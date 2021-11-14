Headmaster of St. Charles JHS has been charged with manslaughter

A mother tearfully lamented she never sent her child to the farm

The students died drowning upon returning from the headmaster’s farm

The Headmaster in the Saboba drowning incident has been charged with manslaughter and will be put before court on Monday, November 15, 2021 in Tamale

The families of the nine students of St. Charles Junior High School who drowned in Saboba in the Northern Region are distraught by the incident.

Oti River drowning: Headmaster charged with manslaughter. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“I did not send my child to the farm, I received the news that my child was sent to the farm by his headmaster after which the incident happened. I have no female child. He does every household chore a girl child can do,” a mother told the media amidst tears

The police are currently detaining him to assist with investigations into the drowning of students of the school.

It will be recalled that seven students of the St. Charles Liwanga Junior High School in the Saboba District of the Northern Region yesterday drowned when one of the two canoes they were using capsized on the Oti River.

Bodies are still being searched for by search parties as some students remain missing. The students, numbering 31 had gone to harvest rice from the farm of their head teacher and were returning to Saboba when the disaster occurred.

The students had gone with the head teacher to harvest rice in Butuin, a community in the overseas area. Confirming the accident to JoyNews, Saboba District Police Commander ASP Shine Zoiku said a search party was able to rescue 21 survivors and recovered the 7 deceased who got drowned.

He said unconfirmed reports indicate that the boat was overloaded, hence the disaster. ASP Zoiku said Police have begun investigations into the accident.

He said the dead bodies are currently at the Saboba District Police Station waiting to be moved to the Yendi hospital for preservation.

Meanwhile, Brother of the head teacher, David Takah told JoyNews that the family does not know his whereabouts currently, as efforts to reach him have failed.

