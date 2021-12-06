The police has arrested some drivers at Ablekuma

Some drivers at Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra have been arrested by the police for protesting and blocking the road during the strike action.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the arrest took place after the protesting drivers allegedly blocked the roads in the area, causing traffic congestion and chaos.

The protest and strike action follow the constant increment in the cost of fuel in the country over the last couple of weeks.

Photo of man arrested at Ablekuma and people commuting to work Photo credit: 3News.com.gh/ myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

Some commercial drivers who complied with the decision to strike were seen with canes hitting other buses who had loaded passengers and failed to heed the call to strike, forcing all of them to step down from the vehicles.

Thousands left stranded at transport operators embark on strike

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that thousands of Ghanaian commuters were left to their fates as commercial transport operators embarked on a nationwide sit-down strike.

The strike which started in the early hours of Monday, December 6, 2021, left many lorry stations deserted as vehicle owners sat and watched on as passengers struggled.

While some transport operators sat aloof looking at the passengers plead with them, others decided to have a good day as they turned into footballers.

Chief of Staff appeals to drivers to call off strike

Meanwhile Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has appealed to drivers to suspend their strike.

A leading member of the Coalition of Transport Operators, Ibrahim Musa, said there was a communique from her office appealing for them to return to the roads.

He added that per the communique sent by the chief of staff, the president wants to intervene.

“There was a purported communication from the Chief of Staff that the strike be suspended because the President wants to intervene , and that the President would want to meet the coalition,” the statement noted.

Source: Yen.com.gh