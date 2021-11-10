Law School: Admit all 499 students - Attorney General asks General Legal Council

The Attorney General has directed the General Legal Council to admit all 499 students into tlaw school

Accra - The Attorney General, (AG) Godfred Yeboah Dame, has directed the General Legal Council (GLC), to admit all 499 students into the Ghana School of Law for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Godfred Dame suggested in a letter to the GLC that the students be admitted in November this year or in May 2022 to further their studies in the legal profession.

He also mentioned that provision could be made for the organization of classes in a way to cater for the entire candidates of the part one course of professional law course.

“A special provision can be made for the first year professional law course by candidates already admitted to run from October 2021 to April 2022. Thus, the 499 candidates may undertake their programme from May 2022 and ending in November 2022," the letter suggested.

According to a report filed by Joynews, his direction follows two letters from the President, Akufo-Addo, requesting that he [Dame] makes “the necessary intervention to the General Legal Council, on behalf of the 499 students.

Dame said after careful examination of the petitions, he observed that despite the GLC not advertising any pass mark or threshold before the exams, it was widely assumed the 50% general pass mark applied in 2020 would apply this year.

Another option suggested by the AG was that the GLC conducts a special examination in November 2021 to allow the 499 students to justify their admission into the Law School for the 2021/22 academic year.

Parliament asks Ghana Legal Council to admit 499 students

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Parliament of Ghana has asked that all LLB students who obtained the 50 percent pass mark in the law school entrance examinations be admitted.

The resolution was passed by parliament on Friday, October 29, 2021. By this, the General Legal Council is to compel the Ghana Law School to admit the 499 students who sat for the exams.

The resolution follows a motion by deputy minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim, fine-tuned by first deputy speaker who was presiding Joseph Osei-Owusu, and repeated by Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Parliament has no power over law school admissions

In response to parliament's directive, Dame said the directive given to the Ghana Legal Council to instruct the school to admit them was not binding.

He said the house cannot use Parliamentary resolutions, to control the process of admission into the Ghana School of Law.

The Attorney General added that the mode of exercising legislative power enshrined in article 106 of the Constitution does not include resolutions.

Source: Yen