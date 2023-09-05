25 best Disney Halloween movies of all time: The ultimate watch list

Are you searching for a terrifying Halloween film to watch with your children and family? Or how about an unsettling movie that won't have you cowering under the covers? Disney has blessed the world with several Disney Halloween movies–all you've got to do is bring out the snacks, flannel pyjamas, and pumpkin-flavoured refreshments and enjoy!

A lady on the couch with her dog enjoying a movie. Photo:@andres-ayrton, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Disney films can bring out your inner child and make you nostalgic. Disney Halloween flicks are an excellent choice for movie lovers. Are there any Disney Halloween movies worth enjoying? With so many different storylines, there is a Disney film for everyone.

Disney Halloween movies list

While you may enjoy the best Halloween films all year, nothing beats cuddling up on a beautiful autumn night and being horrified. What is the most popular Halloween-themed movie? Below are some of the top films that fit the category.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The film's plot revolves around Jack Skellington, the ruler of Halloween Town. However, he uncovers Christmas town, which makes him to become perplexed.

Return to Halloweentown (2006)

The story begins when Marnie enrols in the Witch University of Halloweentown, only to discover she cannot use her magical skills at the school.

Halloweentown II: Kalabars Revenge (2001)

It is one of the best Disney Halloween movies from the early 2000s. It tells the story of how a young witch and her grandma devise strategies to combat the evil team. Using magical phrases, both schemes against the witch's son, who is attempting to destroy the planet.

Invisible Sister (2015)

The film The Invisible Sister revolves around two sisters, Cleo and Molly. On the other hand, Cleo is envious of Molly and renders her invisible. As a result, Cleo is compelled to fill the role of Molly on the school squad.

The Ghosts Of Buxley Hall (1980)

The film's plot depicts how the ghosts of a military academy sought retribution when a girl arrived with a financial dilemma. The Ghosts of Buxley Hall is a narrative about a military institution where justice is served.

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

The film's plot is centred on a couple who visits Edward Gracey's property. The mansion's owner, Edward Gracey, intended to sell it. However, the pair subsequently discovers an evil spirit in the house.

Halloweentown High (2004)

The narrative is centred on Marnie, a magical world resident who tries to persuade her parents that children from the magical world can enrol in high school.

Under Wraps (1997)

The plot revolves around Amy, Marshall, and Gilbert, who discover a mummy that has been dormant for three thousand years. The three protect him from his villain as they try to reunite him with his lover before he disappears.

Escape To Witch Mountain (1975)

The Escape to Witch Mountain is a film about two youngsters with magical abilities. Tony and Tia Malone are later kidnapped by the evil millionaire Aristotle Bolt. Aristotle desired to profit from their supernatural powers. But they both get away from his trap.

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

The film revolves around Pete Riley, a multiplex employee. He gets an opportunity to present the premiere of a film picture. The twist occurs when something extraordinary happens to him on the premiere night.

Twitches (2005)

The Twitches film is about twin sisters who reunite on their 21st birthday. Their main goal, however, is to free their mom from demonic spirits.

Into The Woods (2014)

The film stars Meryl Streep as a witch who sends a childless baker and his spouse, James Corden and Emily Blunt, on a three-day quest to retrieve magical things from legendary fairy tales. However, some things go differently than planned.

Coco (2017)

The movie follows a little child who aspires to become the finest musician of all time despite being told his entire life, "No music!" His family history is revealed once he finds himself in the land of the dead amongst his ancestors and makes an unanticipated acquaintance.

Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

The film features Adam and Chelsea, who do not allow anything, remarkably being grounded, to stand in the path of their fun schedules for the evening. They arrange a date for her to divert their mother's attention, but things do not go as planned.

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

The plot revolves around a teen girl who sets out on a mission to capture a terrible monster that she unintentionally released before it harms her parents.

Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown (1998) follows the story of Manie, who learns that she comes from a family of witches. She comes from Halloweentown. Together with his family, they participate in a fight against evil threatening to take over the world.

The Watcher in the Woods (1980)

In the film, a family moves into an old English mansion in a densely forested area. Soon later, the family witnesses unusual, ghostly occurrences that pique their interest in learning more about the house's past.

The Black Cauldron (1985)

According to the film, a young kid and a gang of unusual pals embark on a terrifying mission to locate an artefact endowed with immense dark magic abilities before the Evil Horned King obtains it.

Mr Boogedy (1986)

What is the best Halloween movie? Mr. Boogedy's plot revolves around the Davis family's relocation to a new residence in New England town. The family quickly discovers that their home is haunted by an elderly pilgrim called Mr. Boogedy.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus is one of the best Disney Halloween movies. This film is about three eccentric 300-year-old witches resurrected by a Halloween-hating child called Max. They had come to eradicate the town and restore their youth.

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular (2017)

It is one of the best Mickey Mouse Halloween movies. In the short film, Mickey's nephews dare him to deliver an unsettling narrative on Halloween. The scenario he concocts turns out to be more frightening than they anticipated.

Don't Look Under the Bed (1999)

This movie tells the story of a high school student who battles the Boogeyman with the support of her brother's imaginary buddy. It includes several frightening moments and is an entertaining, adventure-filled film for teens who like to be frightened.

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Monsters, Inc. is a Disney Halloween movies animated film about a monster's everyday work of scaring children and collecting their screams to use as energy in Monstropolis.

The Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

The plot revolves around a young witch called Alex. During a household vacation to the Caribbean. She unintentionally casts a spell on her cherished ones. She and her brother must locate a magical stone to break the enchantment and obliterate the alternate parallel universe.

Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie (2005)

The film's plot begins with Roo and his pal Lumpy attempting to locate the Goblin. A Goblin is a monster with the ability to fulfil wishes. Roo and Lumpy, on the other hand, get transformed into lanterns during the quest.

What was the first Disney Halloween movie?

Lonesome Ghosts (1937). The plot revolves around four bored spirits who come across a newspaper advertisement for Donald, Mickey, and Goofy's ghost-hunting business and decide to try it. Still, the results are more than simply amusing.

How many Disney Halloween movies are there? There are over 200 Halloween movies on Disney.

Above are some of the best Disney Halloween movies of all time. These films capture the true spirit of the Halloween season. Everyone can have a good time and enjoy themselves by watching Disney films. They have the power to define each plot uniquely.

Yen.com.gh recently published a fantastic list of Monster High movies in order. Watching the Monster High films in order of release will assist your youngsters in comprehending how the plot progresses from the first one.

Monster High is a Mattel-created American multimedia-supported fashion doll franchise that debuted in 2010. It is aimed at youngsters aged seven to fourteen, although it has grown in popularity among individuals of all ages.

Source: YEN.com.gh