The entire Dutton family tree in the TV series Yellowston explained in detail

If you have watched the entire Yellowstone series, you will know that it is all about family. The epic drama has many complex relationships. However, you may have noticed that Yellowstone kept bringing in new family members, making it challenging to determine their connection. But what is the entire structure of the Dutton family tree in the TV series?

Yellowstone tells the story of the Dutton family. Its patriarch is John, a powerful rancher in Montana who is under constant attack from people surrounding his ranch. John’s enemies attack him all the time, but he is willing to do anything to defend his land.

All is not well within his family. They have a complicated relationship that makes it even more challenging for John to focus on protecting his family’s land.

Dutton family tree

There is a difference between Yellowstone and 1883. The former talks about events in the 21st century. The latter is about the happenings of the family in the 19th century. Here is the family tree:

1. James and Margaret

James and Margaret never make an appearance in Yellowstone’s seasons 1-3. Instead, they appear in the 19th-century flashback in the first and eighth episodes of the fourth season of the series. Thus, in 1883 Dutton's family tree, James Dillard was the first Dutton family member to settle in Montana.

James was the founder of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch together with his wife, Margaret. They have three children – Elisa (daughter), John Sr. (Eldest son) and Spencer (youngest son). In addition, James is the subject of Yellowstone’s spinoff, 1883.

2. John Sr. and John Jr.

John Sr. (John the 1st) is the father of John Jr., and he is the son of James and Margaret. He appears in the 19th-century flashback in the first and eighth episodes of the fourth season of Yellowstone.

John Jr. (Dutton the 2nd) is the late father of John and the previous owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He first appears in Yellowstone in the tenth and final episode of the show’s second season. When John Jr. died in Yellowstone’s second season, he left his land to his son.

3. John and Evelyn

John is the lead character in Yellowstone and the patriarch of the family in the entire series. In John Dutton's family tree, he is the third in the Dutton’s lineage, hence John Dutton the 3rd.

John the third is a rancher in Montana who owns the biggest castle in the USA and is the show’s primary protagonist. He had a wife named Evelyn. Unfortunately, Yellowstone never gave much information about Evelyn.

Evelyn’s story and how she died appears in the third episode of the first season of Yellowstone, and her second mention is in the seventh episode of the first season of Yellowstone. The couple had four children - Lee, Jamie (adopted), Beth, and Kayce.

4. Lee, Jamie, Bethany, and Kayce

Lee, Jaime, Bethany, and Kayce are John and Evelyn's children. Lee is John Dutton’s eldest son. He was born when John Jr. was still the patriarch of the family, years before his father inherited the Montana ranch. Therefore, he is his father’s ranch hand and helped him build it.

Jamie is John’s adopted son. He has a complex relationship with his father, and everyone in the family looks down on him. Before he became Jamie, his name was Michael Randall. The couple adopted him because his father was in prison after killing his mother.

Bethany is one of Yellowstone's characters. She is the eldest daughter of John and Evelyn and took the role of bringing her family together, especially after her mother’s death. She has a husband named Rip Wheeler, an employee at Yellowstone.

Kayce is John and Evelyn’s youngest son. He has a strained relationship with his father that leads him to move away from him. Furthermore, Kayce’s estranged relationship with his father is because he impregnated Monica-Long, who comes from the territory at loggerheads with the family.

Kayce has a wife named Monica Long and a son named Tate. Kayce and Monica-Long is a couple in a challenging relationship. Monica-Long is a native American and a lifelong Broken Rock Indian Reservation member. The Broken Rock Indian Reservation head wants to take the Yellowstone Ranch.

Who is Elsa Dutton to John Dutton?

Elsa is James and Margaret’s daughter. So naturally, therefore, she is the great-grandaunt to John.

How is Elsa Dutton related to John Dutton?

Elsa is John’s great-grandaunt. Unfortunately, she only appears in Yellowstone’s spinoff, 1883.

How many Dutton siblings are there?

If you follow the Yellowstone Dutton family tree, there are only four siblings, a daughter and three sons, one adopted. The four siblings who appear in Yellowstone seasons 1-4 are Lee, Jamie (adopted), Beth, and Kayce.

In the 1883 series, the siblings are only three, and their parents are James and Margaret. The siblings are Elisa (daughter), John Sr. (Eldest son), and Spencer (Youngest son).

In the Dutton family tree, James and Margaret are the founders of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and the primary protagonists of Yellowstone’s spinoff 1883. In Yellowstone, John is the patriarch of the family.

