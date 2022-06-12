Four Members of Parliament (MPs) from Ghana have been invited to a three-day meeting by the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The Members of Parliament's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee will engage the UK Parliament in a meeting starting Monday, June 13

The anti-gay bill seeks to criminalise homosexual activities in Ghana, including homosexual intercourse and its promotion

Four Members of Parliament's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee from Ghana will meet the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill on June 13.

The meeting over the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-gay bill, will last three days.

Speaking on the invitation from the UK Parliament, the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Ghana's Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, said they will take off from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) today, Sunday, June 12.

Photo of Ghana Parliament and an image used for the purpose of this story. Source: Pulse Ghana/YEN.com.gh

Source: UGC

MPs attending the meeting

Hon Anyimadu-Antwi disclosed that the three-day meeting will begin in the UK on Monday, June 13, and end on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"The invitation came to the Speaker, and the Speaker forwarded it to the Committee. Four members of the committee, including myself and the ranking member, will be attending this important meeting.

''We will go on Sunday, so we walk into the meeting Monday morning, and by Wednesday, we are done," he told TV3, per Joy News.

Criminalising the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights

Promoters of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill seek to criminalise homosexual activities in Ghana, including homosexual intercourse and its promotion.

The draconian bill was introduced after police in Ghana stormed and shut down a community centre for sexual minorities amidst fierce public backlash.

How anti-gay bill seeks to further exclude members of the LGBTQ+ community

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana is experiencing a shift toward further excluding marginalised members of its Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community with an anti-gay bill if passed into law.

The West African nation is among some 69 countries where homosexual intercourse is outlawed, with terrible conditions for gay people, the BBC reported.

In 2006, the Government of Ghana disallowed a gay and lesbian conference due to fears that it would promote homosexuality and harm the country's culture and morals amid backlash from politicians, the media, and civil and religious groups.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh