour, length and style.

Pant styles for men

There are over a dozen main types of pants for men. Popular trouser designs include jeans, chinos, khakis, and cargo trousers. These different types of pants complement men's fashion and provide a variety of choices for men of all sizes and ages.

Hammer/Harem

The harem pants are unisex modified baggy trousers, sometimes tapered at the ankle. Photo: @byhand.in, @thaiharempants, @the_veshti_company on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hammers or Harem are unisex modified baggy trousers with a taper at the ankle. These stylish pants are suitable for events like dancing as they provide free and easy movement.

Bondage

Bondage trousers feature zippers, straps, chains, rings and buckles. Photo: @trippnyc, @vintage.smizla, @newyorkjoeexchange on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bondage trousers feature zippers, straps, chains, rings and buckles. Bondage slacks come in various styles, including tight, baggy, long, short or Capri. The most popular style of bondage pants is the original black style, with white topstitching.

Capri

Capri pants are more extended than shorts. Slacks that fall into this category include cropped slim-fit pants. German fashion designer Sonja de Lennart introduced Capri pants in 1948.

Cargo

Cargo pants are loosely cut slacks with numerous utility pockets. Photo: @wearhouse.07, @lowkalsa_, @bakeerstore on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cargo or combat trousers are stylish pants for men. They are ideal for rough work environments and outdoor activities. The trousers are distinguished by numerous large utility pockets, mainly at the knees and hips.

Carpenter jeans

Carpenter jeans are known for their many pockets and loops and are often loose around the legs to accommodate the affixed items. The trousers are popular with construction workers and carpenters, hence the name.

Thai fisherman

Thai fisherman pants are lightweight unisex trousers made wide in the waist so that one size fits all. They wrap around the waist, using ribbons to form a belt. The excess material folds over the knot.

Joggers

Joggers are unisex pants with drawstring and tapered legs. Photo: @vogue_sports_wear, @k2k.fitness.apparel_suplement, @amryzmauritius on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joggers are unisex trousers with a drawstring or elastic waist and tapered legs with snug cuffs. These trousers are exercise or comfort clothing.

Corduroy

Corduroy pants are a durable, usually cotton pile fabric with verticle ribs or wales. Photo: @oxbo_mens_store, @wearhouse.07, @cote_a_cote_toyama on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Corduroy trousers are a durable, usually cotton pile fabric with vertical ribs or wales. The trousers are a distinct and timeless classic in men's fashion, offering comfort and style.

Drawstring trousers

Drawstring pants have strings at the waist, allowing for an adjustable fit. Photo: @ohvault, @blackhouse_ujjain, @jet_fashion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Drawstring pants have a string at the waist, allowing for an adjustable fit and easy wear. Most drawstring trousers comprise lightweight, breathable material.

Khakis

Khaki pants comprise a heavy yellowish-brown cloth, usually cotton or wool. Photo: @bennystoretw, @trouser.store, @keymoolah_fashions on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Khakis trousers feature a heavy yellowish-brown cloth, usually cotton or wool. The seams of khakis are visible, similar to those of jeans, which gives the trousers a casual appearance.

Parachute

Parachute pants feature mostly ripstop nylon material. Photo: @bonkers.man, @astylesetman, @loyalkids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Parachute trousers, known initially as flight slacks, are a style of trousers characterised by nylon, especially ripstop nylon. The parachute trousers have numerous zippers and narrow ankles. They are also lightweight and have a baggy fit.

Linen pants

Linen trousers are highly breathable and lightweight men's clothing. Linen is known for its natural and airy feel, making it an excellent choice for warm weather and summer wear.

Stacked jeans

Stacked jeans are cut extra long and tapered from the knee to the ankle so the excess fabric can stack on top of itself and create the coveted stacked effect. Instead of hemming the jeans to the appropriate length, individuals who prefer the stacked look let the fabric bunch up.

High waist trousers

High-waist trousers, defined by a waistline above the hips, offer a unique, distinctive, flattering silhouette. Photo: @secondimpression.bkk, @ybtailoring on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A waistline above the hips defines high-waist trousers, which offer a unique, distinctive, flattering silhouette. The higher waist elongates the appearance of the legs and provides a structured, clean line.

Pleated trousers

Pleated trousers have folds or pleats on the front side. Photo: @toffyandbrown, @thedenimdentist on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pleated trousers are a vintage-inspired style making a comeback in men's fashion. They feature folds or pleats on the front, creating a slightly more formal and traditional look.

Pant styles for women

There are many types of pants for women for both formal and casual occasions. Notable examples include leggings, chinos, jeans, culottes, palazzos and bell bottoms.

Dress pants

Whether for work or partying, you can always go right with dress pants for women. Examples include well-tailored trousers, wide-leg pants with a clean cut made from elevated materials, and Palazzos.

Bell-bottoms

Bell bottoms have a tight fit from the waist to the knee and a loose fit from the knee to the ankle. Photo: @rockemofficial, @elegance_fashion_kenya, @abbyrose_m on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bell bottoms are among the most popular form-fitting pant styles for women. They feature a tight fit from the waist to the knee and gradually widen from the knee to the ankle to form a bell shape.

Jeans

Jeans are one of the most versatile styles. You can wear them to breezy happy hours, low-key hangouts and even dressed-up events. Denim comes in various colours, washes, and leg cuts, such as straight-leg jeans, skinny jeans, boyfriend jeans, flared styles, and more.

Super chic pants

Cycled by simplicity and elegance, Chic pants are women's trousers featuring neutral colours, simple silhouettes and clean lines. They are comfortable and relaxed yet stylish and put-together way of dressing.

Leggings

As the name implies, women's leggings fit very close against the legs. If you'd like a pair of leggings for relaxing around the house, choose styles made from soft materials with minimal constriction.

Palazzo

Palazzo pants are usually wider through the hips and legs. Photo: @stylesavvybtqja, @siristudio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Palazzo pants are cut loosely with broad legs spread from the waist down. Palazzos are usually wider through the hips and legs, with a more flowy, less rigid look that can flare at the knee.

Tapered trousers

Tapered trousers have a small opening at the hem and a tapered leg that begins around the knee. Photo: @soulchill.co, @heybebofficial.id on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tapered trousers have a small opening at the hem and a tapered leg that begins around the knee. Depending on the material you use to design a pair of tapered trousers, their overall appearance will alter.

Lounge pants

Lounge trousers are lightweight, simple, loose-fitting wear that usually falls under sleepwear. They are timeless and evergreen outfits.

Sweatpants

Sweatpants are casual, loose-fitting bottoms made from fleece, cotton or wool. Photo: @made.of.twilight, @shellysthriftstore, @madisonpettis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Compared to joggers, sweatpants are heavier and can help keep you warm. These casual, loose-fitting bottoms feature supersoft and comfy materials like fleece, cotton or wool. Some styles feature loose leg openings, while others have elastic at the ankles.

Low-rise pants

Low-rise trousers feature a waistline that begins below the belly button. Low-rise pants are also known as "low-cut jeans", "lowriders", or "rap pants".

High waist

Top 30 different types of pants: Pant styles for both male and female

Source: UGC

High-waist or high-rise pants have a waistline that begins at the wearer's natural waist. High-rise trousers are retro fashion and were popular from the 70s to the late 90s.

Leather pants

Leather pants for women feature high-quality genuine or faux leather. Photo: @abadbeatrice, @fancynchic, @wumituase on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Leather pants for women feature high-quality genuine or faux leather. They are appropriate for women who enjoy going out in style and any fashion enthusiast.

Stirrup

Stirrup slacks are slim-fit trousers with a strap at the bottom of the pant leg for the foot to go through. Photo: @styledbykemi, @leset, @ekammeyer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Stirrup slacks are slim-fit trousers with a strap at the bottom of the pant leg for the foot to go through. These leggings, mainly worn by equestrians, are designed to be covered by knee-length boots.

Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are singular pieces that include a merged top and bottom. Photo: @regina.daniels, @claudiajordan, @i.merintom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jumpsuits are singular pieces that include a merged top and bottom. You can pull the ultra-dressy to super laid-back with the jumpsuit, depending on their fabric and design. Rompers exist under this class, with the difference being jumpsuits feature full-length pants while rompers are short.

Mason pant

The Mason is a high-rise pant with a broad, relaxed leg. Photo: @edna_moda_lujan, @ammobalash, @revival_pile on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A versatile staple, the Mason is a high-rise pant with a broad, relaxed leg. It features front pleating, side pockets, and a finished hem. Mason pants' sleek high-waisted silhouette, roomy pant legs, and pleats strike the perfect balance between effortless and stylish.

What are slacks?

Slacks are dressier pants typically made from more formal fabrics such as wool, polyester, or a blend. However, slacks are casual and not meant to be worn in offices as they do not go with a tie or a formal suit.

What are slacks for women?

Slacks for women could also refer to dress pants, categorised by loose elastic clothing.

What are 'women's pants' called?

Women's pants styles have various names, including jeggings, leggings, skinny jeans, and wide-leg slacks.

What is the difference between pants and trousers?

Pants and trousers are the same. 'Pants' is the North American pronunciation, while 'trousers' is the British version.

What are baggy pants called?

They are also known as Harem pants or MC Hammer pants.

How many types of baggy pants are there?

There are over a dozen baggy pant types. Examples include Aladdin, Boyfriend, Bush, Cargo, Carpenter, Fatigue, Harem, Jodhpurs, Palazzo, and Bell Bottoms.

What is the bottom of the pants called?

The bottom part of the trouser is called the hem or leg opening, a folded edge of a piece of clothing.

What are short pants called?

Short pants are also known as shorts or trunks. Notable examples of the shorts include the Bermuda shorts, Jamaica shorts, hot pants and lederhosen.

Above are the different types of pants. They include male and female pant styles with designs like Bell Bottoms, Bondage, Capri, Cargo, and Carpenter jeans.

Yen.com.gh featured an informative article about androgynous fashion outfit ideas. Androgynous fashion is a style that combines both masculine and feminine elements and is not attached to any specific identity.

Androgynous fashion is for everyone. Many brands and stores add genderless categories to their websites and physical locations, and designers increasingly come out with genderless lines and collections.

Source: YEN.com.gh