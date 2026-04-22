A funeral ceremony turned into confusion and panic after a man believed to be dead suddenly appeared alive at his own burial

The incident sparked chaotic scenes as family members and friends struggled to understand whether they were seeing a ghost or a man return from the dead

The unusual development has gained attention on social media, where users have expressed amusement and curiosity over how the situation happened

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A funeral in Kijura Central, a small community in Uganda, turned into chaos and confusion after a man believed to be dead suddenly appeared at his own burial ceremony.

What was expected to be a solemn moment of mourning quickly descended into panic when friends and family preparing to lay him to rest were surprised to see him walk into the funeral grounds alive.

The funeral scene in Kijura Central that turned chaotic after the unexpected arrival. Photo credit: Andrew Aitchison/Getty Images, Stuart Tibaweswa/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The man, identified as Godwin Baguma, was believed to have been missing for several weeks, with relatives describing him as someone who had been mentally unstable before his disappearance.

According to family members, extensive efforts to trace him had proven unsuccessful, leaving them devastated and uncertain about his whereabouts.

Wrong identification of body

Relatives explained that they were later informed by police about a body discovered on a sugarcane farm.

Relatives gather in confusion after a mistaken identity leads to chaotic scenes at a burial service. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

When they went to identify it, they reportedly found the body in an advanced state of decomposition, making visual identification difficult.

However, based on physical characteristics such as height and skin tone, the family concluded that the remains were those of Baguma and proceeded to organise a burial ceremony.

In a dramatic twist, Baguma suddenly appeared in person just as preparations were underway to transport the body for burial.

His unexpected arrival sent mourners into panic, with some reportedly running in fear as confusion spread across the gathering.

The incident has since sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users expressing shock, while others found humour in the unexpected turn of events.

Some users have also raised questions about the identity of the body initially believed to be Baguma, calling for further clarification.

Baguma has since been reunited with his family in Kijura Central, bringing an end to the confusion surrounding his disappearance.

Read the full X post here:

Pastor calls out disruptive funeral attendee

A video of a Ghanaian pastor showing his frustration and anger at a mourner during a burial service has sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

In a short but amusing video spotted online, the unnamed man of God lost his composure and publicly lambasted the mourner.

In the video, the Man of God was dressed in traditional clerical attire, leading the service.

However, a man, who was in the background of the video, was persistently rushing him to speed up the funeral rites.

The pastor, visibly angry, stopped his proceedings to address the disruption. He went on to question the mourner's understanding and respect for the Christian burial process.

He then turned his attention to the rest of the mourners, asking them if they were aware of the 'necessary rites' that must be performed in the name of Jesus for the deceased.

He also pointed out that he had noticed the unruly behaviour from the same mourner at the beginning of the burial service.

The pastor's frustration boiled over as he called on any relative or friend of the disruptive mourner to intervene and caution him.

Watch the moment in the video below:

Ama Yeboah mourns, weeps following Osanju's burial

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian social media personality Ama Yeboah continued to mourn her colleague Osanju after his burial.

In a TikTok video, Ama Yeboah was seen in a visibly emotional state as she mourned the loss of Osanju at her residence.

Ama Yeboah sat silently, her gaze fixed on a distant point, as others conversed around her at the premises.

Source: YEN.com.gh