50 different types of sweaters for male and female with names

Sweaters are among the most trendy outfits of this generation. However, many types of sweaters have reappeared in fashion over the past decades. Sweaters are crucial in keeping people warm, fashionable, and comfortable to combat cold winter mornings and rainy seasons.

Sweaters are among the trendy outfits of this generation. Photo: @wearlux_ug, @lovestitchclothing, @hayleyknits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are different types of sweaters for males and females in the market. The difference is seen by their sleeves, collars, materials from which they are made, texture, and many other factors. While some sweaters are for official wear, some rock better with casual wear, especially when paired with denim or skinny jeans.

Different types of sweaters

The market has many sweater pattern names, like embroidered patches, cable knit patterns, fair isle, argyle, chevron, and herringbone. These patterns may be used individually or with others to make a sweater. Here is a list of some of these trendy sweaters.

1. Fair isle sweater

A Fair Isle sweater features traditional Scottish knitting patterns known for their intricate designs and colourful motifs. Photo: @fourinhand, @lenes_strik on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fair isle sweaters got their name from the British Royal family. They have a colourful pattern with geometric designs, usually made from wool, for a cosy and festive appearance. Both men and women wear this type of sweater, and several celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes, have worn it.

2. Wrap sweater

Wrap sweaters come in various colours and designs. Photo: @stlucia_boutique, @glam_and_posh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A wrap sweater is among the famous types of sweaters for ladies. It has a front closure that allows you to wrap it around and fasten it. This type of sweater is versatile and can be adjusted for a tighter or looser fit. It is often made from lightweight fabrics for layering.

3. Zip-up hooded sweater

A zip-up hooded sweater is a fantastic sweater for men. This sweater is a versatile and stylish option for chilly weather. Wear it alone or layer it over a shirt for extra warmth. It is ideal for outdoor adventures or casual days.

4. Chunky knit sweater

Chunky sweaters are made from different materials like wool, cotton, and synthetic fibres. Photo: @lau.cushing, @playm8z on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chunky knit sweaters are made from thick yarn, offering warmth and a cosy aesthetic, perfect for cold weather. These sweaters are easy to style, as you can wear them with many outfits, such as denim and floral skirts.

5. Cable knit sweater

Cable sweaters have different necklines, such as crew neck, V-neck, and turtleneck. Photo: @shopjuniors, @emeryrose.official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cable knit sweaters are among the different types of knit sweaters worn by both men and women. These sweaters have a pattern of twisted cables and textured stitches, creating a raised pattern on the fabric. They have a cosy and traditional look, often made from wool or warm materials, making them so popular for a casual look.

6. The quarter-zip sweater

Like a zip-up sweater, the quarter-zip sweater covers you more underneath. It's perfect for outdoor activities and keeps you cosy because its zipper shields you from strong winds.

7. Honeycomb sweater

A honeycomb sweater is a cosy knit garment with a textured pattern resembling the cells of a honeycomb. Photo: @fancypantssanangelo, @h_beautyandyouth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With its caramel or Earthy colours, the honeycomb sweater has a charming pattern that highlights the little gaps between threads. It adds a romantic feel, making it great for a cosy fall winery visit or admiring a mountain view from your cabin.

8. Hooded sweater

Hooded sweaters are worn casually, depending on the style. Photo: @benawoman, @mainlandskate on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A hooded sweater has a hood attached to the back of the sweater. These sweaters come in different shades and sweater styles. The hood adds a sporty touch and warmth in various styles like pullovers or cardigans. There are hooded sweaters for both men and women.

9. Buttoned placket sweater

The partial placket, also called a button placket, is like a handy opening in clothing that makes it easy to put on and remove your clothes. Unlike a full-length placket, the partial one only goes down a short way on the garment.

10. Cold shoulder sweater

Off-shoulder sweaters have patterns like stripes, polka dots, or geometric shapes. Photo: @pinklily, @stylelustshop on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A cold shoulder is often associated with a negative or neutral attitude you give your enemy. Sweaters with cold shoulder sleeves have cut-outs at the shoulders, adding a fashionable touch while covering the rest of the arms.

11. The sweater vest

Sweater vests with a cropped length are stylish for layering. Photo: @kizlar_77, @lekkystylelook on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Despite being considered a fashion mistake by some, the sweater vest was created with practicality in mind. It was intended for athletes, like rowers, to promote sweating and help with weight loss.

12. Oversized sweater

Oversized sweaters are versatile pieces of clothing suitable for different occasions. Photo: @itsnadialouise, @nonsense_wear on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An oversized sweater is intentionally bigger and looser than normal and is often worn by ladies more than men. It's comfortable and relaxed, often with dropped shoulders and longer lengths. This type of sweater is perfect for layering or creating a casual outfit.

13. Grandpa sweater

Grandpa sweaters typically feature shades like brown, camel, and other tan colours. This colour palette is commonly found in oversized blazers, tailored pants, chunky shoes, mid-calf socks, warm cardigans, and tweed fabrics.

14. V-neck sweater

V-shaped sweaters are often worn in colder seasons like fall and winter. Photo: @oxfordandchino, @shop.becool on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A V-neck sweater has a neckline shaped like the letter "V" that starts below the collarbone. It's a flattering style that makes your neck look longer. These sweaters can come as pullovers or cardigans. They are also made from different materials and designs, which makes them stand out.

15. Turtleneck sweater

Turtleneck sweaters can be layered over shirts, worn alone or in a coat or suit. Photo: @parkeryorksmith, @la.galeriee.shein on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Turtleneck sweaters, also known as polo or roll-neck sweaters, have a high collar that covers the neck. This kind of sweater is made to keep you warm and can be a pullover or a cardigan. Turtlenecks are often thick and made of materials like wool or cashmere. You can wear them alone or under jackets.

16. Bell-sleeve sweater

Bell sleeve sweaters provide comfort and warmth on chilly days. Photo: @charlottebrody, @mainstreetmerchants on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bell-sleeve sweaters have sleeves that flare out at the bottom like bells, adding a playful and stylish element to the sweater. They are among the types of cardigan sweaters worn with denim or jeans, trousers, and boots.

17. Ribbed sweater

Some ribbed sweaters come with lace accents, which makes them feminine and delicate. Photo: @arieknits, @nuuds on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ribbed sweaters are woollen clothes created with a unique knitting technique called ribbing. The patterns in ribbed sweaters mostly use the stockinette stitch and the reverse stockinette stitch.

18. Set-in-sleeve sweater

Set in sweaters with a belted waist accentuate the figure. Photo: @weaterposting on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

In a set-in sleeve sweater, the part where the sleeve cap joins the shoulder seam should rest right on the shoulder tip. Beyond that, the sweater may appear poorly fitted or resemble a drop-shoulder style.

19. Argyle sweater

Sweaters are easy to care for and can be machine-washed. Photo: @ultraclubclothing, @scottiesboutique on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Argyle sweaters have diamond-shaped patterns in contrasting colours and originate from Scotland. They are the types of cardigan sweaters worn by both men and women. These sweaters often come with a V-shaped neck. They're worn casually and semi-formally and can be made from various materials.

20. Puffed sleeve sweater

A puffed-sleeve sweater has roomy sleeves that can puff up at the top, bottom, or all over. Different names are given based on where the puff is, but the sweater remains a puffed-sleeve sweater.

21. Cape sweater

A cape sweater is stylish and simple. Wear a basic top, jeans, or a sweater dress, then wrap the cape over it! It's simple yet stylish, adding warmth and sophistication to your outfit.

22. Crew neck sweater

Crew neck sweaters come in various lengths, from cropped to long. Photo: @uniqloin, @uniqlo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A crew-neck sweater has a round neckline at the base of the neck. It's a classic and simple style worn in casual and formal settings. While wearing a crew-neck sweater, wear a dark jacket over a light shirt and a light jacket over a dark one.

23. Off-the-shoulder sweater

Some off-shoulder sweaters have special details like buttons, zippers, or pockets. Photo: @prettytinaonline, @thebarefootcottage on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An off-the-shoulder sweater exposes the shoulders, adding elegance and allure to an outfit. These are types of sweaters for ladies worn with a casual outfit. Depending on your preferred style, the off-shoulder can be for both or only one shoulder.

24. Cowl neck sweater

Sweaters with a cowl neck have a draped neckline that adds texture. Photo: @silhouettebyaw, @piece4peacecrafting on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A cowl neck is a loose, draped fabric neckline that forms a collar. This term can refer to the neckline of many types of clothing, like the draped neckline of an elegant gown or the raised neckline of knitted wear, resembling a turtleneck.

25. Ruffle-trim sweater

Ruffle-trim sweaters can be lightweight for mild weather or heavier for colder climates. Photo: @armoirespartanburg, @dokan_shein on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ruffle trim sweaters feature ruffle accents along the neckline, cuffs, or hemline, adding texture and elegance. They can be in the form of a sweater dress, a sweater making them stand out amongst the rest. Ruffle trim sweaters can be paired with a jean in a casual setting.

26. Full-zip sweater

A full-zip sweater has a zipper down the front. It matches well with tops and comfy pants and comes in various necklines, fabrics, and designs.

27. Poncho sweater

Poncho sweaters are available in a range of sizes to fit all body types. Photo: @trendsoutfits254, @shoprevelboutique on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A poncho sweater is a loose garment that covers the torso and arms, typically without sleeves. If you wear a poncho in winter, make sure it's really warm. Choose a thick-knitted poncho, like a long cashmere one. Wear it over a cosy turtleneck sweater with layered tights and jeans with over-the-knee boots.

28. Boyfriend sweater

Boyfriend sweaters can be dressed up with accessories like scarves or jewellery. Photo: @shopdyi, @dressboston on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Boyfriend sweater styles derive their name from their style. Even though it is for women, this fashionable design is made to look like a man's, hence its name. You can wear it over a blouse or a T-shirt and style it to fit different outfits.

29. Woolly-pully sweater

Woolly-pully sweaters with a metallic thread add shimmer and sparkle to an outfit. Photo: @Army and Outdoors on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The wolly-pully sweater is a pullover sweater featuring a crew neck design, rib knit, and durable nylon patches on the shoulders and elbows. Initially crafted for the SAS in World War II, these sweaters are constructed from 100% British wool.

30. Fanny sweater

Fanny sweaters with a wrap front have a crossover design that can be tied or belted. Photo: @El Ropero de Sol, @Palpitante on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What sets a fanny sweater apart from other styles is its length, extending below the hips and covering the back. Several sweater types can be classified as fanny sweaters with this design.

31. Twinset sweater

Twinset is an Italian fashion brand started in 1990 by Simona Barbieri and Tiziano Sgarbi in Carpi, Italy. They specialise in knitwear and women's clothing, focusing on modern styles and high-quality craftsmanship. Their sweaters are fashionable and unique and tailored to their brand.

32. Cardigan sweater

Cardigan sweaters are comfortable and fashionable garments loved by many. Photo: @shoplabel22, @schottnyc on Instagram9 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A cardigan is a type of sweater that opens at the front and is closed with buttons, a zipper, or other closures. It can be worn open or closed, and both men and women wear it. Cardigans can be short or long and made of cotton, wool, or cashmere.

33. Henley sweater

Some guys prefer wearing a tank top beneath their Henley sweaters. Photo: @clubmonaco, @oakandfort on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Some guys prefer wearing a tank top beneath their henleys. It all boils down to personal choice. If you feel fine without a shirt underneath, go ahead. But if you prefer an added layer, that's perfectly okay.

34. Crew neck sweaters

Crew neck sweaters are mostly won by men. Photo: @dripperdanzan, @naiwear_men on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Men mostly wear this type of sweater collar style. It is simple and can be paired with many things except neckties. Crew-neck sweaters have a round collar with a narrow-ribbed band, making them a bit thicker.

35. Ugly Christmas sweater

When we talk about "ugly" Christmas sweaters, it's not about how they look unattractive but their playful and exaggerated design. They usually have fun patterns, bright colours, and quirky decorations.

36. High-low sweater

A high-low sweater will perfectly match with a straight skirt or skinny jeans. Photo: @limelight.pret (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A high-low sweater has a shorter front hemline and a longer back, creating a modern and trendy look. Because of its flowy nature, a high-low sweater perfectly matches skinny jeans, leggings, or a straight skirt.

37. Ski sweater

Nowadays, ski sweaters often use Merino wool, known for its breathability, natural water repellency, and moisture-wicking abilities due to lanolin, a sheep's wool wax. These sweaters can be worn by both genders and come out ideally.

38. Lace-up sweater

The lace-up sweater adds a stylish twist to your cosy wardrobe staples. Photo: @margaretoleary, @oooh_my_mode_mru on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A lace-up sweater has lacing detail at the front or side, adding femininity and uniqueness to the garment. It falls among the types of knit sweaters with laces, making it unique in the market. These sweaters are more form-fitting; you can add a cropped jacket on a cold day to complete the look.

39. Mock neck sweater

Mock necks resemble turtleneck sweaters even though their necks are shorter and narrower than the turtleneck sweaters. Photo: @brandonline.np, @robertbaraket on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A mock neck sweater has a shorter and narrower collar that doesn't fold over like a turtleneck. It's a modern alternative to the traditional turtleneck, offering a relaxed and casual style. Mock necks fall under types of sweaters for men, even though women are also fond of them.

40. Fisherman sweater

Fisherman or Aran sweaters are originally from the Aran Islands of Ireland. Photo: @berberjin_harajuku, @thetiebar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Fisherman or Aran sweaters are originally from the Aran Islands of Ireland. In the fifteenth century, wives originally weaved the sweaters for the fishermen. They're thick and warm, with intricate cable and diamond patterns, made from natural wool to withstand harsh weather.

41. Tennis sweater

The preppy tennis look, once reserved for the courts, is now popular on the streets, with fashionable women sporting it everywhere. This sporty trend is sticking around for a while.

42. Tunic sweater

Tunic sweaters can be worn alone or with leggings or skinny jeans for a flattering fit. Photo: @sarahsuedesign, @naomiraine on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tunic sweaters are one of the many types of sweaters women wear. A tunic sweater is longer, reaching the mid-thigh or knee. This beautiful outfit can be worn alone or with leggings or skinny jeans for a flattering fit.

43. Cut-out sweater

A cut-out sweater makes the worn skin visible, but some patterns or materials are missing. Photo: @wegatherall, @bellavitaboutiquedallas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A cut-out sweater makes the worn skin visible, but some patterns or materials are missing. Even though this style seems like it's fresh and fashionable, it's been around for over 50 years. Rock your cut-out sweater with a pencil or A-line skirt for a trendy look.

44. Sweater dress

A sweater dress is a crocheted or knitted dress. Pair it with a trench coat and flats in spring for a simple, classy look. You can wear it with knee-high boots, but they'd add chicness to sweater dresses.

45. Pullover sweater

A pullover sweater is worn by pulling it over your head. Photo: @gardenroomatx, @alam_clo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A pullover sweater, or jumper, is worn by pulling it over your head. It doesn't have any openings at the front. Pullover sweaters come in different styles, necklines, and sleeve lengths. They can be made from various fabrics and designs for different occasions.

46. Funnel neck sweater

Funnel neck sweaters can be official or casual. Photo: @shopclotheshorsebrooklyn, @inkclothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Funnel neck sweater has a high neckline and a snug neckline around the neck, made as part of the body of the garment rather than added separately as a collar.

47. Merino sweater

Merino sweaters offer luxurious warmth and comfort with their soft, fine wool fibres. Photo: @lilysilk, @truproject on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Merino wool offers various natural advantages like moisture-wicking, insulation, temperature regulation, odor resistance, and breathability, making it perfect for outdoor activities. However, it's equally valuable as a base layer for chilly office days, summer hikes, or simply relaxing at home.

48. Scoop neck sweater

The scoop neck sweater has a broader base than a "U" neckline, elongating necks. This sweater is famous among women, especially those with short necks.

49. Shawl neck sweater

Shawl neck sweaters can be classy and fashionable. Photo: @sd_athena, @ebbetsvintage on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you still need a shawl-collar cardigan, it's the must-have sweater for this winter. Its versatility is unmatched. Thanks to its collar, it pairs effortlessly with T-shirts, shirts, or polos, suitable for everyone.

50. Short-sleeve sweater

Short-sleeved sweaters can be worn both in the winter and summer seasons. Photo: @thetailoredgoose, @shopswankco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

As the name suggests, a short-sleeved sweater has short sleeves. These sleeves can be either set-in or raglan.

What types of sweaters exist?

There are numerous types of sweaters in the market. Some include pullover sweaters, cut-out sweaters, bell-sleeve sweaters and boyfriend sweaters. They get their names from their designs, materials and use.

What type of sweater is best?

All sweaters are great, depending on the occasion. For example, woollen sweaters are best worn for warmth, while cotton suits comfort. When looking at style, you can wear the ones made from cashmere, while synthetics bring out simplicity.

What are big sweaters called?

Big sweaters are called chunky sweaters. This special kind of sweater is thicker and heavier than a cardigan or pullover. It's great for cold weather and uses thick yarn and bigger needles.

What kind of sweaters are warmest?

The warmest sweaters are made from woollen materials. Wool, especially Icelandic wool, keeps you warmer than cotton and polyester.

There are many different types of sweaters. Each type has its own style and purpose. Whether a cosy turtleneck for extra warmth or a trendy chunky knit for a fashionable look, sweaters come in all shapes and sizes to suit everyone's needs.

Yen.com.gh released a fantastic list of comfy and stylish travel outfits for men and women. Regardless of distance, comfort is crucial when travelling, whether by plane or train. Different attires provide varying levels of comfort and style.

Long trips do not have to be dull. It is critical to feel at ease when embarking on your journey. It is also crucial to arrive looking smart and dressed to turn heads, adorned with fashionable accessories that facilitate a pleasant journey. Check out the article for some of the most incredible travel outfits for long trips.

Source: YEN.com.gh