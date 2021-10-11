Who is Luke Grimes: All you need to know about the American Sniper actor
Since he made it big in American Sniper and the Fifty Shades of Grey movie series, Luke Grimes has been on everyone's minds. His most recent role as Kayce Dutton, the youngest son of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton on the Yellowstone series, has elevated this ruggedly handsome heartthrob into the stratosphere.
Luke Grimes is a talented and well-established American actor and model. Now a bonafide star on the small screen, he has made it clear that there isn’t anything he cannot do. His ability to authentically bring all kinds of characters to life is something you don't see in your everyday actors and actresses.
Luke Grimes' profile summary
- Full name: Luke Timothy Grimes
- Nickname: Luke Grimes
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 21st January 1984
- Birth sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, U.S.
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Weight: 72 kg
- Height: 6 feet
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Father: Reverend Randy Grimes
- Mother: Angie Barker
- Siblings: Three
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Bianca Rodrigues
- Education: Dayton Christian High School, American Academy of Dramatic Arts
- Profession: Actor
- Net worth: $500,000
Who is Luke Grimes?
Luke is an American actor born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, in America. His parents are Angie Barker (mother) and Reverend Randy Grimes (father). His father was a Pentecostal pastor. He was raised alongside three siblings. Who is Luke Grimes related to? He is related to Elliot Grey.
After his high school education, he joined Dayton Christian High School, where he graduated in 2002. Later, he relocated from Ohio to New York City to pursue a course in acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
Rise to stardom
Luke made his film debut by starring in the horror film; All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. He portrayed the role of a hot-headed and overly sexual teenager named Jake. Later, he starred in the drama War Eagle, Arkansas, playing Enoch, a high school senior with a speech impediment.
In 2008, Luke starred in the crime-comedy-mystery movie Assassination of a High School President. He also played Ryan Lafferty, the illegitimate son of William Walker, in the ABC drama Brothers and Sisters.
Luke Grimes' American Sniper role was the film behind his stardom. He rose to prominence for his excellent portrayal of Marc Lee, a United States Navy SEAL who was murdered in action in 2006 in American Sniper in 2014. He starred together with Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller.
Luke Grimes' Yellowstone
In 2018, he landed a role as Kayce Dutton in the American drama television series Yellowstone. John Linson and Taylor Sheridan created the show, and it premiered on 20th June 2018 on Paramount Network. He stars alongside Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly and Gil Birmingham.
The series follows the conflicts along the shared border of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, land developers and Yellowstone National Park.
Luke Grimes' True Blood
He plays the role of James in six episodes of True Blood season six. However, he refused to play his character during the 7th season of the series. It was alleged that he quit the show because he didn't want to portray a gay character and participate in same-sex kissing or sex scenes. However, he denied these allegations. Luke Grimes' movies and TV shows include:
- 2006 - All the Boys Love Mandy Lane as Jake
- 2007 - War Eagle, Arkansas as Enoch
- 2008 - Assassination of a High School President as Marlon Piazza
- 2010 - Sh*t Year as Harvey West
- 2011 - The Wait as Ben
- 2011 - The Light in the Night as Boy
- 2012 - Taken 2 as Jamie
- 2013 - Stars as Evan
- 2014 - Squatters as Michael
- 2014 - American Sniper as Marc
- 2015 - Fifty Shades of Grey as Elliot Grey
- 2015 - Shangri-La Suite as Jack Blueblood
- 2015 - Freeheld as Todd Belkin
- 2015 - Forever as Charlie
- 2016 - The Magnificent Seven as Teddy
- 2017 - Fifty Shades Darker as Elliot Grey
- 2017 - El Camino Christmas as Eric Roth
- 2018 - Fifty Shades Freed as Elliot Grey
- 2019 - Into The Ashes as Nick Brenner
- 2009 to 2010 - Brothers & Sisters as Ryan Lafferty
- 2012 - Outlaw Country as Eli Larken
- 2013 - True Blood as James
- 2018 to present - Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton
Marriage
Did Luke Grimes get married? Yes. The talented actor is married to the love of his life, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes. Luke Grimes' wife is a talented model and social media personality. The duo exchanged their wedding vows on 21st November 2018.
Is Bianca Rodrigues Grimes on Instagram? Yes, she is. The model has close to 200,000 followers on Instagram. Though her husband tends to keep a low profile on social media, she occasionally posts pictures of him, especially on their wedding anniversary.
Many celebrities love sharing intimate moments in their lives with the world, but Luke Grimes has never been that kind of guy. He is private when it comes to his personal life. On top of that, Luke doesn’t appear to have much interest in social media. However, he has aced all the roles given to him in different movies and TV shows.
