Top 10 most memorable Chicken Little character's names and pictures

Chicken Little is an American cartoon science fiction comic movie created by Walt Disney Feature Animation and distributed by Disney Pictures. It was produced in 2005. Being one of the most cherished chicken movies, many people want to know more about its characters. Who are the most memorable Chicken Little characters?

Buck Cluck (L), Mr Woolensworth (M), and Goosey Loosey (R) are among the most memorable Chicken Little characters. Photo: @Matsumaru_kun, @Because, @muddledmatt on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When creating a list of the most memorable Chicken Little characters, we ranked them using a combination of factors, including popularity, roles, and responsibilities. We used data from Disney Wiki, Ranker, DVDFab, user reviews, and other online sources.

Chicken Little characters' names and pictures

Chickens are appealing as pets and are featured in movies as main protagonists. Here are the names and pictures of the main Chicken Little characters—these characters will surely jog your memory.

1. Mr. Woolensworth

Mr. Woolensworth plays the role of a schoolteacher in Disney's animated cartoon Chicken Little. Photo: @LegitSmashFacts

Source: Twitter

Full name: Mr Woolensworth

Mr Woolensworth Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart Role: Schoolteacher

Mr. Woolensworth is a supporting figure in the Disney animated picture Chicken Little. As a teacher, he cannot tolerate any pupil who engages in inappropriate behaviour. Furthermore, he is shown to be cautious about whoever sneaks up on him because it can humiliate him.

2. Abby Mallard

Abby Mallard wears a purple tunic with a pink flower and two hairbands to keep her hair up. Photo: @blueromanticss

Source: Twitter

Full name: Abigail "Abby" Mallard

Abigail "Abby" Mallard Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Joan Cusack

Joan Cusack Role: Student, Chicken Little's girlfriend

Abby stars as the deuteragonist in Chicken Little. She is the girl from Chicken Little with braces. Abby wears a purple tunic with a pink flower and two hairbands to keep her hair up. In the film, Mallard first appears in class, stunning her teacher with her voice and appearance soon after Foxy Loxy utters the phrase "ugly duckling."

3. Chicken Little

Chicken Little is the title character of the movie of the same name. Photo: @DiscussingFilm

Source: Twitter

Full name: Chicken Little Cluck

Chicken Little Cluck Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Zach Braff

Zach Braff Role: Buck and Chloe Cluck's son

What is the chicken's name from Chicken Little? Chicken Little is the title character of the movie of the same name. He is friendly, good-natured, caring, humorous, sweet, and delightful. Chicken Little is also brilliant, clever, and sensible. However, he tends to be accident-prone, paranoid, and anxious at times. His anxiety frequently necessitates reassurance from pals such as Abby.

4. Master Runt of the Litter

Runt of the Litter is Chicken Little's tritagonist and one of his closest companions. Photo: @CY_Bots6

Source: Twitter

Full name: Runt of the Litter

Runt of the Litter Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Steve Zahn

Steve Zahn Role: Student

Runt of the Litter is Chicken Little's tritagonist and one of his closest companions. He is substantially larger than the other youngsters but significantly smaller than the rest of his family. Chicken Little's character pig, Runt, is quickly scared and prone to panic.

5. Foxy Loxy

Foxy Loxy is an adversary in the Chicken Little film. Photo: @BobaFettANHSE

Source: Twitter

Full name: Foxy Loxy

Foxy Loxy Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Amy Sedaris

Amy Sedaris Role: Student

Foxy Loxy is an adversary in the Chicken Little film. Throughout the film, Foxy and her best pal, Goosey Loosey, humiliate Chicken Little and his companions. Foxy and Goosey Loosey enjoy torturing students. Foxy is Oakey Oaks' class monitor and baseball star who considers only three things crucial enough to care about—popularity, fame, and attractive hairstyle.

6. Goosey Loosey

Goosey Loosey plays an antagonist in the film Chicken Little. Photo: @ep47487

Source: Twitter

Full name: Goosey Loosey

Goosey Loosey Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Mark Walton

Mark Walton Role: Student

Goosey Loosey plays an antagonist in the film Chicken Little. She doesn't talk but squawks, honks, and quacks. Goosey Loosey is not a true villain because she has no evil motives but abuses inferior children like Chicken Little. Goosey was a member of the same baseball squad as Chicken Little, and when Chicken Little won the game, Loosey stopped abusing him.

7. Tina

Tina plays Melvin's spouse and Kirby's mom. Photo: @KiibouRanger

Source: Twitter

Full name: Tina

Tina Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara Role: Melvin's wife and Kirby's mother

In the movie, Tina, a Chicken Little alien, plays Melvin's spouse and Kirby's mom. When her son disappears, she and her husband begin looking for him, resulting in a significant storming of Oakey Oaks and chaos. She is more sensible than Melvin and instructs her husband to cease the invasion when Kirby is discovered.

8. Mayor Turkey Lurkey

Turkey Lurkey serves as the mayor of Oakey Oaks in Chicken Little. Photo: @AnalCavity2_0

Source: Twitter

Full name: Turkey Lurkey

Turkey Lurkey Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Don Knotts

Don Knotts Role: Mayor

Turkey Lurkey serves as the mayor of Oakey Oaks in Chicken Little. He is an unskilled official who frequently relies on his bodyguards to instruct him on what to say using cue cards. Turkey is also prone to distractions. He stopped to grab a penny, causing the village to delay their way to the baseball pitch and missing the UFO's departure.

9. Principal Fetchit

Principal Fetchit plays a minor role in the Disney animated picture Chicken Little. Photo: @fandom

Source: UGC

Full name: Principal Fetchit

Principal Fetchit Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Wallace Shawn

Wallace Shawn Role: Principal

Principal Fetchit plays a minor role in the Disney animated picture Chicken Little. He serves as the principal at Oakey Oaks Middle School. Fetchit is not physically shown; his shadow is visible outside his office, where he speaks to Chicken Little's dad, Buck Cluck, about his illicit acts at school a while ago as Chicken Little waits in his office.

10. Buck Cluck

Buck Cluck, Chicken Little's dad, appears as a supporting character in the Chicken Little film. Photo: @blatherzz

Source: Twitter

Full name: Buck "Ace" Cluck

Buck "Ace" Cluck Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Garry Marshall

Garry Marshall Role: Chicken Little's father

Buck Cluck, Chicken Little's dad, appears as a supporting character in the Chicken Little film. He is a widower. Buck, like his kid Chicken Little, has a red rooster comb. However, he wears dark brown bushy brows, gold feathers, a bowtie, a checkered shirt, and huge brown shorts.

Who is Chicken Little duck girl's name?

Abby Mallard is a female duck with orange beaks, buckteeth, and feet. She is dressed in a purple shirt with a pink flower and two hairbands to pull her hair up.

Female Chicken Little characters' names and pictures

The Chicken Little movie is made up of six female characters. They include Goosey Loosey, Foxy Loxy, Abby Mallard, Tina, Runt's Mother, and Chloe Cluck.

Is Chicken Little a boy or a girl?

He is a boy. Did Chicken Little have a girlfriend? Abby Mallard is Chicken Little's closest friend who later became his girlfriend.

What are the characteristics of Chicken Little?

Chicken Little is polite, sweet, good-natured, humorous, caring, and charming. He is also brilliant, clever, and sensible. Chicken Little tends to be paranoid, hazardous, and anxious at times. His shyness frequently necessitates reassurance from pals, such as Abbey.

Above are some of the most memorable Chicken Little characters. Chicken Little is an American animated science fiction comic film released in 2005. The film features several endearing and unique characters with distinct personalities and peculiarities.

