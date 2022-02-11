A Ghanaian lady has brought tears of joy to the eyes of many after she flew to Ghana to meet her mother and daughter

The woman planned the surprise with her dad who executed his part of the deal to perfection

During the emotional moment when she met with the mother, tears filled their eyes as they hugged

A Ghanaian woman living in the United Kingdom has warmed many hearts after she decided o surprise her mother and daughter with a trip back home.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the woman who had probably been living in the UK for years planned a return trip to Ghana with her dad.

The whole trip was to be a surprise to the lady's mother and her daughter who she probably left behind to seek greener pastures in the United Kingdom.

The returnee believed to be called Bridget, pulled off the surprise to perfection as her mother had no slightest idea that she was going to see her daughter anytime soon.

Bridget's father was the one working to ensure everything went according to plan and arranged for Bridget's pick up from the airport to their residence.

The man after coming home and asking his wife to come out, then signalled Bridget to come out of her hiding place.

Bridget's mother leaped for joy after she set eyes on her daughter and run to her side to embrace her in a tight hug while screaming out her name.

The aged woman could be seen in the video shedding tears after reuniting with her daughter who had been out of the country for years.

A little girl was seen in the video also joining to make a group hug.

Later, Bridget could be heard in the video explaining to the little girl that she was her mother and went on to hug her.

The little girl who was a little bit surprised could be seen nodding her head in agreement with all the questions that were posed to her.

