Residents of Adenta Fafraha are in a state of grief after the Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, led a team to demolish unauthorized buildings on CSIR land

The demolition comes after the Minister gave a two-day notice for unauthorized persons to vacate the property

Victims affected by the demolishing exercise have maintained their innocence by saying that the demolition exercise as a result of the activities of land guards

On 22nd June 2022, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, led a team made up of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA) to carry out a demolition exercise on land belonging to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, leads a team to demolish buildings on CSIR land. Photo credit: Henry Quartey. Source: Facebook

The exercise was to reclaim acres of land fenced off as belonging to CSIR. Henry Quartey confirmed in a Facebook post that over 900 acres of CSIR land had been encroached on, and 200 acres have been sold to unauthorized people out of 1,300 acres.

The exercise started at 4:00 AM on Wednesday until all the structures were destroyed. The demolition exercise involved personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Customs, and other security services. The exercise had an impact on hundreds of structures.

A Caterpillar truck brings down unauthorized buildings on CSIR property. Photo credit: Henry Quartey. Source: Facebook

Many residential houses were affected by this exercise. Below is a video of how one of such houses was destroyed.

Residents affected by the demolition exercise have cried out and expressed shock and disappointment.

Several interviews granted by various media outlets have shown victims saying that the demolition exercise was fueled by the activities of land guards who crept deep into the heart of the CSIR land up to the point where they were close to the offices of the research facility.

One victim showed his beautiful house and said he had been living on the property for about eight years. He stated that he had been living peacefully on the land and was given an electricity metre and digital address.

He concluded that the worst had already happened, and he left everything in the hands of God.

