Wesley College of Education courses, admission requirements and school fees

The importance of education is widely recognised and appreciated around the world. Through it, people can become critical thinkers and good citizens and earn a living through good jobs. In a nutshell, education allows people to grow and develop. Learning institutions such as the Wesley College of Education Kumasi are available to provide the ideal learning environment.

The Wesley College of Education administration block in Kumasi, Ghana. Photo: @wescokumasi on Facebook

Wesley College of Education (WESCO) is among the top colleges of education in Ghana. The institution provides high-quality education and is one of the best in the country for training public school teachers. Admission requirements, courses, and fees vary and are reasonable for all aspiring students.

History of Wesley College of Education

Wesley College of Education is a teacher education college in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana. According to the college history, the institution was founded in 1922 by the Gold Coast Methodist Church.

The institute was originally established to train teachers, catechists, and ministers. However, due to demand, WESCO evolved to offer mostly teaching courses.

Since its inception, the college has relocated several times. First, it moved from the Cape Coast and Fourah Bay to the Kemp buildings in Aburi. Then in the 1920s, the institution relocated from Aburi to its present site in Kumasi.

What are the courses offered at Wesley College of Education?

According to WESCO Ghana, the institution offers two major undergraduate and special diploma-based programmes. They include primary education and Junior High School (JHS) education. Below are some of the courses offered:

Degree programmes

Agricultural Science

French and General Languages

Home Economics

Mathematics and Science

Physical Education and Science

Religious and moral education (RME) and Music

Social Studies

Visual Arts

Diploma programmes

French

Science and Mathematics

Before the changes of the Colleges of Education Act in 2012 (Act 847), the institution used to offer 2-year Cert 'B', 4-year Cert 'A', and 3-year Post-Secondary Cert 'A'.

However, currently, the college offers undergraduate and special diploma-based programmes.

Admission requirements to get into Wesley College

A man in a dark grey sweater is writing on a whiteboard. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Before you get admitted into the college, applicants must have attained the required minimum points. A pass is required if you have the senior secondary school certificate examination (SSSCE) or the Western African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Below are the minimum requirements to get into Wesley College for the Bachelor of Education degree (4-year B.Ed.), according to Tertiary Ghana.

SSSCE holders must have six (6) passes (A-D), comprising three (3) core subjects, including core mathematics and English language. At least three (3) of the six subjects must be relevant to the course of study.

TVET holders must have credit in three core subjects, including core mathematics and English. They should also have a pass in at least three (3) relevant elective subjects.

WASSCE holders must have passes (A1-C6) in six (6) subjects. They include core mathematics and the English language. Candidates must also have a C6 in at least three (3) subjects relevant to the course of study.

There are also specific entry requirements for the special programmes at the Diploma in Basic Education (DBE) level.

General program

All SSSCE holders must have credit (A-D) in at least three (3) core subjects. Candidates should also have credit in two relevant elective subjects.

Applicants with TVET must also have a credit in three (3) core subjects and at least two (2) credits in any relevant elective subject.

WASSCE holders must have credit (A1-C6) in at least three (3) core subjects. In addition, the candidate must have credit in at least two (2) elective subjects.

Science and mathematics program

WASSCE must have at least three (3) credits (A1-C6) in three (3) core subjects, including English and mathematics. Candidates must also have two (2) credits in relevant electives.

SSSCE holders should have credit (A-D) in three (3) core subjects and two (2) elective subjects. A TVET holder should have three (3) credits in core subjects, and two (2) credits in relevant elective subjects.

Early childhood education

WASSCE holders must have at least A1-C6 credit in three core subjects, including mathematics and English. Credit in two relevant elective subjects is also required.

SSSCE holders must have credit (A-D) in three core subjects, including mathematics and English language. The candidate must also have credit in two relevant elective subjects.

TVET holders must have the same qualifications as WASSCE and SSSCE holders.

Admission requirements for special applicants

A person touching a braille book. Photo: pexels.com, @tima-miroshnichenko

People who are visually or hearing impaired can benefit from special applications. Their admission requirements differ from the rest. Here are the requirements listed below.

Visually-impaired and deaf WASSCE holders must have credit (A1-C6) in three core subjects, including social studies and English language. They must also have passed at least two elective subjects.

Visually and hearing-impaired SSSCE holders must have passes (A-D) in three core subjects and two elective subjects.

TVET holders must have five credits, three (3) in core subjects and two (2) in electives.

Admissions are available at the JN Ahmadiyya College of Education WA, the Presbyterian College of Education Akropong, and the Wesley College of Education in Kumasi.

At the same time, the Presbyterian College of Education Akropong offers facilities for the hearing impaired.

What is the cut-off point of Wesley College of Education?

According to GH Students, the WESCO cut-off point for the 2022/2023 academic year is an aggregate of 30. Applicants must have credit passes (A1-C6) in three core subjects, including core mathematics and English.

How hard is it to get into Wesley?

It is not hard as long as you attain the minimum credits. The admission requirements vary according to the course being undertaken. If you are undertaking a diploma course, the cut-off points will be higher than that for a degree course.

Are the Wesley College of Education forms out?

Yes, they are. According to a dated 21 December 2022, the first batch of the Wesley College of Education forms was made available on their portal in late December 2022. However, the second batch has yet to be released.

Applicants who meet the qualifications should apply for admission using the Colleges of Education portal.

Here is how to apply:

Go to the Colleges of Education portal to find the application form. Find the login option and fill in your card information. Once in, provide your full name and fill in other required details. Including a less than 40kb passport-size photo. Confirm your information. Once satisfied, click on the submit button. You will be redirected to a confirmation page. Print the confirmation page (keep it safe). Click the close button and head to the login page.

It is important to note that all applicants must print two copies of the confirmation page and attach them to the result slip. Once completed, send it to the WESCO main campus in Kumasi.

How do you know if you have been selected for WESCO?

A woman wearing a blue shirt. Photo: pexels.com, @joshua-mcknight

The administration will post the admission notice for the upcoming academic year on its website. In addition, the college will notify all qualified students of their selection via text message.

It is also worth noting that all qualified candidates will be issued pins and application numbers. The college also publishes the names of the accepted students on their notice boards.

How much are the school fees at WESCO Ghana?

According to the official college website, the 2022/2023 Wesley college fee structure is yet to be posted. But based on past fee structures, you can get an overview of what is expected.

Level Tuition Students Representative Council (SRC) Exam Hall dues 100 GHS 2,600 GHS 200 GHS 400 GHS 100 200 GHS 1,164 GHS 100 GHS 400 GHS 100 300 GHS 800 GHS 100 GHS 270 GHS 50 400 GHS 1,004 GHS 100 GHS 270 GHS 50

The fees vary depending on the programme, diploma or degree. Therefore, students should check with the college before making any payments.

Is Wesley College of Education a mixed school?

Yes, it is. According to the WESCO Ghana portal, the current student population is 1,254, with 765 male and 489 female students.

Wesley College of Education uniform

If you are curious about the uniform worn on campus, the photo below might give you a good illustration.

Some of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) from the Wesley College of Education, Kumasi. Photo: @Wescosrc on Facebook

How many principals has Wesley College had?

Since 1922, the school has been led by nine principals. Mrs Charlotte Rockson, the current head, has led the institution since 2016. The following is a list of all Wesley College principals since its inception in 1922.

Names Years served Rev Charles Wesley Armstrong July 1922 – April 1931 Rev Alfred Gordon Simon April 1931 – April 1934 Rev Arthur Wyatt Banks September 1938 – December 1951 Mr Samuel Hanson Amissah March 1952 –August 1963 Rt Rev. Dr Ebenezer Harry Brew Riverson October 1963 – January 1985 Rev Kofi Amponsah February 1985 – October 1996 Rev Winfred Habel Yao Ametefe November 1996 – September 2003 Mr Badu-Fordjour Anyan November 2003 – 2016 Mrs Charlotte Rockson 2016 – current

Wesley College of Education is one of Ghana's top educational institutions. The college has a rich history and has been in operation for over 100 years. So, if you want to book a space at the institution, the guide above should help you manoeuvre easily.

