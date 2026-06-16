Avinu Innocentia’s murder case has taken a new turn after police arrested 39-year-old Michael Mensah

Police say preliminary findings show the UCC student was picked from Ayensu Plaza and taken to Hutchland Beach

A comment allegedly made by the suspect before his arrest has resurfaced and sparked widespread discussion online

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The arrest of a suspect in the murder of University of Cape Coast (UCC) student Avinu Innocentia has taken a dramatic turn after a social media comment allegedly made by the suspect resurfaced online.

Innocentia's death case: Alleged suspect's TikTok comment draws reactions. Image credit: Innocentia, LegitJobProvider

Source: TikTok

The Ghana Police Service on June 16, 2026, announced the arrest of 39-year-old Michael Mensah in connection with the murder of Innocentia Atsufui Avinu, whose death has shocked many Ghanaians.

According to police, the suspect was arrested on June 15 at about 7:15 p.m. at the Pedu Lorry Station in Cape Coast following what authorities described as sustained intelligence-led operations by the Inspector-General of Police's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team.

The Ghana Police shared preliminary findings

In a statement shared on social media, police disclosed that preliminary investigations indicate the suspect, who reportedly claims to be a teacher and also works as a driver, picked up the deceased on June 11, 2026.

Check out the Police X post below:

Investigators stated that Innocentia was picked up from Ayensu Plaza within the UCC hostel enclave at about 6:48 p.m. before being taken to Hutchland Beach, where she was last seen.

The revelation has provided the first detailed account from police regarding Innocentia's movements before her death.

Alleged suspect comment draws attention online

Following the suspect's arrest, social media users began circulating a comment allegedly posted from an account bearing the suspect's name before police publicly released details of their investigation.

In the comment, the individual allegedly wrote:

"She picked a bolt at Ayensu Plaza to Hatchland Beach Cape Coast on Thursday 11th June, 2026 at 6:48 pm."

The post quickly attracted attention, with several users questioning how he appeared to know details about Innocentia's movements before they were publicly disclosed.

Many social media users have since pointed to the comment after police revealed that preliminary investigations showed Innocentia was picked up from Ayensu Plaza within the UCC hostel enclave at about 6:48 p.m. on June 11 before being taken to Hutchland Beach.

Check out his alleged comment below:

The similarity between the comment and the details released by police has fueled intense discussion online.

However, the Ghana Police Service has not officially stated that the comment led to the suspect's arrest or formed part of the evidence used in the investigation.

Authorities say investigations remain ongoing and further developments will be communicated to the public in due course.

The case continues to attract widespread attention, with many Ghanaians hoping for justice for the young UCC student whose death has left family, friends and colleagues devastated.

As investigators continue their work, the resurfaced comment has become one of the most talked-about aspects of a case that has gripped the nation.

Sad reactions trail UCC student Avinu Innocentia's final social media post, as police investigate her unexpected death. Image credit: Innocentia

Source: TikTok

Avinu Innocentia's last TikTok post resurfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Avinu Innocentia's last TikTok post was shared just a day before she was reported missing.

The UCC student appeared cheerful as she joined friends in a lighthearted advert-style video.

The comments section was flooded with emotional tributes and messages of disbelief.

Source: YEN.com.gh