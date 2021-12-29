Gospel singer and staunch NPP supporter, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has criticized those Ghanaians who are against the e-levy proposal by the government

She said those people have not travelled outside Ghana before and so they do not know the importance of taxation

Asamoah has explained an instance in Italy, and called on Ghanaians to embrace the e-levy policy as a way to support the government in making Ghana beautiful

Popular and controversial gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has slammed Ghanaians who are against the e-levy policy that turned parliament into a boxing arena.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Asamoah said those who have kicked against the E-levy move are mainly people with no travel experience.

She said these people have not had any chance of traveling abroad to see for themselves how e-levy works there and the benefits it has raked in for the various countries.

Asamoah explained that in Italy, for instance, nobody sees anyone sitting anywhere to collect tolls, however, it is paid electronically and everyone who uses the road is compelled to pay 10 Euros each on their going in and return.

“If everyone in Ghana has travelled before, they won’t speak against paying it [e-levy]. They will support the government in that way to make the country beautiful,” she added.

Parliament trades blows over e-levy

Meanwhile, this e-levy idea has brought so much debate and controversy among Ghanaians.

Some have called the government names, including that it is insensitive to the plight of the ordinary people.

The worse happened when the majority and minority sides in parliament fought blow for blow during a debate on the issue that led to some members returning to their homes shirtless.

The fight happened on Monday night, December 20, 2021, when legislators fought each other during voting to consider the new e-levy proposed by the government.

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the misunderstanding ensued when the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over proceedings, decided to vacate his seat momentarily to enable him to join in the headcount, voting in the capacity as the MP for Bekwai.

