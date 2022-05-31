Police have said it is not accurate that armed robbery and other violent crimes are on the rise in Ghana

Police said in a statement that the claim by the Ghana Bar Association that there is an upsurege in crime following the murder of one of its members by thugs is misplaced

The law enforcement agency said it is on top of Ghana's security situation and also revealed that three people have so far been arrested in connection with the murder of the lawyer

Police have dismissed concerns by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) that armed robbery and other violent crimes are on the rise in the country­­.

In a statement dated Monday, May 30, 2022, police said they are on top of the security situation in the country.

“In recent times, the Police Administration has deployed various strategic crime prevention and control interventions to counter violent crime, including armed robbery in the country. Special anti-robbery task forces have been deployed to locations that were identified as crime-prone.

“A holistic community policing programme has been implemented across the country, which involves the top echelon of the Service, as well as Regional, Divisional and District Police Commanders travelling across the country to educate the public on crime prevention, deepen their security consciousness and gather intelligence to inform police operations. These are among other policing interventions being implemented by the Service,” portions of the police statement signed by Director of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, said.

The statement by the police follows concerns by the GBA about rising reports of violent crimes after a young lawyer and a member of the Association was shot and killed by thugs on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Richard Badombie had been driving with his family on the dawn of that day when thugs pretending to be police officers asked him to slow down at a checkpoint and opened fire on him.

The GBA then released a statement urging the police to deliver on their mandate of protecting lives and properties since crime was on the rise. The Association also offered to give GH¢20,000 to anyone who would provide credible information leading to the arrest of Richard’s killers.

Meanwhile, police have urged the public, including all special-interest groups to be circumspect in their commentary on the matter and rather support the Police to find a quick resolution to the case.

“In line with standard operating procedure, we immediately commenced an investigation into the incident, launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, and issued a statement to that effect on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

“In addition, the Inspector-General of Police and the Regional Police Commander, Savannah Region, have been in touch with the bereaved family to commiserate with them and assure them of a thorough investigation into the case,” the police revealed.

The police have also revealed that three suspects, including Benin and Mali nationals, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a lawyer on the Bole-Bamboi road.

