Who is Luke Grimes: All you need to know about the American Sniper actor

Since he made it big in American Sniper and the Fifty Shades of Grey movie series, Luke Grimes has been on everyone's minds. His most recent role as Kayce Dutton, the youngest son of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton on the Yellowstone series, has elevated this ruggedly handsome heartthrob into the stratosphere.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Luke Grimes attends Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Luke Grimes is a talented and well-established American actor and model. Now a bonafide star on the small screen, he has made it clear that there isn’t anything he cannot do. His ability to authentically bring all kinds of characters to life is something you don't see in your everyday actors and actresses.

Luke Grimes' profile summary

Full name: Luke Timothy Grimes

Luke Timothy Grimes Nickname: Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 21st January 1984

: 21st January 1984 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, U.S.

Dayton, Ohio, U.S. Age: 37 years old (as of 2021)

37 years old (as of 2021) Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Weight : 72 kg

: 72 kg Height: 6 feet

6 feet Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Reverend Randy Grimes

Reverend Randy Grimes Mother: Angie Barker

Angie Barker Siblings: Three

Three Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Bianca Rodrigues

Bianca Rodrigues Education : Dayton Christian High School, American Academy of Dramatic Arts

: Dayton Christian High School, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $500,000

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Who is Luke Grimes?

Luke is an American actor born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, in America. His parents are Angie Barker (mother) and Reverend Randy Grimes (father). His father was a Pentecostal pastor. He was raised alongside three siblings. Who is Luke Grimes related to? He is related to Elliot Grey.

After his high school education, he joined Dayton Christian High School, where he graduated in 2002. Later, he relocated from Ohio to New York City to pursue a course in acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Rise to stardom

Luke made his film debut by starring in the horror film; All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. He portrayed the role of a hot-headed and overly sexual teenager named Jake. Later, he starred in the drama War Eagle, Arkansas, playing Enoch, a high school senior with a speech impediment.

In 2008, Luke starred in the crime-comedy-mystery movie Assassination of a High School President. He also played Ryan Lafferty, the illegitimate son of William Walker, in the ABC drama Brothers and Sisters.

Luke Grimes' American Sniper role was the film behind his stardom. He rose to prominence for his excellent portrayal of Marc Lee, a United States Navy SEAL who was murdered in action in 2006 in American Sniper in 2014. He starred together with Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller.

Luke Grimes' Yellowstone

In 2018, he landed a role as Kayce Dutton in the American drama television series Yellowstone. John Linson and Taylor Sheridan created the show, and it premiered on 20th June 2018 on Paramount Network. He stars alongside Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly and Gil Birmingham.

The series follows the conflicts along the shared border of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, land developers and Yellowstone National Park.

Luke Grimes' True Blood

Luke Grimes from 'Yellowstone' attends the Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land summer press day at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

He plays the role of James in six episodes of True Blood season six. However, he refused to play his character during the 7th season of the series. It was alleged that he quit the show because he didn't want to portray a gay character and participate in same-sex kissing or sex scenes. However, he denied these allegations. Luke Grimes' movies and TV shows include:

2006 - All the Boys Love Mandy Lane as Jake

as Jake 2007 - War Eagle, Arkansas as Enoch

as Enoch 2008 - Assassination of a High School President as Marlon Piazza

as Marlon Piazza 2010 - Sh*t Year as Harvey West

as Harvey West 2011 - The Wait as Ben

as Ben 2011 - The Light in the Night as Boy

as Boy 2012 - Taken 2 as Jamie

as Jamie 2013 - Stars as Evan

as Evan 2014 - Squatters as Michael

as Michael 2014 - American Sniper as Marc

as Marc 2015 - F ifty Shades of Grey as Elliot Grey

as Elliot Grey 2015 - Shangri-La Suite as Jack Blueblood

as Jack Blueblood 2015 - Freeheld as Todd Belkin

as Todd Belkin 2015 - Forever as Charlie

as Charlie 2016 - The Magnificent Seven as Teddy

as Teddy 2017 - Fifty Shades Darker as Elliot Grey

as Elliot Grey 2017 - El Camino Christmas as Eric Roth

as Eric Roth 2018 - Fifty Shades Freed as Elliot Grey

as Elliot Grey 2019 - Into The Ashes as Nick Brenner

as Nick Brenner 2009 to 2010 - Brothers & Sisters as Ryan Lafferty

as Ryan Lafferty 2012 - Outlaw Country as Eli Larken

as Eli Larken 2013 - True Blood as James

as James 2018 to present - Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton

Marriage

Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca taking a selfie picture. Photo: @realbiancarodrigues

Source: Getty Images

Did Luke Grimes get married? Yes. The talented actor is married to the love of his life, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes. Luke Grimes' wife is a talented model and social media personality. The duo exchanged their wedding vows on 21st November 2018.

Is Bianca Rodrigues Grimes on Instagram? Yes, she is. The model has close to 200,000 followers on Instagram. Though her husband tends to keep a low profile on social media, she occasionally posts pictures of him, especially on their wedding anniversary.

Many celebrities love sharing intimate moments in their lives with the world, but Luke Grimes has never been that kind of guy. He is private when it comes to his personal life. On top of that, Luke doesn’t appear to have much interest in social media. However, he has aced all the roles given to him in different movies and TV shows.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Sydney Sweeney age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows, and latest updates. Sydney is an American actress who came to the acting scene in 2018 and has taken the world by storm. In just under three years, she has made quite the name for herself and has starred in several films and TV shows.

When you think about a movie star, there is a particular group of people that come to mind. You know, the ones who have been in the game for decades. Also, there is a new group of actors and actresses who are also doing great in their careers. Sydney is one of these stars, and her talent and presence have her on her way to being one of the newest A-listers in town.

Source: Yen.com.gh