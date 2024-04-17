50 different types of tops for women: Ideas to spice up your style

Tops are a staple in every woman's wardrobe. They are versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched to create numerous outfit combinations. You are spoilt for choices whether you aim for a formal, chic, or casual look. Explore different types of tops for women, providing ideas to spice up your style and inspire your next ensemble.

T-shirts, sweaters, and crop tops are some of the most popular types of tops for women. Photo: @cross_seams, @home_254, @theinformalfreak on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for different types of tops? In women's fashion, tops are the most crucial apparel that determines your appearance. People will often notice every aspect of your top. So, why not take your time and carefully select tops that align with your individuality and fashion sense?

Different types of tops for women

Different tops are designed for girls with distinct personalities, but they all strive to enhance the wearer's beauty and provide comfort. Here is a list of the different types of tops for women available on the market today.

1. Tank tops

Tank tops are a wardrobe staple that can be layered or worn alone on hot summer days. Numerous types of tank tops are available for women in various fabrics, including airy chiffon and basic cotton, and a wide range of necklines and strap widths.

2. High-low tops

High-low tops are short at the front and flowy at the back. Photo: @yoursinfashion, @simplydetailedboutique on Instagram (modified by author)

High-low tops have a shorter hemline in the front and longer in the back, which adds depth to the silhouette. They can be paired with leggings or thin jeans for a casual yet sophisticated look.

3. Blouses

Blouses can be styled for a casual or formal look. Photo: @elegancedigest on Instagram (modified by author)

How many types of blouses are there? There are numerous types of blouses for women that can be dressed up or down, making them an essential part of any wardrobe. Look for blouses with unique details like lace, raffles, or intricate embroidery to give visual appeal to your outfit.

4. T-shirts

T-shirts can be personalised to your style. Photo: @creationsbypallavi, @realbendthebarbellapparel, @lilaloop_clothing on Instagram (modified by author)

T-shirts are timeless classics with countless variations. There's a T-shirt for every preference, from V-necks to crewnecks and from fitted to oversized. Experiment with different sleeve lengths and graphic designs to personalise your look.

5. Bodysuits

Bodysuits are seamless tops that have a sleek and polished appearance. They come in various designs, from bright prints to basic solids, and can be paired with boyfriend jeans, skirts, or trousers to create a streamlined look.

6. Crop tops

Crop tops give you a youthful look. Photo: @sheena_taytaylor, @shop.tinted on Instagram (modified by author)

Crop tops are popular among fashion-forward individuals who want to show off their midriff. Wear them with shorts, high-waisted jeans, or skirts for a fashionable and youthful look.

7. Wrap tops

Wrap tops accentuate the waistline. Photo: @liyingclothing, @victorialucilleanne, @luwa_stitches on Instagram (modified by author)

Wrap tops are famous for their figure-flattering shape, which features a section that wraps around the body and highlights the waistline. They come in different styles, such as wrap blouses and crop tops.

8. Tube tops

Tube tops are strapless. Photo: @tube_tops78 on Instagram (modified by author)

Tube tops are strapless tops held in place by an elasticised band. They're ideal for layering under sheer tops or wearing alone with high-waisted pants for a sleek, minimalist style.

9. Off-shoulder tops

Off-shoulder tops for women are great formal wear. Photo: @womenfashionchoice, @anuradhamohan92 on Instagram (modified by author)

Off-shoulder tops exude femininity, elegantly framing the shoulders and collarbones. They come in various styles, from exquisite blouses appropriate for formal occasions to bohemian-inspired peasant tops.

10. Peplum tops

Peplum tops exude elegance. Photo: @thejenyscloset, @constance_elisabeth on Instagram (modified by author)

Peplum tops have a fitted bodice that widens at the waist, creating a flattering silhouette. They can be worn with pants, skirts, or shorts and are appropriate for dress and casual settings.

11. One-shoulder tops

One-shoulder tops have a single shoulder strap or sleeve, resulting in an asymmetrical and elegant design. They can be paired with trousers, jeans, or skirts for a stylish evening look.

12. Asymmetrical tops

Asymmetrical tops have distinct hemlines. Photo: @allhailblog, @auninditadeb, @orijinel_by_elmeranevr on Instagram (modified by author)

Asymmetrical tops are unique types of tops with hemlines or designs that are intentionally uneven, giving visual intrigue and modernity to any outfit. They can be paired with trousers or skirts for a trendy look.

13. Corset top

Corset tops accentuate the upper body. Photo: @tammy.tot, @juju_pants on Instagram (modified by author)

Corset tops are structural tops modelled after traditional corsetry, using boning and lacing for a cinched waist impression. They are ideal for adding a bit of drama and elegance to any look.

14. Cape tops

Cape tops have beautiful flowy sleeves. Photo: @pardonmuahinsta, @jasminum.official on Instagram (modified by author)

Cape tops have a cape-like overlay that falls over the shoulders, bringing sophistication to any look. They are ideal for creating a statement look for special events.

15. Bralette

Bralette tops feature bra-like thin straps and bust cups without the hook, giving a fitted look to improve your fashion game. They can be worn as outerwear tops and undershirts for a comfortable fit.

16. Mesh tops

Mesh tops are made of see-through fabric. Photo: @nevernewstore on Instagram (modified by author)

Mesh tops are made of sheer fabric, bringing a hint of edginess and mystery to any outfit. They are ideal for layering over camisoles or bralettes to provide coverage.

17. Cami tops

Cami tops can be worn alone or layered. Photo: @closet.hues on Instagram (modified by author)

Cami tops are light and versatile, making them ideal for layering or wearing alone. They are available in different fabrics, including satin, silk, and lace, and may be worn for both daytime and evening looks.

18. Cold-shoulder tops

Cold-shoulder tops are a type of off-shoulder top with a strap on the shoulders. Photo: @shoptobi, @bhavdeep_kaur on Instagram (modified by author)

Cold-shoulders are types of tops that feature cuts on the shoulders that lend a classic silhouette to modern and edgy twists. They come in various styles, including blouses, cold-shoulder sweaters, and dresses.

19. Button-down shirts

Button-down tops for women are appropriate for both formal and informal looks. Photo: @umamaismailkhan, @moderna.clothingstore on Instagram (modified by author)

Button-down shirts are types of shirts for women that convey sophistication and elegance. They may be worn in numerous ways, including tucked into trousers for a polished office look and tied at the waist for a casual aesthetic.

20. Halter tops

Halter tops are backless. Photo: @shopthebananniediaries, @emmasedition on Instagram (modified by author)

Halter tops are types of tops for women with straps that tie or clasp behind the neck, revealing the shoulders and back. They come in numerous designs, from flowy halter blouses to fitted halter bodysuits.

21. Kimono top

Kimono tops are inspired by traditional Japanese attire, featuring a loose fit and wide sleeves. They are primarily used as cover-ups and are ideal for adding a touch of sophistication and drama to any ensemble.

22. Poncho tops

Ponchos are appropriate for layering during the cold seasons. Photo: @morgbullard on Instagram (modified by author)

Poncho tops have loose-fitting shapes and draped fabric, providing comfort and style. They are ideal for layering over long-sleeved tops or dresses for extra dimension and warmth.

23. Keyhole tops

Keyhole tops have a tiny opening or cut-out at the neckline or back, which adds a subtle but fashionable element to any ensemble. They're ideal for providing a touch of elegance and allure.

24. Cut-out tops

Cut-out tops bring out edginess to an outfit. Photo: @gxsia, @boetiekantwerp, @thathappybelle on Instagram (modified by author)

Cut-out tops have strategically placed cut-outs that reveal hints of skin, providing a modern and edgy twist to classic styles. They're ideal for creating a bold and fashion-forward look.

25. Drape or cowl

Drape tops convey elegance. Photo: @ohmira_mira, @csews on Instagram (modified by author)

These types of tops have flowing necklines that can suit practically any body type, but they work best on pear-shaped, petite women since the rounded folds or drapes shift the focus to the upper body. Some cowl tops feature drapes on the hems instead of the neckline.

26. Choker tops

Choker tops have a choker-like design at the neck. Photo: @lucyswhims, @shopbuddylove on Instagram (modified by author)

These tops have a choker-like band over the neckline and are perfect for casual wear. They can be worn with different bottoms and footwear but work best with short skirts and culottes.

27. V-neck tops

V-neck tops have a V-shaped neckline. Photo: @bloreniasboutique, @classyclosetia on Instagram (modified by author)

V-neck tops are a wardrobe staple with a plunging "V" neckline. This design element elongates the neck and emphasises the face, resulting in a flattering look that suits a wide range of body shapes.

28. Sweater

Sweaters are appropriate for cold months. Photo: @handmade.byminttu, @twin_knits on Instagram (modified by author)

Sweaters are long-sleeved tops that are woven, knitted, or crocheted and have no enclosures. They are designed for the cold or winter months.

29. Sleeveless

Sleeveless tops showcase the arms. Photo: @melanie.rae.miller, @fusunlindner on Instagram (modified by author)

These types of tops eliminate the sleeves, providing more freedom of movement and a casual, light feel. They come in numerous styles, from camisoles and tank tops to more structured tunics and blouses to suit various preferences and occasions.

30. Cardigans

Cardigans have front openings. Photo: pexel.com, @liza-summer

A cardigan features a front opening with or without zippers or buttons. Robe-type cardigans, on the other hand, must be fastened around the waist. You can wear them alone or pair them with sleeveless tops on the inside.

31. Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts are similar to sweaters; however, they are usually made of cotton fabric, making them more breathable. The neckline, sleeves, and bodice hems are all ribbed or close-fitting. You can pair sweatshirts with pants or shorts for a trendy appearance.

32. Tie front

Tie front tops are tied at the front. Photo: @siennadianerawlings, @emily.noel.g, @scatteringofstyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Tie tops feature an adjustable technique, with knots or bows to secure the outfit. From wrap-style blouses that tie at the waist to crop tops with a front tie, this feature adds a customisable aspect to the fit.

33. Kaftan

These loose tops have cut-out sleeves and unique necklines, with the bottom's right and left sides reaching the thighs. They allow you to move freely and stay comfortable on hot summer days, while they may be used as a second layer during the cooler months.

34. Empire waist tops

Empire waist tops have a high waistline just below the bust, resulting in a flattering and elongated silhouette. They are ideal for accentuating the waist and creating an hourglass appearance.

35. Tiered tops

Tiered tops bring out elegance in an ensemble. Photo: @copperpeacockboutique

These types of tops feature numerous layers of fabric, creating a voluminous and dynamic silhouette. They're ideal for adding sophistication and movement to any ensemble.

36. Crisscross tops

Crossover front tops have intersecting lines that run back and forth through the neck, forming an overlap. These tops are a form of modern self-expression, with a network of lines crossing each other to form an expressive shape over the neckline and shoulders.

37. Batwing tops

Batwing tops have a bat-like look. Photo: @jennika2012, @wagtailvintage on Instagram (modified by author)

A Batwing top features a long sleeve with a deep armhole that tapers towards the wrist. You might also refer to this shirt as a Magyar top sleeve. It is typically made of a drapey fabric.

38. Bustier tops

Bustier tops contour the bust area. Photo: @harpahapparel on Instagram (modified by author)

This figure-hugging top features brassiere cups that support and contour the bust. The Bustier top resembles a corset, but the cups are different, and bustiers may have straps.

39. Turtleneck tops

Turtleneck tops have a high neckline that extends to the chin, providing coverage and warmth. They are ideal for layering under jackets or wearing alone for a sleek and classy appearance.

40. Square neck tops

Square neck tops have square necklines. Photo: @joanne_essentials, @sewmanju on Instagram (modified by author)

Tops with square necklines flatter the décolletage and collarbones. They're ideal for adding a sleek and elegant touch to any ensemble.

41. Bow-neck tops

Bow-neck tops have a bow detail at the neckline, adding a touch of femininity and class to any look. They are ideal for achieving a polished, elegant appearance for business or special occasions.

42. Graphic tops

Graphic tops can be customised according to your style. Photo: @vastra_era on Instagram

Graphic tops have bold prints, phrases, or images that add character and visual intrigue to any ensemble. They can be worn with shorts, jeans, or skirts for a casual yet expressive look.

43. Cropped hoodies

Cropped hoodies are a modern and sporty spin on the classic sweatshirt. They work well with high-waisted joggers or leggings to create a comfy and stylish athleisure look.

44. Tunic tops

Tunic tops are long and flowy. Photo: @torrid

Tunic tops are longer, offering versatility and coverage. They can be worn as beach cover-ups over swimwear or as standalone pieces with leggings.

45. Bardot tops

Bardot top designs may appear to be an outdated style, but nothing is ever out of fashion. These tops feature a lower neckline that falls below the shoulder.

46. Boxy tops

Boxy tops have a box-like design at the bottom. Photo: @dinidini, @leila_sews on Instagram (modified by author)

These are a type of crop top; however, the outfits are loose-fitting and composed of thick fabric. Because boxy tops are frequently a little shorter at the bottom, they look great with high-waisted jeans and skirts.

47. Collar tops

Collared tops are unique collars. Photo: @caroldemauro, @samanthakatew on Instagram (modified by author)

Collar tops can be made from dozens of fabrics, have sleeves of various lengths, and come in hundreds of colours and styles. Most tops with collars have polo or Peter Pan collars.

48. Jean tops

Almost all jean tops are made of denim fabric. They are ideal for wearing with denim jeans or anything linked to jeans. Jean tops are available in shades of blue, including the popular faded effect on many denim pieces.

49. Smocked tops

Smocked tops have a stretchy fit. Photo: @sandandcharcoal, @shreya_sanghi on Instagram (modified by author)

Smocked tops have elasticised smocking at the neckline, waist, or cuffs, which provides a snug and stretchy fit. They come in various styles, such as smocked blouses, crop tops, and dresses.

50. Tie-dye tops

Tie-dye tops undergo the tie and dye process to form beautiful patterns. Photo: @maggie_mccormack, @xsonika on Instagram (modified by author)

Tie-dye tops have psychedelic patterns formed by twisting, folding, and tying the fabric before dyeing it. They are ideal for adding a splash of colour and retro style to any ensemble.

What is a top and blouse?

Tops and blouses are versatile outfits women wear, but they differ slightly in function and design. A top typically refers to any garment worn on the upper half of the body, ranging from T-shirts to blouses. On the other hand, blouses are a specific type of top characterised by their more fitted and structured appearance.

What are girls' tops called?

There are many different types of tops for girls with different names. The list above comprises the most popular and stylish tops for young girls and grown women.

How many types of tops are there?

There are over 50 types of tops, ranging from the popular ones found in clothes stores to the unique and hard-to-find ones from big fashion houses. Depending on your style, you can choose from many.

With so many types of tops for women, the possibilities for creating unique and stylish outfits are limitless. Whether you prefer trendy designs or classic silhouettes, there's a top to suit every style preference. Experiment with different materials, colours, and patterns to spice up your wardrobe.

